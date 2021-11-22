Observations: Sabres comeback falls short, but Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens shine

Dustin Tokarski made the long, solo skate from his net to the Buffalo Sabres’ bench, took his final step off the KeyBank Center ice and proceeded down the tunnel to begin to prepare for the unwanted task of sitting for the rest of the game Monday night.
Tokarski, the goaltender whose heroics bailed out the Sabres time and time again, finally endured some struggles. His replacement didn’t have much luck, either. Aaron Dell, the third stringer subjected to his teammates’ poor defensive play one night earlier, allowed a goal only two minutes, 46 seconds later.
The Sabres faced a three-goal deficit on the second game of a back-to-back after an emotional defeat in the final second in Madison Square Garden and seemed to be spiraling. Then Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens issued a reminder why the outlook is brightening in Buffalo.
Cozens and Thompson scored in the second period to ignite a furious Sabres rally, but the comeback fell short in a 7-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
“We need to play hard, we need to play an exciting game and it’s the only way we’re going to get better,” said Sabres coach Don Granato. “We need to get better. We need to progress, we need to push. Very happy that not only do they push, but they’re starting to feel the progress. They’re starting to feel themselves get better and better and playing with that type of confidence where even if there’s a mistake, they feel they can overcome it. That’s really important.”
The Sabres (7-9-2) are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games and have allowed at least five goals in five of their last seven games. Their goaltending, particularly Tokarski and Craig Anderson, was an early-season success story. Tokarski has allowed nine goals on his last 35 shots and an upper-body injury has kept Anderson out of the lineup since Nov. 2. Dell has made some bail-out saves but hasn’t performed well enough in limited action.
Tokarski, though, didn’t receive much help in his last start against Calgary on Thursday and this was an uncharacteristic showing for him. The 32-year-old allowed three goals on 12 shots, the latter two of which cost the Sabres momentum.
The first occurred 24 seconds into the second period with Oliver Bjorkstrand’s shot zipping below Tokarski’s glove. Only 31 seconds later, Tokarski couldn’t make the stop when Max Domi glided to the slot and one-timed a centering pass from Gregory Hoffman to make it 4-2. Tokarski was immediately pulled the from the game. He wasn’t at fault on the Domi goal, but it was clear that he wasn’t himself and the play occurred after he let in two Jack Roslovic shots in the first period that should have been stopped.
The Blue Jackets’ lead grew to 5-2 at 3:41 into the second period with Vladislav Gavrikov’s shot ricocheting off a Sabres defender and past Dell. What happened next bodes well for Buffalo in the short- and long-term.
“Obviously the start to the second there is unacceptable,” lamented Cozens, who was beaten one-on-one by Domi before Roslovic’s second goal of the game. “We can’t allow that to happen, the team to gain momentum like that that quickly.”
When the Sabres needed a spark, Cozens collected a pass from Jeff Skinner, bolted toward the net and scored on a high shot over the glove of Joonas Korpisalo. Buffalo then drew another power play and Thompson scored his second goal of the game on a slap shot from behind the left circle to make it 5-4 with 10:05 remaining in the second period.
Thompson’s team-high eight goals this season matched the previous career best he set in 38 games in 2020-21. Cozens, meanwhile, has three goals in his past six games. Both had two points in this game, while Thompson led the Sabres with five shots on goal.
“I think Tage has reached a spot where he’s exciting to watch and he can keep you on the edge of your seat because he’s capable right now,” Granato said. “But as far as the potential, I don’t think we’re seeing anything close to what he’s going to become.”
The comeback was spearheaded by the young Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin also had two points, played 26-plus minutes for the second time in as many nights and made highlight-reel plays with the puck. Victor Olofsson was outstanding in his second game back in the lineup, and the Sabres’ blue line returned to full strength with the return of 22-year-old defenseman Henri Jokiharju.
The Sabres controlled play for much of the third period and came close to tying the score, but they couldn't convert on a 32-second 5-on-3 power play. Columbus (10-6) added a pair of empty net goals to seal the win.
Here are more observations from the game Monday night:
1. Well-rounded player
Olofsson is no longer simply a power-play specialist. The 26-year-old winger is the Sabres’ most well-rounded forward, pairing his lethal left-handed shot with an improved game around the net. You’re seeing Olofsson make more of an impact on the forecheck, beginning with the pressure he put on goalie Korpisalo kept the puck in Columbus’ end.
The puck went to Jokiharju, who put a shot on net and Olofsson was there to corral it near the post. Olofsson immediately passed to the slot, where Thompson was there to make it 1-0 at 3:38 into the game. Olofsson has five goals and 11 points in 10 games.
“That first goal was all him,” Thompson said of Olofsson.
2. Close shave
The Sabres achieved a form of redemption when Zemgus Girgensons scored a power-play goal to tie it, 2-2, with 0.4 seconds remaining in the first period, the same time left on the clock when the Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren registered the deciding goal Sunday.
The Sabres had multiple power-play goals for the first time since the season opener.
3. Taking a seat
Jokiharju, a right-shot defenseman, returned to the lineup following a 16-game absence stemming from a blocked shot to the ankle in the season-opening win over Montreal on Oct. 14. Jokiharju was paired with Jacob Bryson and immediately strengthened a blue line that struggled throughout the loss in New York on Sunday.
With Jokiharju back, defenseman Will Butcher was a healthy scratch for the first time since the season opener. Butcher was benched for the third period Sunday night in Madison Square Garden after he was on the ice for the Rangers’ third goal of the game.
