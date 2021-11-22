Observations: Sabres comeback falls short, but Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens shine

“Obviously the start to the second there is unacceptable,” lamented Cozens, who was beaten one-on-one by Domi before Roslovic’s second goal of the game. “We can’t allow that to happen, the team to gain momentum like that that quickly.”

When the Sabres needed a spark, Cozens collected a pass from Jeff Skinner, bolted toward the net and scored on a high shot over the glove of Joonas Korpisalo. Buffalo then drew another power play and Thompson scored his second goal of the game on a slap shot from behind the left circle to make it 5-4 with 10:05 remaining in the second period.

Thompson’s team-high eight goals this season matched the previous career best he set in 38 games in 2020-21. Cozens, meanwhile, has three goals in his past six games. Both had two points in this game, while Thompson led the Sabres with five shots on goal.

“I think Tage has reached a spot where he’s exciting to watch and he can keep you on the edge of your seat because he’s capable right now,” Granato said. “But as far as the potential, I don’t think we’re seeing anything close to what he’s going to become.”