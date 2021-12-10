Observations: Sabres' comeback falls short after replay review overturns tying goal

The Rangers took the lead with a power-play goal on a shot that Mika Zibanejad banked off Luukkonen and in to make it 1-0 4:48 into the game. While there was ample time to respond, the Rangers entered Friday with an 11-0-2 record when leading at the first intermission. The Sabres, meanwhile, were 0-10-1 when trailing after two and had allowed the third-most goals in the first period this season.

Yet, the Sabres still managed to threaten the Rangers in the third period. Luukkonen, who made 29 saves in his second NHL start of the season, stopped a 3-on-1 moments before Murray cut the deficit to 2-1. The replay review nulified Olofsson's potential tying goal and the Rangers desperately held on for the win.

Here are other observations from the game Friday night:

1. Bail-out saves

Dahlin skated over after the whistle late in the second period after Luukkonen made consecutive bail-out saves. He made a point-blank stop with his left pad on Kaapo Kakko, followed by a blocker save on Chris Krieder when the Sabres’ defense was caught out of position. The crowd roared in approval and the heroic moment kept the deficit at two goals.

2. Bad bounce