Observations: Sabres' comeback falls short after replay review overturns tying goal

The potential of the Buffalo Sabres was on display throughout Friday night in KeyBank Center.
On the subtle side, there was Rasmus Dahlin’s perfect breakout pass to relieve pressure from the New York Rangers in the opening moments of the game. Then there was the dynamic play-making ability of converted center Tage Thompson, who found Victor Olofsson with a pass through the defense for a one-timer. There was also Cody Eakin’s perfect outlet pass to spring Zemgus Girgensons for a breakaway.
"The thing to do right now is put in a call for Peyton Krebs to get some time at center in Buffalo," writes Mike Harrington.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen delivered consecutive highlight-reel saves in the second period. Brett Murray, a 23-year-old playing in his 10th career NHL game, cut the deficit to one goal in the third period on a rebound.
Then came the devastating moment that spoiled it all.
The Sabres appeared to tie the score with an under a minute remaining in regulation, only to learn that a goal by Olofsson was nulified because Rasmus Dahlin was offside seconds before the puck crossed the line.
Mittelstadt, a 23-year-old center, underwent "successful" surgery on an undisclosed, upper-body injury Friday morning and faces an uncertain timeline to return, coach Don Granato told reporters.
The Rangers held off the Sabres' push in the final seconds to secure a 2-1 win
The Sabres (8-15-3) are winless in 10 of their last 11 and have points in only five of their last 19. The Rangers (18-5-3) have won nine of their last 10 and earned points for the 15th time in their last 18 games.
Don Granato's Sabres were the better team in the second period when they peppered goalie Alexandar Georgiev with 13 shots on goal and momentum was in Buffalo’s favor through the first 10 minutes of the frame. But Georgiev made saves when needed and Luukkonen paid for his only mistake.
The Rangers pushed their lead to 2-0 when Luukkonen’s save on Adam Fox’s shot created a rebound that Alexis Lafreniere scored on with 10:13 remaining in the second period. Georgiev, who finished with 36 saves, was solid for New York, most notably by maintaining position to force Girgensons to stickhandle wide on a breakaway. But the Sabres had only one high-danger scoring chance at 5-on-5 in the second period, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. Georgiev entered the game with a 3.36 goals-against average and .882 save percentage.
While the Sabres finally regained their speed and applied pressure across the second period, they made the job easier for the Rangers’ No. 2 goalie. The Sabres’ line of Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Olofsson was the only consistent group early for Buffalo.
The Sabres (8-14-3) are prepared to be without Mittelstadt beyond the minimum stay on injured reserve, another blow for the club amid a difficult stretch in which it is winless in eight of its last 10 games.
Support Local Journalism
Luukkonen didn’t receive enough help in the first period. For a third consecutive game, Buffalo looked slow at the start. Breakout passes were sloppy and forechecking was weak. Most Sabres possessions were one-and-done, and they were called for two minor penalties in a span of 2:37.
The Rangers took the lead with a power-play goal on a shot that Mika Zibanejad banked off Luukkonen and in to make it 1-0 4:48 into the game. While there was ample time to respond, the Rangers entered Friday with an 11-0-2 record when leading at the first intermission. The Sabres, meanwhile, were 0-10-1 when trailing after two and had allowed the third-most goals in the first period this season.
Yet, the Sabres still managed to threaten the Rangers in the third period. Luukkonen, who made 29 saves in his second NHL start of the season, stopped a 3-on-1 moments before Murray cut the deficit to 2-1. The replay review nulified Olofsson's potential tying goal and the Rangers desperately held on for the win.
Here are other observations from the game Friday night:
1. Bail-out saves
Memories and experiences from all that occurred behind the scenes during the Carolina Hurricanes’ championship run have molded the way Adams is trying to build a winner in his hometown.
Dahlin skated over after the whistle late in the second period after Luukkonen made consecutive bail-out saves. He made a point-blank stop with his left pad on Kaapo Kakko, followed by a blocker save on Chris Krieder when the Sabres’ defense was caught out of position. The crowd roared in approval and the heroic moment kept the deficit at two goals.
2. Bad bounce
The Sabres’ penalty kill wasn’t to blame for the first goal against. Artemi Panarin’s cross-ice pass ricocheted off Mark Jankowski’s skate and the puck pinballed directly to Zibanejad, whose shot went off Luukkonen and in for a 1-0 Rangers lead.
The Rangers have scored a power-play goal in six consecutive games and eight of their last nine. Buffalo, meanwhile, was 12 for its last 15 on the penalty kill dating back to Nov. 22.
3. Lineup changes
To reunite defensemen who previously established on-ice chemistry, Granato put Dahlin back with Henri Jokiharju. The duo skated more than any Sabres defense pair over the final month of last season and the results were mixed. While the team scored 15 goals at 5-on-5 when Dahlin and Jokiharju were paired together, Buffalo also surrendered 15 goals and had only 48.8% of the shot attempts at 5-on-5.
This is a worthwhile experiment for Granato. Jacob Bryson played his best when paired with Colin Miller and it appears likely that Robert Hagg will skate with Mark Pysyk when Hagg returns to the lineup as early as Saturday. Plus, Jokiharju and Dahlin have the potential to ignite the Sabres’ offense, particularly in transition.
4. Next
The Sabres complete their fifth back-to-back of the season Saturday night with a game in KeyBank Center against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.