Observations: Sabres 'claw' back, win 4-3 behind Victor Olofsson's OT goal

Kale Clague whacked his stick against the Buffalo Sabres’ net and Owen Power retrieved the puck from across the line as the Chicago Blackhawks celebrated their second goal in a span of 91 seconds Saturday night.

Clague and Power, paired together in a game for the first time, couldn’t prevent the Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh from collecting the rebound in front of Sabres goalie Craig Anderson for a two-goal lead. in the second period. A similar breakdown happened on the previous goal when no one cleared the puck from the crease before Sam Lafferty scored to break the tie for Chicago.

Somehow, the Sabres recovered.

Down two and without three of their top six defensemen, they rallied to tie the score behind Tage Thompson's pair of third-period goals and Victor Olofsson delivered the overtime winner for a 4-3 victory over Chicago.

"I think we kind of have to learn from that, but we fought back and got the win," Olofsson said of the Blackhawks' push.

Buffalo (5-3) had 45 shots on goal, 31 over the first two periods, but its offense was silent between Olofsson’s first goal at 6:19 into the game and Thompson cutting the deficit to one with 8:05 left in regulation.

Chicago goalie Arvid Soderblom, an undrafted rookie with three NHL appearances on his résumé entering Saturday, stopped dangerous chances when needed and didn’t allow significant rebounds until Thompson broke through.

Thompson then tied the score with 3:13 left in regulation, and Olofsson added his second goal of the game only 36 seconds into overtime on a 4-on-3 power play. Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made 23 saves to earn 311th career win and bought enough time for his teammates to conjure a comeback.

"We had a a lot of guys rise (to the occasion)," Sabres coach Don Granato said.

Trouble began for Buffalo long before Lafferty and Raddysh scored 1:31 apart in the second period to give Chicago a 3-1 lead.

Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin was unable to play after participating in the morning skate because he aggravated a lower-body injury. The club was already without Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) and Henri Jokiharju (upper body), both of whom have been unavailable since last week.

Clague and Lawrence Pilut drew into the lineup against Chicago (4-3-1) with those three unavailable. Jacob Bryson ascended to the top defense pair next to Rasmus Dahlin. The six defensemen used by Granato on Saturday night averaged approximately 93 games of NHL experience, which was buoyed by Dahlin’s 284 career appearances with Buffalo.

The Blackhawks chose to try to attack the potential weakness, leaving them vulnerable around Soderbloom. Extended time in the offensive zone earned the Sabres two power plays in the first 5:31 of the game, the latter of which Olofsson used to spot Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Olofsson one-timed a slap shot from the high slot off a faceoff win by Casey Mittelstadt for the winger’s fifth goal in eight games this season.

"It's great because Vic, you know as a coach he's always ready," said Granato. "There's games where there's lots of penalty-kill time and no rhythm to 5-on-5 hockey. He's always ready. He's an opportunist."

Buffalo had opportunities to build on its lead but Soderblom either made the save or the Sabres fumbled the puck. Dylan Cozens lost control during a shorthanded breakaway after forcing a turnover and using his speed to separate from defenseman Seth Jones.

But Chicago tied it 1-1 when Jason Dickinson managed to get the puck over the goal line on a scramble around the Sabres’ net. Granato challenged for goaltending interference because Andreas Athanasiou dislodged the puck from Anderson by skating into the crease but the call on the ice stood with 9:40 left in the first period.

The Sabres didn’t look fazed. They started fast again in the second period with Thompson hitting the post, Jack Quinn driving to the net and Dahlin delivering another highlight-reel play to create a shot lane for himself. But the Blackhawks broke the 1-1 tie when no one could lift Lafferty’s stick or clear the rebound. The same occurred with 15:11 left in the second when neither Clague nor Power managed to prevent Raddysh from scoring, though the scoring chance was created because of mistakes prior to the initial shot.

"I think a lot of times last season that’s something we ran into where we let frustration get the better of us," said Thompson. "I think that’s something we kind of took from last year and we learned from and we’ve continued to grow and get better at. ... We found a way to claw our way back in there."

Granato threw his lines in the blender for the third period, uniting Kyle Okposo with Thompson and Jeff Skinner. Okposo's work on the forecheck led to extended zone time and the captain created the rebound that led to Thompson's first goal, cutting the deficit to 3-2. And it was Okposo again who helped setup the tying marker that helped send the game to overtime.

"To come out down two going into the third here and pull out two points is huge," Okposo said.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Quite the response

Okposo was irked at himself for taking an offensive-zone penalty in Seattle on Tuesday and lamented that he hasn't produced enough offensively early this season. He's delivered a captain-like response in consecutive games, capped by his performance Saturday with two assists and three shots on goal.

"That’s our leader," said Okposo. "That’s the guy you follow. He did a great job there leading the way."

2. Eventful start

The score would have been out of reach for the Blackhawks early if it weren’t for the goaltending of Soderblom. His busy night began early with a diving save to rob Mittelstadt, followed by clutch stops on JJ Peterka and Vinnie Hinostroza later in the first period.

Soderblom stopped 15 of 16 shots in the first period – the Sabres also had 11 high-danger scoring chances, according to NaturalStatTrick.com – but he received help when an offside review overturned an Olofsson goal that occurred shortly before his shot from the slot that stood for a 1-0 lead.

3. Breakthroughs

In addition to Olofsson's big game -- the winger is up to six goals this season -- Thompson had an important breakthrough. The 24-year-old center doubled his output from the first seven games of the season, scoring twice in less than five minutes to will his team into overtime.

"I think it was just a matter of time," said Thompson. "If you’re getting chances, I think that’s all you can really ask for. If you’re not getting chances, that’s when you’ve kinda got to be looking yourself in the mirror to see what’s going on. If you’re getting chances, I think they’re bound to go in."

4. Sitting out again

Rasmus Asplund was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game, frustrating fans who value his contributions defensively.

The Sabres have outscored teams 6-0 at 5-on-5 with Asplund on the ice, while he also ranks top 10 among all forwards in on-ice shot differential and shot quality share, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

He is the latest forward to have a two-game stint in the press box, following Jack Quinn and Peyton Krebs. The Sabres needed to get Krebs back in and chose to sit Asplund. He has only four shots on goal at 5-on-5 in six games and needs to be sharper with the puck, but this isn’t an extended stay out of the lineup. Forwards will rotate in and out because everyone is healthy.

“They’ve handled it about as well as you can handle it,” Granato said of the forward rotation. “It (stinks) to have to sit a guy healthy when you know they’re competing and playing hard. It’s not a good feeling. But as I’ve said, we’re really healthy up front. I wish we were healthy on the back end."

5. Adding depth

With injuries in Rochester and Buffalo, the Amerks signed defenseman Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout contract Saturday. Bartkowski, 34, has appeared in 256 NHL games, most recently one appearance with Minnesota in 2020-21, and 429 games in the American Hockey League. He was in training camp with the New York Rangers on a professional tryout last month but didn’t receive a contract.

6. Next

The Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, followed by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.