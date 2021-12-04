Observations: Sabres cap road trip with another difficult defensive performance

While fans expected this to be a developmental, transition season for a club that’s pushing core players into prominent roles, patience is a difficult sell with the 10-year playoff drought and the Sabres have shown enough encouraging signs for some to wonder why they can’t become a surprise contender.

The club’s latest loss to Carolina (16-6-1) – the Sabres are winless in 11 straight against the Hurricanes, a streak of futility dating back to March 22, 2016 – is a reminder to temper expectations and that goaltending isn’t this club’s only issue.

Subban struggled in his Sabres debut, allowing six goals on 25 shots, before leaving with an injury in the third period. But his teammates mostly played poor around him. A league-worst 3.65 goals against per game is also the result of small mistakes that are crippling against top teams.

The Hurricanes’ first strike was the latest defensive miscue for the Sabres, although some credit is due to center Sebastian Aho for a highlight-reel play. Defenseman Mark Pysyk pinned Aho against the end boards to dislodge the puck, only for Aho to make a perfect back-handed pass to the slot. With Rasmus Dahlin behind the goal line to support Pysyk and Cody Eakin late to the slot, Nino Niederreiter was open to make it 1-0.