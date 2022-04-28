Observations: Sabres cap road schedule with streak-snapping 5-0 loss in Boston

BOSTON – Dustin Tokarski kicked the puck away from the crease and twisted his right arm to try to swat an ensuing deflection out of midair.

The acrobatic effort was all for naught.

With Tokarski forced out of position during the scramble around the Sabres’ net, Brad Marchand passed in front to setup the first of three goals by Patrice Bergeron in TD Garden on Thursday night.

Tokarski’s goaltending wasn’t to blame for the Sabres’ 5-0 loss to the Boston Bruins to cap Buffalo’s 41-game road schedule. Scoring opportunities against a staunch defensive team weren’t scarce early in this game, either.

"We had our opportunities," said Sabres center Dylan Cozens. "We had lots of shots. They just found a way to put it in the back of the net and we didn’t. They scored on their power play, and we didn’t. ... It's a frustrating one to lose."

The Sabres peppered their former goalie, Linus Ullmark, with 37 shots, including seven on three failed power plays. But they couldn’t score against a Stanley Cup contender that’s preparing for the playoffs. Buffalo’s win streak ended at four games, and it failed to score at least five goals for a fourth straight game. It was Ullmark's first shutout since Oct. 25, 2019.

Bergeron took advantage of two significant errors around the Sabres’ net, scoring his 398 and 399th career goals to give Boston (51-25-5) a 2-0 advantage through two periods that it wouldn’t relinquish. He completed the hat trick late in regulation for No. 400.

The Sabres (31-39-11) couldn’t breakthrough when Boston was reeling early in the game.

Ullmark, who left Buffalo for Boston last July, made a pair of quality saves through the first 23 minutes. He was in position to stop Alex Tuch’s shot from the slot following a highlight-quality behind-the-net pass by Casey Mittelstadt at even strength late in the first period. And during a Sabres power play early in the second, Ullmark kept his leg pad on the ice to prevent Jeff Skinner from scoring on a redirect.

Two notable errors led to Bergeron’s goals. No one was able to clear the puck on the scramble around Tokarski, leading to a 1-0 Boston lead at 6:16 into the second period. Then, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk won a one-on-one puck battle against Rasmus Dahlin behind the Buffalo net before passing to a wide-open Bergeron in the slot. Alone in front, Bergeron picked his spot to make it 2-0 with 7:31 remaining in the second.

"I thought we had opportunities to score in the first and didn’t," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "I thought we played really well in the first and we didn’t look like ourselves second, third at all. I don’t know if it was an energy thing or what it was, but the game slipped away at that point."

Any deficit against Boston is difficult to overcome. The Bruins lead the NHL in limiting shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey, and had allowed the fourth-fewest goals in the league entering Thursday.

Boston added to its lead with power-play goals by David Pastrnak, snapping an 0-for-39 slump on the man advantage, and Taylor Hall in the third period. The latter occurred following a failed offside challenge.

The Sabres had a 26-9 edge in shot attempts at the first intermission and allowed only six shots on goal through the game’s first 20 minutes. The Bruins were called for three penalties in 22:55 to start the game, which could have backfired against a Buffalo power play that ranked first in the NHL dating back to March 27. But Ullmark stood tall.

The Sabres went 7-5-1 over their final 13 road games, a significant development considering they had a .331 points percentage away from KeyBank Center the previous two seasons.

"I think any game now that we don’t win is motivation for us," said Cozens. "We want to beat that team next year and this is a team that has lots of experience, a lot of veteran players. We know it’s one of the teams we’re going to be competing with next year if we want to make the playoffs. We just take what we can from today and use it as fuel into the summer to come back and be a better team."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Matching up

The Sabres have gone 1-8-2 in their last 11 games against Boston, but the bourgeoning talent on Buffalo’s blue line is going to make this a matchup to watch next season. The Bruins have one of the best defense corps in the league, led by Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, and their top pair effectively kills rushes. The team’s goalies are aided by the defensemen’s ability to limit chances to the perimeter.

Buffalo is building a defense corps with similar attributes. Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power are a solid foundation on the back end. They’ll be the ones tasked with ensuring Bergeron doesn’t have open looks next season. Games like this will be important learning lessons as they prepare for divisional matchups against Boston next season.

2. More responsibility

Kyle Okposo’s absence caused Granato to make one significant change on the Sabres’ second power-play unit. Power finally received a role on the man advantage Thursday, skating in the second group with Cozens, Henri Jokiharju, Peyton Krebs and Victor Olofsson.

This was a natural progression for Power, who quarterbacked Michigan’s power play for two seasons. Granato wanted Power to focus on 5-on-5 and penalty killing before introducing him to this next responsibility.

Power had one power-play shot on goal Thursday in his 21:39 of total ice time.

3. Around the boards

• Okposo missed his first game since Feb. 23 with an undisclosed injury but will try to be in the lineup Friday. Goalie Craig Anderson was unavailable to backup because of a minor injury, causing the Sabres to recall Aaron Dell from Rochester.

• John Hayden drew into the lineup with Okposo out. Hayden had appeared in only one game since March 15. Defensemen Colin Miller, Mark Pysyk and Will Butcher, and center Cody Eakin were healthy scratches.

• The Sabres had a pair of failed coach’s challenges for offside on Bruins goals.

• This was the 1,000th professional game for Sabres assistant equipment manager Ben Laing.

• Dahlin led the Sabres in ice time (24:43), and Jeff Skinner had a team-high five shots on goal. Six Buffalo players had at least three shots on net.

4. Next

The Sabres wrap up the season Friday night at KeyBank Center against the Chicago Blackhawks in what will be Rick Jeanneret’s final call.

"I heard it’s almost sold out, too, so it’s going to be a great atmosphere," said Sabres winger Rasmus Asplund. "Take everything in and finish it off with a W for the fans."

