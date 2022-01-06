Observations: Sabres can't overcome slow start without key players, fall to Sharks

The uncertainty caused by a rash of Covid-19 cases across the National Hockey League has led to more restless nights for Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato.
Practice and game planning have become difficult, as Granato and his coaching staff must wait to see who will be available to play every night. Their game Thursday night in KeyBank Center was the Sabres’ fourth in 20 days, and there weren’t many fans in the building because of a storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in areas in and around Buffalo.
The growing list of extenuating circumstances has led Granato to routinely ponder one question.
“What do we do to best prepare our guys for what lies ahead?” Granato explained Thursday.
While the Sabres had ample practice time to ready themselves for the San Jose Sharks, the absence of seven in Covid-19 protocol loomed large, as Granato’s players on the ice struggled to handle the puck and their third-period comeback fell short in a 3-2 loss.
Unlike the NFL, whose teams benefit from lucrative television contracts, the majority of NHL revenues come from ticket sales and getting fans in the seats.
The Sabres (10-18-6) have allowed 15 goals in four games since the holiday break, which was extended because of Covid-19 cases within their dressing room and around the NHL. Forwards Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons and Mark Jankowski returned to the Buffalo lineup Thursday, but the Sabres were still without Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Kyle Okposo, Anders Bjork, Casey Fitzgerald, Jacob Bryson and Dustin Tokarski, all of whom remain in Covid-19 protocol.
Since Dec. 20, the Sabres have seen 11 players and Granato enter protocol, leading to several recalls from Rochester. Most Amerks have found success upon joining the NHL club – a badge of honor for an organization that struggled with development in the past – but Rochester has also dealt with a Covid-19 outbreak, limiting the options of Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams.
A blend of too much practice time and not enough NHL difference-makers led to an ugly start for Buffalo against San Jose. Defenseman Ethan Prow, 29, who scored in his NHL debut last week, struggled playing his off side Thursday night. The Sabres had trouble breaking the puck out of their zone and, again, committed turnovers that led to opportunities for San Jose (18-16-1), which allowed 14 goals in its previous two games.
The Sharks led 3-0 at the first intermission after goals by Matt Nieto, Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl. A Tage Thompson turnover led to a point-blank shot for Nieto and a 1-0 Sharks lead, and 77 seconds later, Meier’s shot from near the blue line went off the far post and in to beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
Hertl pushed San Jose’s lead to 3-0 with 2:36 remaining in the first period, as he collected the puck as the third Sharks skater in the zone on a 3-on-2 and snapped a shot over Luukkonen’s blocker.
"I will be gauging who is fresh, who's feeling it, and I wouldn't be afraid that if a guy's going, you could get a career-high minutes," Granato said after practice Wednesday.
Jeff Skinner scored his 11th goal of the season on a wrist shot from the slot at 7:56 into the second period to cut the gap to 3-1, but the Sabres couldn’t create enough scoring chances to overcome the early deficit. They finished with 39 shots on goal, including 20 in the third period, on 70 attempts, and Zemgus Girgensons made it 3-2 with his power-play goal with 1:45 remaining in regulation.
The Sabres couldn't get the tying goal, though. San Jose goalie Adin Hill wasn’t tested enough for two periods – Buffalo had one high-danger scoring chance at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com – and they failed to score on their first two power plays. Luukkonen, meanwhile, finished with 18 saves.
Bryson is on the cusp of returning, while any asymptomatic players can shorten their quarantine with consecutive negative PCR tests. But as Granato has seen across the past month, little is certain this season and the Sabres will need to be ready for any scenario.
Here are other observations from the game Thursday night:
1. Help needed
The Sabres’ problem starts on defense. Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju are growing into their roles on the top pairing, but the lack of continuity has disrupted the club’s progress at 5-on-5. Mattias Samuelsson, the Sabres’ top prospect in Rochester, remains in Covid-19 protocol. Owen Power isn’t walking through the door anytime soon, but Bryson’s return will help and Fitzgerald should be a nice addition for the right side.
The lack of continuity has prevented the Sabres from rediscovering their game.
2. Slump continues
The Sabres need more from Victor Olofsson. His career-long goal drought reached 18 games Thursday. Olofsson, 26, hasn’t scored since Oct. 31, a stretch of futility that began with an injury that negatively impacted his ability to shoot the puck. Olofsson, though, returned to the lineup almost seven weeks ago. This appears to be more about confidence than any physical issue.
“It’s frustrating for sure,” Olofsson said this week. “I can’t really use, or I haven’t been able to use, probably one of my best abilities out there. But there’s no excuses, either.”
3. Around the boards
The Sharks were without injured defensemen Erik Karlsson and Jacob Middleton. They also had two players in Covid-19 protocol: forwards Logan Couture and Lane Pederson. … This was Luukkonen’s 100th professional game. … With Okposo out, defenseman Mark Pysyk served as an alternate captain. … Sabres winger John Hayden and Sharks winger Jonah Gadjovich fought at 2:20 into the game.
4. Helping hand
Rather than summoning JJ Peterka from Rochester, the Sabres opted to add 6-foot-4 winger Ryan MacInnis to the roster. MacInnis, 25, has six goals and 16 points in 26 games for the Amerks. He appeared in 26 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets between 2019-21, recording one assist during that span.
The decision was likely made because the Sabres needed to fill a bottom-six spot, so Peterka wasn’t exactly a fit for what they needed. MacInnis has also played well recently for Rochester, scoring in a 2-1 loss to Syracuse on Wednesday.
“I think he is found a new level in his game just within the last few months,” Granato said.
5. Next
The Sabres aren’t scheduled to play again until Tuesday night, when they are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning.