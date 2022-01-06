Observations: Sabres can't overcome slow start without key players, fall to Sharks

Sabres Notebook: With lots of recovery time, Don Granato can push top players Thursday "I will be gauging who is fresh, who's feeling it, and I wouldn't be afraid that if a guy's going, you could get a career-high minutes," Granato said after practice Wednesday.

Jeff Skinner scored his 11th goal of the season on a wrist shot from the slot at 7:56 into the second period to cut the gap to 3-1, but the Sabres couldn’t create enough scoring chances to overcome the early deficit. They finished with 39 shots on goal, including 20 in the third period, on 70 attempts, and Zemgus Girgensons made it 3-2 with his power-play goal with 1:45 remaining in regulation.

The Sabres couldn't get the tying goal, though. San Jose goalie Adin Hill wasn’t tested enough for two periods – Buffalo had one high-danger scoring chance at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com – and they failed to score on their first two power plays. Luukkonen, meanwhile, finished with 18 saves.

Bryson is on the cusp of returning, while any asymptomatic players can shorten their quarantine with consecutive negative PCR tests. But as Granato has seen across the past month, little is certain this season and the Sabres will need to be ready for any scenario.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here are other observations from the game Thursday night:

1. Help needed

Back from mono, Jack Quinn determined to earn a permanent spot with Sabres The weight has returned. So have Quinn’s skating stride and elite right-handed shot, clearing the way for the 2020 first-round draft choice to return to the Amerks’ lineup Wednesday against Syracuse.