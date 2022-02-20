Observations: Sabres can't overcome mistakes with Rasmus Dahlin sidelined

1. Trading places

The slow start caused Granato to switch up his middle-six lines, moving Dylan Cozens to center Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson, and Casey Mittelstadt centered Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo.

2. Stock up

The first Buffalo goal was the result of a broken play. Olofsson made a desperate attempt to get the puck toward the net after he received a pass near the blue line from Cozens, but it deflected off a Columbus player and right to Pysyk, who scored his second goal of the season to tie it 1-1 with 4:55 remaining in the first period.

Pysyk wisely pinched to earn the opportunity, and his well-rounded play this season has him coveted by contenders ahead of the trade deadline. If Dahlin misses time, general manager Kevyn Adams might have to wait to make any deal, as there isn’t much depth in Rochester.

3. Applying pressure