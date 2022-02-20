Observations: Sabres can't overcome mistakes with Rasmus Dahlin sidelined

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The trouble began for the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday morning when Rasmus Dahlin, the club’s All-Star defenseman, awoke with considerable soreness stemming from a series of on-ice collisions the afternoon before.
When coach Don Granato announced later in the day that Dahlin was ruled out for the game in Nationwide Arena, the ailment was described as a lower-body injury that shouldn’t keep the 2018 first overall draft choice out long-term. A more definitive timeline for Dahlin’s return to the lineup will not be determined until the team returns to Buffalo.
“He’s been exceptional for us,” Granato said.
Without their do-it-all lead on defense for the second game of a back-to-back, the Sabres looked disconnected from the outset and committed turnovers that gave Columbus scoring opportunities. And although Tage Thompson’s 20th goal of the season capped a first-period rally for Buffalo, the Blue Jackets capitalized on myriad mistakes to score four straight on their way to a 7-3 win Sunday night.
The Sabres (16-27-8) inserted Robert Hagg into the lineup with Dahlin out, and Jacob Bryson took Dahlin’s place next to Henri Jokiharju, who assumed the role of power-play quarterback. The combined struggles of the defense corps was one of several reasons why Buffalo lost in regulation for the fifth time in eight games.
This wasn't Craig Anderson's best game as a Sabre, but he needed to be in top form to have a chance. He misread a Zach Werenski shot from the left hashmark in the second period that gave Columbus a 4-2 lead, but he also delivered several impressive saves. The Sabres’ forwards failed to break the Blue Jackets’ pressure at times – Peyton Krebs’ turnover in the first period led to Columbus’ opening goal – and didn’t create enough off the rush.
No one was in position to prevent Boone Jenner from bolting toward the Buffalo net to one-time the puck after it went off the post, leading to a Blue Jackets goal that tied the score 2-2 only 10 seconds after Thompson scored.
But the game illustrated Dahlin’s importance to the Sabres. Granato couldn’t lean on the 21-year-old for defensive-zone starts or difficult matchups. Hagg made a noticeable mistake in his return to the lineup that led to Werenski’s goal, turning the puck over in his own end by losing a battle for the puck along the wall. Jokiharju was at the end of his shift when Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine sprung Brendan Gaunce for a breakaway with a pass behind Jokiharju and Mark Pysyk, leading to a breakaway goal and a 5-2 Columbus lead late in the second period.
Dahlin’s impact on the Sabres can’t be measured, but the numbers provide a snapshot of his breakthrough in Year 4:
• Dahlin’s eight goals were tied for 10th in the NHL among defensemen. His 25 points since Nov. 21 were ninth. Among Sabres defensemen to play at least 82 games for the franchise, Dahlin ranks fifth all-time in assists and points per game. He’s also top 20 in goals, assists and points.
• Entering Sunday, Dahlin led the Sabres in assists (25) and ranked third in points (33). His 13 power-play points were tops on Buffalo.
• Dahlin is on pace for 13 goals, 41 assists and 54 points, all of which would be career highs.
• He leads the Sabres in average time on ice per game (23:43) and total ice time.
Okposo jammed a loose puck past Blue Jackets goalie J-F Berube with 32 seconds remaining in the second period to make it 5-3, but the Sabres couldn’t overcome the Blue Jackets’ run of goals. Buffalo was being outshot 16-1 when Pysyk scored to tie it 1-1 at 15:05 into the game.
Berube, 30, was playing in his first NHL game since April 6, 2018, because Columbus (25-23-1) had injuries to its top three goalies. The Sabres challenged Berube with 36 shots on goal, but they couldn't get the puck past him during a third-period push and Gustav Nyquist added an empty-net goal.
Here are more observations from the game Sunday night:
1. Trading places
The slow start caused Granato to switch up his middle-six lines, moving Dylan Cozens to center Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson, and Casey Mittelstadt centered Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo.
2. Stock up
The first Buffalo goal was the result of a broken play. Olofsson made a desperate attempt to get the puck toward the net after he received a pass near the blue line from Cozens, but it deflected off a Columbus player and right to Pysyk, who scored his second goal of the season to tie it 1-1 with 4:55 remaining in the first period.
Pysyk wisely pinched to earn the opportunity, and his well-rounded play this season has him coveted by contenders ahead of the trade deadline. If Dahlin misses time, general manager Kevyn Adams might have to wait to make any deal, as there isn’t much depth in Rochester.
3. Applying pressure
Tuch was in rare air before he added another point to the ledger Sunday, as his 20 points in his first 18 games ranked third behind Doug Gilmour (24) and Pat LaFontaine (24) for the most by any Sabres player after being acquired in a trade. What’s most impressive is how Tuch is earning those points. He’s a force on the forecheck, as we saw in the first period when he stole the puck on an attempted Columbus breakout and set up Thompson for the Sabres’ second goal of the game.
4. Around the boards
Forward Mark Jankowski was a healthy scratch for a third straight game. … Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 23 of 27 shots in Rochester’s 5-1 loss to Laval on Monday. Luukkonen has a .904 save percentage in four starts since returning to the Amerks. … Anderson remains three wins away from 300 for his NHL career, a milestone achieved by only five American-born goalies. … Columbus had a goal disallowed at 4:24 into the second period because of offside on the entry.
5. Next
The Sabres are scheduled to practice Tuesday in preparation for their game Wednesday in Montreal against the Canadiens. The road trip will also include stops in St. Louis and Dallas.