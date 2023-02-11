The Buffalo Sabres have a long flight to Los Angeles Saturday night. You can bet it will be pretty quiet with alot of deep thought going on.

Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Calgary Flames in KeyBank Center can only be described as sobering. When you have a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes, a game should not turn around as quickly as this one did.

The Sabres gave up four goals in the second period, with three of them coming in the early going in a span of 1 minute, 47 seconds. The tiebreaking goal came from Calgary defenseman and St. Joe's product Dennis Gilbert, who blasted a slapshot from the left wing through Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 4:04 for the second goal of his NHL career.

That made it 3-2 and the Sabres never caught up in falling to 26-20-4.

The shots on goal were 23-6 in the middle frame. At one point, they were 21-1. Through 40 minutes the count was 34-9. Late in the period, it was 32-4. The final count was 40-23.

As those numbers would indicate, the Sabres barely had the puck for long stretches, especially in the middle 20 minutes. It was a complete meltdown in all areas. Forwards didn't shoot the puck, defensemen lost their coverage and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gave up goals he would probably regret.

That said, it's hard to indict Luukkonen for this one. He made several spectacular saves, notably a glove snare to thrwart Dillon Dube on a 2-on-0 break. He didn't get much help.

The Sabres got a power play goal from Tage Thompson at 7:56 of the first period and went up by two as Casey Mittelstadt beat Jakob Markstrom at 12:34. But that was that. Thompson's goal was his 35th and it was his career-high 69th point.

Calgary got the game even early in the second as Jakob Pelletier scored his first in the NHL at 2:17 and Mikael Backlund beat Luukkonen with a soft tally 20 seconds later to tie the game.

Gilbert's goal came at 4:04 and Nazem Kadri's tip-in at 7:39 made it 4-2. Tyler Toffoli put the game away with a pair of third-period goals and Dillon Dube added another with 2:49 left.

The Gilbert report

The St. Joe's product, who is 26 years old, played four years at Notre Dame and opened his career in Chicago before moving to Colorado.

Saturday was his 36th NHL game and his goal was the second of his career. The other was for the Blackhawks on Dec. 27, 2019, and one of the assists on that play went to future Hockey Hall of Famer Duncan Keith.

This was Gilbert's 11th game of the year and his second point for Calgary. He has two goals and three assists in 26 games for the Calgary Wranglers, the Flames' team in the AHL which also plays its home games in Scotiabank Saddledome.

Gilbert estimated Friday he would have 65-70 friends and family members in the house and many of them were visible sitting in a pair of corner suites.

The home/road dilemma

The Sabres fell to 11-14-2 at home this year, a far cry from their 15-7-2 mark on the road.

Buffalo's record against the Western Conference is the real difference there. The Sabres are 10-1-2 on the road against the West – and 6-7-0 against them at home. The three West opponents still to come to Buffalo are Edmonton, Dallas and Nashville and the Sabres have already beaten all three of them out of town.

Next

The Sabres-Kings game is Monday night at 10:30 in Crypto.com Arena, the former Staples Center. Buffalo plays Wednesday night at Anaheim and next Saturday night in San Jose. The next home game is Feb. 21 vs. Toronto.