Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen leapt to his right in a desperate effort to try to extend overtime Saturday in KeyBank Center.

Luukkonen was too late.

New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin collected the puck that was deflected right to him, then fired a shot past Buffalo's goalie to send the Sabres to a 2-1 loss.

"This one, it's really tough," said Luukkonen, "because we played such a good game today. How tight we played on defense, how good we were, I think, in both ends. It stinks to lose this one, but it is what it is."

This was one of the Sabres' best defensive performances of the season. They limited the Rangers to only 18 even-strength shots and, according to Natural Stat Trick, only five high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5.

Luukkonen was excellent in goal with 24 saves while receiving help from a team defense that gave the Rangers' star players little time and space in regulation. The game was decided on a 4-on-3 power play when Panarin scored with Rasmus Dahlin in the penalty box.

The Sabres (32-28-5) earned a much needed point in their pursuit for a playoff spot, but they're winless in six of their last seven games and their deficit is growing in the wild-card race. Jeff Skinner scored their only goal of the game on a one-timer in the second period. Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves, including 14 in the third period as Buffalo pushed to take the lead.

Defensively, this was the response Sabres coach Don Granato wanted to see after a 10-4 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Buffalo entered Saturday having allowed 4.57 goals per game while winning only four of its previous 14 games at KeyBank Center. They were 27th in goals allowed per game.

"I don’t know if we got to fearless yet," said Granato. "I think there’s a whole other level or two for us, but we obviously have gone through phases and pushed in the area that was an obvious need for us to push was buckle down (defensively) and trust that the offense would come as a result. .... Sometimes when you push a defensive initiative, you lose scoring touch, so we don’t want to over-push there, but those guys have to continue that."

The Rangers used a familiar strategy to try to slow the Sabres, pressuring defensemen as soon as they touched the puck in their own zone. It produced multiple turnovers early in the first period, leading to shots on goal for New York.

Luukkonen made key saves to buy time for his teammates to find their game, which they did after a first period in which the Sabres finished with more shot attempts (21-19).

The Sabres broke through for a 1-0 lead when Tage Thompson entered the zone and skated to the left corner before passing to Ilya Lyubushkin, who threaded a cross-ice pass to setup Skinner’s one-timer goal with 12:08 left in the second period. The goal was Skinner’s 29th of the season and ninth in the past 16 games.

Patrick Kane answered for the Rangers less than four minutes later, as the South Buffalo native’s backhanded pass ricocheted off Owen Power’s skate and past Luukkonen to make it 1-1. The Sabres benefitted from their forwards thwarting rush chances by backchecking and defensemen were responsible with their gaps, but Luukkonen made saves when needed. He stopped Vladimir Tarasenko when the Rangers' winger got behind Buffalo’s defense late in the second period to keep the score tied.

"To see him play with confidence, more confident than -- our team might have felt our way into the game the first 10 minutes," said Granato. "Upie couldn’t do that. He had to be ready at the drop of the puck and not feel any anxiety, and he was dialed in from the get-go. He played solid, very efficient. He didn’t have to play great, he was just big when he needed to be big.”

It was a solid period for the Sabres, as they outshot the Rangers 13-5 in the middle frame, but the score was 1-1 at the second intermission.

The teams traded chances throughout the third, beginning with Luukkonen’s save to kill a penalty in the opening minute. Luukkonen stopped Kane’s one-timer from the right circle, then the Sabres countered with Jordan Greenway’s chance from the slot, which Shesterkin steered away with his blocker.

Both teams had an unsuccessful power play in the third period, capped by the Sabres' one-shot effort that included multiple one-timer attempts by Victor Olofsson, who, later, shoveled the puck wide when Dahlin created a chance around New York's net with 1:07 left in the third. Dylan Cozens also had a shot from the slot stopped by Shesterkin in the final minute, sending the game to overtime.

Despite the improvement, particularly on defense, the Sabres know more is needed with a difficult schedule ahead.

"We’ve just got to stay with it," said Skinner. "We’ve got to get to another level. ... I think as the games tighten up down the stretch, points are more important for teams and everyone is battling for spots. We just have to keep playing at this level and even increase it a little bit more."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Showing improvement

J.J. Peterka is back to playing with the pace and attention to detail that made him an impactful forward for the Sabres earlier this season. The 21-year-old winger was a threat to score a few times Saturday, connecting on a give-and-go with Quinn and shooting the puck off Shesterkin’s shoulder early in the third period.

Peterka, who had a team-high six shots on goal, also set up Cozens for the chance from the slot in the third period. The Sabres had 70 percent of the shot attempts (21-9) when their line with Jack Quinn was on the ice at 5-on-5.

2. Hitting stride

Lyubushkin was a nice find for the Sabres. He has been much better for Buffalo since recovering from multiple, lingering injuries that impacted his play for a long stretch. Lyubushkin made the smart play by faking a shot, then passing to the right circle to set up Skinner’s opening goal in the second period.

3. Stability

Familiarity was the theme of the Sabres’ forward lines Saturday. Peyton Krebs reunited with Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo, while Cozens centered Quinn and Peterka. Casey Mittelstadt and Olofsson were also back together, a move to try to get Olofsson more involved at 5-on-5.

The move got Krebs back to playing the way he was a few weeks ago. The 22-year-old almost beat Shesterkin with a shot from the slot 13:36 into the game after getting the puck from Okposo.

4. Next

The Sabres start a three-game road trip against the Maple Leafs at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Toronto.