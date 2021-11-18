Observations: Sabres booed off home ice after 'embarrassing effort' in 5-0 loss

Coach Don Granato’s forwards and defensemen didn’t put Tokarski in a position to make enough saves. Matthew Tkachuk made it 3-0 when he received a cross-ice pass from Johnny Gaudreau behind the right hashmark and fired a wrist shot past Tokarski at 13:58.

Then, Andrew Mangiapane scored his second of the game on a give-and-go with Mikael Backlund, sending Sabres defenseman Will Butcher spinning in desperation to try to thwart the 2-on-1 rush. The lead was at 5-0 with a power-play goal where Gaudreau was left wide open back door for a tap-in on an pass from Sean Monahan that went through the crease.

There hadn't been so many defensive-zone breakdowns by the Sabres in KeyBank Center since Ralph Krueger was behind the bench. Buffalo failed to register double-digit shots for four consecutive periods dating back to Tuesday, and Granato described this latest effort as "lethargic."

"We didn’t look like ourselves from the start and we didn’t look like ourselves at all through the game," said Granato. "It’s still a mystery to why that is."

While this was a continuation of the flat showing we saw during the final 20 minutes in Pittsburgh, the blunders around Tokarski have been rare this season. Entering Wednesday, the Sabres ranked 10th in the NHL in limiting shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.

