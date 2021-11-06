Observations: Sabres blow two-goal lead in the third, fall in overtime to Detroit

The Sabres (5-4-2) are winless in four consecutive games and dropped to 4-1-1 at home this season. It was the third time in five games that Buffalo squandered a lead of two or more goals.

Coach Don Granato’s players appeared overmatched early. They were giving Detroit (5-5-2) too much space around goalie Dustin Tokarski and the Red Wings took a 1-0 lead only 16 seconds into the game. Most of the Sabres’ 12 shots on goal in the first period were taken from the perimeter of the offensive zone.

The Sabres looked slow with the puck. Breakouts weren’t effective because there was hesitation in the neutral zone. Too many possessions were one-and-done because dump-ins weren’t sent in the proper corner behind Detroit’s net.

A momentum shift began with the trio of Skinner, Thompson and Rasmus Asplund. Skinner nearly tied the score with a point-blank chance on the power play late in the first period, but the Sabres did not relent. Neither did Skinner, who had totaled 24 goals in 124 games since signing an eight-year, $72 million contract with Buffalo in June 2019.

The breakthrough came at 11:32 into the second period when Skinner drove toward the net on the left wing, faked a wraparound and banked a puck off the side of the net to Thompson, who tied the score, 1-1.