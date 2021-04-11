Observations: Sabres' belief, confidence growing after tumultuous stretch

What unfolded Sunday afternoon inside Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center won’t have any bearing on General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan for the trade deadline.
The expressions of confidence interim coach Don Granato heard on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench in the third period won’t correct all that’s gone wrong in what will be the franchise’s 10th consecutive season outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund scored goals only 25 seconds apart late in the third period, and Casey Mittelstadt added an empty-netter to help the Sabres complete a 5-3 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Yet, all that transpired in the final 3:03 of a 5-3 comeback win over the Flyers – from maligned winger Jeff Skinner’s desperate drive that pushed the puck in to Rasmus Asplund’s backhander for the go-ahead goal – was the latest significant sign that confidence and belief have returned for the Sabres.
“We’re just starting to realize how we need to play, and I think everybody’s getting on the same page in the new system that Donnie wants us to play,” said veteran winger Kyle Okposo. “It seems to be working for our group. … When we had to battle, we had to bear down, we did that.”
The Sabres, now 4-2-2 over their last eight games, scored three goals in the game’s final moments to complete the come-from-behind win over the Flyers, who desperately need points to re-enter the playoff picture in the East Division. To put the achievement in perspective, this was only the sixth time in franchise history that the Sabres won in regulation after trailing in the final four minutes of the game. It had not occurred since a 3-2 victory at Carolina on March 22, 2016.
Absolutes cannot be drawn from one game. The reality is the Sabres’ special teams are a disaster, most notably the power play, which is 3-for-47 over their last 24 games. Buffalo also fell behind 2-0 during a sloppy first period where Joel Farabee was left uncovered in the slot during another failed Sabres penalty kill.
The Sabres also allowed the Flyers to regain the lead only 3:47 into the third period on another coverage mistake where defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was left alone to skate down the slot. But Buffalo again showed the type of resilience that was rarely seen in former coach Ralph Krueger’s 28 games as coach this season.
“You just have to stick with your game, and I thought we had some chances,” said Skinner, who has two goals in the last three games. “Weren’t able to capitalize and obviously, as the game goes along, it sort of tightens up and desperation level sort of rises a little bit. Lately, we’ve been able to find those plays and that’s what you need, especially late in games. You need big plays in big moments.”
This comeback was the work of several players, most notably Linus Ullmark, who earned his second 40-save win of the season. Ullmark, 27, faced 16 shots in the third and his diving paddle save late in the second period kept the score tied, a significant play considering Buffalo is 1-21-1 when trailing after two this season.
Sabres captain Jack Eichel, still out of the lineup with an upper-body injury, wasn’t there to save the day. Neither were the two key offseason additions that were supposed to be the missing pieces to a playoff push: Eric Staal and Taylor Hall. The same for defenseman Brandon Montour, who was traded to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.
Montour, who turns 27 on Sunday, is a pending unrestricted free agent and has totaled five goals with nine assists while averaging 20:32 of ice time across 38 games this season.
So, it was rookie defenseman Jacob Bryson who was on the ice late in the third period. Bryson, 23, sent a cross-ice pass to Victor Olofsson, whose shot created a rebound in front. With Flyers captain Claude Giroux providing a push to the net, Skinner was credited with the tying goal at 16:57 into the third period because his skate blade knocked the puck over the line.
“We’ve had a much better belief system progressively the last couple weeks and it’s getting stronger,” Granato said. “You can feel that down the bench, up and down the bench. More confident speak, less emotional speak.”
Only 25 seconds later, Asplund, another young player thrust into a prominent role because of injury and trade, was in front of the net to score off the rebound created by a Bryson shot from the left point, giving the Sabres a 4-3 lead with 2:38 remaining.
Then, with Flyers goalie Carter Hart pulled for the extra attacker, former eighth overall draft pick Casey Mittelstadt collected the puck near his own blue line with some help from Okposo, stickhandled around a Flyers defender and sent a shot down the ice for an empty-net goal.
The third-period surge came after Sam Reinhart and Arttu Ruotsalainen provided second-period goals to help the Sabres recover from a 2-0 deficit.
The Sabres remain at the bottom of the NHL with a 10-25-6 record, and they’re playing out the string in a tumultuous season that will cause the franchise to tie the league record for longest playoff drought. However, this is the latest sign that a midseason coaching change has changed this team for the better.
“It’s a good feeling when everyone chips in like that,” said Skinner.
Here are other observations from the game Sunday:
1. Ruotsalainen took another promising step in his second NHL game. The 23-year-old smiled when describing to reporters how he had his eyes closed when one-timing a puck for his first NHL goal, and the tying marker, at 4:42 into the second period.
The highlight-reel play, which was made possible by Dylan Cozens’ exceptional pass, was reminiscent of the many goals Ruotsalainen scored during his professional career in Finland.
“It was a beautiful goal at a great time,” Granato said. “So, it was a real momentum changer.”
“That’s a heck of a shot,” Okposo boasted.
As Ruotsalainen celebrated with Cozens, Okposo immediately circled back to the Flyers’ net to retrieve the souvenir for his new linemate. It was Ruotsalainen’s only shot on goal in 12:59 of ice time, but the feat showed why the Sabres want to give him an opportunity in the season’s final weeks.
“I just closed my eyes and made a shot and it went in,” Ruotsalainen said. “That’s good.”
2. It’s time to reevaluate the power play. The Sabres had zero shots on goal in six minutes on the man-advantage. Zone entries were an issue. A Rasmus Dahlin turnover almost led to a shorthanded 2-on-1 the other way.
Missing Eichel hurts, but the Sabres have enough talent to have success. Perhaps it’s time to switch up the personnel and use Ruotsalainen’s shot on the first or second unit.
“We got in a little bit easier,” Skinner said. “I don’t know if we weren’t finding lanes or maybe going for an extra pass. We have to simplify a little bit, get pucks to the net and try to retrieve them if we miss them. If not, try to jump on the rebounds.”
3. This wasn’t Cozens’ best game, but he didn’t play like a rookie. The 20-year-old center made the outstanding pass to Ruotsalainen, backchecked well throughout the game and stood up for himself when he drew the ire of Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg in the third period.
It was Cozens’ first action since a six-game absence with an upper-body injury. His ice time was limited to 15 minutes and he went only 1-for-5 in the faceoff circle, but the performance impressed Granato.
“I didn’t want to give him too much or put him in too much of a situation because he’s still, you know, he still wasn’t feeling himself,” Granato said. “Just the subtleties. But his competitive fight carries him. Even the scrum that happened in the penalties and 4-on-4, I mean, that’s initiated by his competitiveness. It’s great for our whole group when that ignites and it did and it impacts things. So, he found ways, even though it didn’t look like he felt as good as he would want to, to contribute and battle.”