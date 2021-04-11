Observations: Sabres' belief, confidence growing after tumultuous stretch

“I just closed my eyes and made a shot and it went in,” Ruotsalainen said. “That’s good.”

2. It’s time to reevaluate the power play. The Sabres had zero shots on goal in six minutes on the man-advantage. Zone entries were an issue. A Rasmus Dahlin turnover almost led to a shorthanded 2-on-1 the other way.

Missing Eichel hurts, but the Sabres have enough talent to have success. Perhaps it’s time to switch up the personnel and use Ruotsalainen’s shot on the first or second unit.

“We got in a little bit easier,” Skinner said. “I don’t know if we weren’t finding lanes or maybe going for an extra pass. We have to simplify a little bit, get pucks to the net and try to retrieve them if we miss them. If not, try to jump on the rebounds.”

3. This wasn’t Cozens’ best game, but he didn’t play like a rookie. The 20-year-old center made the outstanding pass to Ruotsalainen, backchecked well throughout the game and stood up for himself when he drew the ire of Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg in the third period.

It was Cozens’ first action since a six-game absence with an upper-body injury. His ice time was limited to 15 minutes and he went only 1-for-5 in the faceoff circle, but the performance impressed Granato.

“I didn’t want to give him too much or put him in too much of a situation because he’s still, you know, he still wasn’t feeling himself,” Granato said. “Just the subtleties. But his competitive fight carries him. Even the scrum that happened in the penalties and 4-on-4, I mean, that’s initiated by his competitiveness. It’s great for our whole group when that ignites and it did and it impacts things. So, he found ways, even though it didn’t look like he felt as good as he would want to, to contribute and battle.”

