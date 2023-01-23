Observations: Sabres beat Stars in OT on Owen Power goal as Craig Anderson plays career game No. 700

DALLAS – From the opening faceoff and through the first 10 minutes of the game, Craig Anderson was the busiest guy in the building Monday night in American Airlines Arena.

The Buffalo Sabres goaltender was so busy, there was no time for him to ponder the accomplishment he reached merely by playing in the game against the Dallas Stars that opened Buffalo's four-game Central Division road trip.

Anderson became the 31st goalie in NHL history and just the fifth American to play in 700 career games, making 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory. Owen Power won it at 56 seconds of OT, taking a pass from Tage Thompson and banging home his first goal of the season.

The 41-year-old Anderson gave up a power-play goal to Jamie Benn at 1:48 of the first period but was a brick wall after that when his teammates needed him most in the early going. The Sabres repeatedly struggled with their puck management and Dallas had a 10-0 lead in shots on goal through 9½ minutes.

Joel Kiviranta got stoned by Anderson twice, once on a breakaway during a Buffalo power play. Wyatt Johnston, Benn again and Joe Pavelski all had chances in tight and failed to beat Anderson.

The Sabres got the game even at 1-1 on Rasmus Dahlin's one-timer at 11:29 of the first on a back-and-forth passing play with Casey Mittelstadt. And they stopped committing turnovers, creating much more zone time late in the first period and through the second period.

Victor Olofsson's 22nd goal at 1:44 of the third period extended his goal streak to four games and gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead. But Jason Robertson's 32nd for Dallas at 5:58 got the Stars even in the game, and even with Thompson for third in the NHL goal scoring race along with Colorado's Mikko Rantanen.

Anderson's 700 games are No. 3 among active goalies behind Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury (937) and Los Angeles' Jonathan Quick (738).

"It's insane," Dahlin said prior to the game of Anderson's 700th. "We go to dinners and he tells us all the stories about what happened 15 years ago and I was barely born. It's great to have him. We're very lucky to have him, he brings so much experience and he loves hockey, loves being around the guys. That's the type of hockey player I want to be when I'm in my 40s. He's a role model."

Sabres coach Don Granato said he prefers Anderson dressing as much as possible, even as the backup, because of the observations and advice he can give the team's starting goaltender and defense at the bench during the game.

"Yeah, 700 games is amazing but for a goaltender, that's just incredible," Granato said. "He's a guy that's gone through that, and accumulated that experience. He hasn't gone through it absent minded. He actually never would have made it to the NHL if he didn't pay attention to details. He wasn't on anybody's radar as a top draft pick, so he had to find ways to make himself better to learn his position, learn the game, the shooters.

"So as he's gone through his career, he's had to continue to prolong his career studying the game, because he didn't stay in the league through his 30s because he was the best athlete. He's probably stayed because he had a commitment to working commitment to finding ways to be successful."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Anderson entered the game with a 7-6-2 record for the Sabres, with a 2.78 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. He had 315 career wins, 32nd on the all-time list.

Anderson went save for save with Dallas star Jake Oettinger, who entered the game at 21-7-4, 2.20/.926 and second in the NHL to former Sabre and current Boston goalie Linus Ullmark in GAA and save percentage.

Here are more observations on the game:

1. D is for defense: While the Sabres entered the game tied with Boston for the NHL's top offense (3.80 goals per game), Dallas entered the game second to the Bruins in defense at 2.54 goals -- and with three shutouts in its last four games. Oettinger had two of those.

"They are a very mature team, a really defensively sound team," said Sabres winger Alex Tuch. "They have a really good coaching staff in my old coach there from Vegas in Pete DeBoer. He's really good defensively. We have to show we're continuing to mature as a team. When you play a really good team defensively, it can be frustrating at times and you have to limit that as much as possible and do all the little things to get into the zone, get to the net and bury a couple of pucks."

2. In the standings

The Sabres got plenty of help out of town as the New York Islanders lost at Toronto, 5-2, and the Florida Panthers were drubbed, 6-2, by the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden. Buffalo is now even with those teams and three points behind Pittsburgh for the last playoff slot.

The Sabres continue to have three games in hand over both the Islanders and Florida.

Meanwhile, Dallas entered the game in a tie with Winnipeg for the lead in the Central Division at 63 points, nine ahead of third-place Minnesota.

3. Next

The Sabres flew to St. Louis immediately after the game and will meet the Blues on Tuesday night at 8 in Enterprise Center. Buffalo has not won there since 2009, going 0-7-2 in that stretch. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who did not dress Monday, is expected to start in goal.

Winger Vladimir Tarasenko (out since Dec. 31 with a hand injury) and defenseman Torey Krug (out since Dec. 23 with a lower body injury) both returned to practice Monday and look like they will return to the lineup on Tuesday.

Former Buffalo center Ryan O'Reilly, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019, remains out of the lineup with a broken foot.