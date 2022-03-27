Observations: Sabres battle back twice but fall to Rangers in OT

"Our power play recently we've been getting decent looks but just haven't been able to get that goal and finish the play off," Skinner said. "But obviously a big moment in the game there."

The Rangers used the quick strike to take control of Friday's 5-1 victory here over Pittsburgh, grabbing a 3-0 lead in the first 4:16 for their quickest trio of goals from the opening faceoff since 1985.

The Madison Squad Garden sellout crowd of 18,006 was howling looking for more of the same but the Sabres calmed the game down, choking the neutral zone and not allowing a shot on goal over the final 10:28 of the first period. They cut the deficit in half when Asplund punched home a beautiful diagonal pass from Mattias Samuelsson with 1:48 left in the frame.

"It says a lot about our group. We're down, 2-0, five minutes into the game and it's a tough building, loud building," Okposo said. "They pushed hard right away. And I thought we just did a really good job of calming down and settling into our game.

"We're starting to figure out how to play every game. And that's something that's a very hard thing to do. I'm not saying that we're there yet because we're not, but we're starting to show some glimpses of it."