Observations: Sabres battle adversity, make it three straight with shootout win over Pens

This was a game the Buffalo Sabres don't win in the first half of this season. They had three leads and the Pittsburgh Penguins tied the game each time Wednesday night in KeyBank Center. The way things used to be, the Sabres were going to cave in. It happened all the time in the first 54 games of the schedule.
"I know a lot of guys might say coming here that they're super excited to be here and they want to be here. But that's truly something I took pride in. I want to be here. They took a chance on me and I've loved it here so far," Hinostroza said.
Then the calendar turned to March, and the Sabres have showed maturity we haven't seen in several years. The good times – and the victories – keep rolling. The latest was a 4-3 shootout thriller over the Penguins, clinched on Alex Tuch's goal and Craig Anderson's pair of saves, including one on Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby.
Tage Thompson scored twice in the game to push his season total to a team-high 27 and added the first goal of the shootout as the Sabres (23-33-8) forged a three-game winning streak for the first time since the first three games of the season in October. They are 7-3 in March and have not trailed in winning each of these three games past regulation.
"It just probably comes with some of the adversity and challenges I think we faced in the beginning of the year," Thompson said. "Early in the season, we'd probably be in similar situations like that, and maybe fold or let it spiral out of control. And I think we've done a good job recently of just staying with the game plan, no matter what happens with the score."
Coach Don Granato felt the same kind of pushback, no matter what adversity hit in the game.
"We're playing much better than we were earlier in the year, but absolutely the psyche component didn't affect us like it would have a couple months ago," Granato said. "We went right back to execution and our execution has been really good."
Points percentage in March1. FLA .833 (7-1-1)T2. BOS .750 (7-2-1)T2 WSH .750 (7-2-1)T4. BUF .700 (7-3-0)T4 PIT .700 (6-2-2)#Sabres— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 24, 2022
In their first two meetings against the Penguins this season, the Sabres gave up 94 shots on goal – but managed a win and a tie. The Sabres were much better Wednesday as they outshot Pittsburgh, 33-26. The Penguins had just 19 shots at 5-on-5 and two of their goals came on the power play, including Kris Letang's tying tally with 4:56 left.
"It's about the work and I think the puck pressure," forward Zemgus Girgensons said of the defensive effort. "We don't stop. We don't glide. We go all out until we get the puck back. I think that's a difference here."
It was also about the strong play of the young Buffalo defense. Rasmus Dahlin was again a dynamo, playing a game-high 28:06. Mattias Samuelsson and Jacob Bryson were both plus-3.
"When you ask how impressed was I, I'm not," Granato said. "It's just the way we need to play. That's it. That's how we play and I'm excited that our guys are sensing and feeling how good they can be in taking time and space away playing aggressive."
The Sabres met the challenge, preventing the Penguins from the kind of free-wheeling they like to do and not allowing them to cycle the puck in the offensive zone with impunity either.
"It's not forcing plays," said Girgensons, who added his eighth goal of the season and first since Jan. 6. "I think guys are more understanding of the feel of the game, where we're at in the game and what type of play you have to make."
Here are some other observations on the game:
1. Thompson rolls on
Thompson added to his career-high goal total with a pair of quick snapshots, taking a feed from Samuelsson to open the scoring at 17:15 of the first period and banging home a Tuch pass at 1:01 of the third to break a 2-2 tie.
The 6-foot-7 Thompson has shown a knack for finding open ice and giving his teammates a big target to pass the puck to. He had five shots on goal in the game and 10 attempts.
"Both are great plays by both of them. I had a lot of time," Thompson said of Samuelsson's and Tuch's assists. "First one 'Sam' makes a great pass to me. I had a lot of time to catch, look up and pick a spot and usually that doesn't happen. So nice to get a lot of time like that. And the second one, same thing. 'Tuchy' comes around and finds me wide open back door. So both of those I get a lot of time to to look at a wide-open net."
2. The Crosby-Malkin Chronicles
Crosby continued his career-long torching of the Sabres with a power-play goal at 26 seconds of the second period, taking a rink-wide pass from Rust and beating Anderson with a wrist shot to the five-hole that leaked through the Buffalo goalie and tied the game at 1-1.
In 53 games against Buffalo, Crosby has 77 points (25 goals, 52 assists). It's the most points in his career against any non-Metropolitan Division opponent. Crosby had points in all three games against the Sabres this season, has one in 17 of his last 20 against them and 46 of the 53 games overall.
Evgeni Malkin's goal with 1:17 left in the second period and his assist on the Letang goal gave him 20 goals and 61 points against the Sabres in 47 career games.
3. Plaudits
Anderson was honored in a pregame ceremony with a video, and the presentation of a gold stick and a jersey with the No. 300 on the back by General Manager Kevyn Adams. Anderson won his 300th NHL game here in the Sabres' last home game, March 10 against Vegas. This was win No. 303.
4. Next
A rough stretch goes from Crosby, Malkin and the Penguins to Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, who are here Friday night for a game that will feature the Sabres wearing their Heritage Classic jerseys. The Sabres then hit the road for games Sunday in New York against the Rangers and Monday in Chicago.