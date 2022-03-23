Observations: Sabres battle adversity, make it three straight with shootout win over Pens

This was a game the Buffalo Sabres don't win in the first half of this season. They had three leads and the Pittsburgh Penguins tied the game each time Wednesday night in KeyBank Center. The way things used to be, the Sabres were going to cave in. It happened all the time in the first 54 games of the schedule.

Sabres winger Vinnie Hinostroza says he is 'super interested' in new contract "I know a lot of guys might say coming here that they're super excited to be here and they want to be here. But that's truly something I took pride in. I want to be here. They took a chance on me and I've loved it here so far," Hinostroza said.

Then the calendar turned to March, and the Sabres have showed maturity we haven't seen in several years. The good times – and the victories – keep rolling. The latest was a 4-3 shootout thriller over the Penguins, clinched on Alex Tuch's goal and Craig Anderson's pair of saves, including one on Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby.

Tage Thompson scored twice in the game to push his season total to a team-high 27 and added the first goal of the shootout as the Sabres (23-33-8) forged a three-game winning streak for the first time since the first three games of the season in October. They are 7-3 in March and have not trailed in winning each of these three games past regulation.