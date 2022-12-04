Observations: Sabres' balanced offense, improved team defense earn 6-3 win

Jack Quinn appeared to have nowhere to go with the puck.

The San Jose Sharks’ top-ranked penalty kill had Quinn surrounded as the Buffalo Sabres rookie winger stickhandled to try to create enough space to unleash a shot on a power play in the second period Sunday night.

Quinn collected a pass from Victor Olofsson in the high slot, protected the puck against Sharks center Nick Bonino, carried it around the outstretched stick of defenseman Radim Simek and beat goalie Aaron Dell with a low shot to give the Sabres a much-needed two goal advantage.

The crowd roared. The Sharks hung their heads. But the Sabres’ response following the goal was far more important than the impressive individual effort by one of Buffalo’s youngest players.

There was no third-period collapse this time. The Sabres responsibly tried to add to their lead, Quinn added his second goal of the game and they defended well enough in front of goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to hold onto a 6-3 win over the Sharks in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres (11-13-1) are 4-2-1 since snapping an eight-game skid and improved to 9-0 when leading at the second intermission. Their potent offense gave the Sharks (8-16-4) fits, particularly on the power play where Quinn and Tage Thompson had a goal apiece. JJ Peterka and Jeff Skinner also scored during a three-goal second period before Alex Tuch added an empty-net goal in the third. Cozens had three assists for a second straight three-point game.

We know the Sabres can score. Their 3.71 goals per game entering Sunday ranked fourth the NHL and put them on pace for the franchise’s best mark since 1992-93, when Alexander Mogilny and Pat LaFontaine helped Buffalo score 3.99 per game. This version of the Sabres had six players extend their point streaks to four games Sunday night.

But we’ve been waiting to see if this team can defend. The issue isn’t exclusive to the blue line, which is finally close to full strength with Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju back from injury. Forwards putting the defensemen in bad spots by turning the puck over or being out of position while pressing to create offense.

There was a notable example of this during the first shift of the game. Dylan Cozens’ line earned two quality scoring chances but turned the puck over to give San Jose a breakaway rather than chipping the puck in to create time for a line change. Luukkonen made the save, one of 26 for the 23-year-old, and the Sabres took a 1-0 lead at 9:19 into the game with Thompson’s one-timer from the left circle on the power play.

The Sharks tied the score, then added to lead because of two simple mistakes by the Sabres. Victor Olofsson turned the puck over in the defensive zone prior to Nick Bonino’s first goal for San Jose, then Luukkonen was out of position on an unscreened shot when Kevin Labanc gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead on the power play late in the first period.

The Sabres are still trying to establish four reliable forward lines. They’re much closer than a year ago in large part because of Cozens’ rapid development, as well as the arrivals of Peterka and Quinn. And this team needs one more capable defense pair to alleviate pressure from the big four of Samuelsson, Jokiharju, Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson.

Cozens, who has 24 points in showed again early in the second period that he’s part of the solution. His breakout pass from deep in the defensive zone sprung Peterka for a rush and the 20-year-old rookie’s shot from the left circle leaked through Dell to tie the score 2-2 only 16 seconds in.

Jokiharju was responsible for the play that gave Buffalo the lead. The Sabres defenseman created a turnover by disrupting a San Jose pass, leading to a odd-man rush that Skinner used to score his 12th goal of the season and a 3-2 advantage.

Quinn’s follow-up seemed to demoralize the Sharks. The Sabres took a 4-2 lead on his fifth goal of the season, and their play didn’t drop off in the third period. He scored again on a cross-ice pass by Cozens, and though Oskar Lindblom answered quickly for San Jose, Buffalo earned a win against a weaker opponent.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Another big night

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Dahlin can push back now and other teams don’t like it. He’s been taking a punishment since entering the league because opponents try to rattle him each time he has the puck. They’re always finishing checks. They’re getting away with stick infractions. They’re learning the hard way that Dahlin isn’t 18 years old anymore.

His biggest hit of the night isn’t the best example of this but take not of his response. Dahlin leveled Matt Nieto with a textbook open-ice hit that hockey coaches everywhere will want to show their defensemen. Dahlin perfectly killed the rush without taking himself out of position. Yet the Sharks took exception to the hit.

Sharks winger Timo Meier took a run at Dahlin on the next shift, only to miss and go head first into the boards. Dahlin had two assists to increase his season point total to 29 in 24 games.

2. Keeping pace

Thompson broke numerous sticks attempting one-timers early this season. He seems to have figured out his timing or the flex on his stick, as his one-timer in the first period had velocity and the perfect angle to beat Dell for the 1-0 lead.

Since Oct. 29, Thompson ranks second in the NHL in goals (15 in 17 games) and third in points (31). He extended his point streak to four games and entered Sunday on a 109-point pace for the season. Thompson has 17 points in his last 12 games.

3. Responses

You’ve got to like Peyton Krebs’ response after he was out of position on the Bonino goal. Sabres coach Don Granato moved Krebs to center a line with Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons, while Tyson Jost played next to Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson.

Krebs had a strong third period, while the other line continues to be stagnant. It’s past time to split the Mittelstadst-Olofsson duo. Granato stated why both are in the lineup despite their 5-on-5 struggles. They’re important pieces to Buffalo’s power play. But a shakeup of the bottom-six is needed. No need to mess with the Thompson and Cozens lines.

Meanwhile, Luukkonen was good after a shaky first period. He had a big save on Alexander Barbanov to preserve Buffalo’s two-goal lead, then another on Logan Couture during a 2-on-1. Luukkonen didn’t need to drop to a butterfly to stop Kevin Labanc’s shot on the power play that gave San Jose a 2-1 lead. High glove is a weakness for Luukkonen and teams have taken notice. He has the ability, but there are technical flaws in his game that need to be fixed.

4. Better spot

Defenseman Jacob Bryson returned to the Sabres’ lineup after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury. Bryson had a strong start to the season but, gradually, began to struggle when given a bigger workload and more responsibilities because of injuries on defense. He has a team-worst minus-13 rating after averaging 21:15 of ice time when Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju were out of the lineup.

Bryson is in a better position to contribute when receiving third-pairing minutes, as Granato point out following the morning skate Sunday. Bryson ranked fourth on the club last season in goals above replacement, a metric by Evolving-Hockey that measures a player’s overall impact in all situations.

“He has shown that he thrives in those situations,” said Granato. “We’ve asked a lot of him and other guys with more penalty kill time. He’s not a primary penalty killer, but primary penalty kill time with injuries. Even primary matchup time, and he's not really a matchup defenseman. Samuelsson and Jokiharju and Dahlin and Power would be. So, slotted correctly when he comes back, I think we can expect a lot more out of him.”

With Bryson back, the Sabres scratched defenseman Lawrence Pilut and winger Rasmus Asplund. Neither winger Vinnie Hinostroza nor defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin skated with the team Sunday morning. Both remain day-to-day because of injury.

5. Next

The Sabres will travel to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TNT.