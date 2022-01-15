Observations: Sabres 'bad all the way around,' fall apart in shutout loss

“He’s probably the only guy who can feel good about himself after this game,” Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg said of Dell. “The rest of us need to look ourselves in the mirror.”

The lineup was closer to full strength with the return of Thompson, who missed the previous two games while in Covid-19 protocol. He didn’t skate during his five-day absence and took a 6 a.m. flight to join his teammates in Detroit, a valid excuse for his slow start to this game. But there wasn’t an excuse for how poorly the rest of the Sabres' forwards and defensemen played in this one.

Their lineup is closer to full strength. This was the first time this season Granato could deploy Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch in the same game. The trio combined for four shots on goal.

“I think it was they wanted to win the game more than we did from the drop of the puck,” lamented Okposo. “They came out and they wanted it. We never matched their intensity all night.”

The Red Wings (17-17-5) raced out to a 2-0 lead behind a pair of power-play goals, the latter of which occurred in the final seconds of Cody Eakin’s four-minute double minor for high sticking.