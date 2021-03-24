Observations: Sabres' attempt to push the pace leading to mistakes on defense

PITTSBURGH -- Rasmus Dahlin did not hesitate to take the risk.
The 20-year-old defenseman skated deep in his offensive zone in pursuit of the puck and, more important, the confidence that’s evaporated from the Buffalo Sabres during a winless streak that’s spanned more than a month.
The calculated gamble was rarely seen under former coach Ralph Krueger, who prioritized responsible defense even if it led to very little offense. Not Don Granato. The interim coach is encouraging the Sabres to push the pace and use their skill to create scoring chances.
The growing pains were evident throughout Wednesday night, as the Sabres’ winless streak reached a franchise-record 15 games with a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in PPG Paints Arena.
Buffalo allowed three goals off odd-man rushes, beginning with Dahlin’s teammates failing to cover for him at the blue line. The Penguins broke the puck out quickly to start a 2-on-1 rush and former Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues finished the play with an easy tap-in for the game’s opening goal only 7:36 into the first period.
“I do believe it’s part of a natural process when you’re trying to move in that direction is, yes, you’re going to give up some things,” said Granato. “You’ll start picking up the patterns of how to not expose yourself in those situations. So, again, not shocking to me that this is part of a process. But it’s something that, we have to do it. We have to try and push forward and generate more and you have to learn in that process on the other side.”
Across the past two games, the Sabres have allowed 82 shots on goal, including 42 in their first game of a back-to-back against the Penguins. Granato’s preference to push the pace led to three high-danger scoring chances in the first period, according to NaturalStatTrick.com, but the Penguins had seven in the 20-minute span, capped by the Sabres not covering Kris Letang on the defenseman’s goal from in front of the net for a 2-0 lead.
When an inability to break the puck out of the defensive zone gave Pittsburgh possession in the second period, the Sabres allowed defenseman John Marino to uncork a one-timer from the right circle that beat goalie Dustin Tokarski to make it 3-1.
“I don’t think we play very smart,” said Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. “We make really stupid mistakes that lead to way too many odd-man rushes every game, and a team like Pittsburgh, they have skill up front and they had way too many odd-man rushes. Yeah, I mean, I think we should keep it very simple. We can’t move so many pucks on the blue lines or in the neutral zone. We should get the pucks deep and keep it way more simple.”
Zach Aston-Reese’s shorthanded goal with 24 seconds remaining in the second period came on an odd-man rush that began with rookie Frederick Gaudreau stickhandling around Dahlin after intercepting a Taylor Hall pass. Sidney Crosby scored the Penguins’ fifth goal on a breakaway where Buffalo defensemen Brandon Montour was caught too deep in the defensive zone in the third period.
The logic behind the philosophical shift is sound. The Sabres have scored the fewest 5-on-5 goals in the National Hockey League, and Granato is trying to maximize the potential of a lineup that includes Hall and Jeff Skinner.
Krueger used a conservative system in which defensemen sent a quick breakout pass to a forward stationed nearby in the neutral zone. The forward would then cross the red line, dump the puck behind the opponent’s net and the Sabres would then pursue that puck. Krueger was risk averse, whereas Granato is trying to strike a balance between conservative and aggressive.
Significant mistakes are occurring because the Sabres’ lack of confidence and urgency to score. Trading goals with the Penguins (20-11-2) is a recipe for disaster, especially when Buffalo is down 11 players, including three-time all-star center Jack Eichel, shutdown defenseman Jake McCabe and the Sabres’ top two goalies.
“We have a lot of skill, but you have to find that balance,” said Sabres forward Curtis Lazar. “The simple thing is throwing pucks on net. Making the other defensemen turn to try to find that puck when we’re already facing it and we have a good chance at retrieving it. … It’s hard right now. We’re kind of in that in-between area.”
The result won’t change Granato’s plan for the Sabres (6-21-4). He’s willing to let his players work through the growing pains across the final 25 games of what is likely to be a 10th consecutive non-playoff season in Buffalo.
“We’re in a situation where, let’s expose, let’s get ourselves exposed and start learning fast because we clearly need to get better,” added Granato. “So, we can’t be conservative and get better. We can be conservative and stay the same. But we need to get better.”
Here are other observations from the game:
1. Low numbers a problem: Granato had only 10 forwards available for most of the game Wednesday night. Tage Thompson was a late scratch because of an illness and Rasmus Asplund did not return after suffering an undisclosed injury in the first period.
General Manager Kevyn Adams did not have an open roster spot to recall a forward from the taxi squad before puck drop. Winger Kyle Okposo was added to injured reserve to make room for goalie Michael Houser. Tobias Rieder did not play because of an upper-body injury. Goalie Carter Hutton, who suffered a lower-body injury Monday, is still on the roster.
Adams will need to add a forward to the roster if the Sabres do not receive good news about Thompson and/or Asplund.
2. Goaltending crisis: Tokarski is likely not an option to play Thursday because he’s faced 79 shots over the past two games. Buffalo’s backup Wednesday night, Houser, has no NHL experience and hasn’t appeared in an AHL game since the 2017-18 season.
Top prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was assigned to the taxi squad, but the 22-year-old hasn’t played a game since March 10 and has practiced only twice since the Rochester Americans’ Covid-19 pause.
Goalie Linus Ullmark, who has missed the past 14 games with a lower-body injury, returned to practice Tuesday, but it's unclear if he's ready for game action. Granato expressed optimism Tuesday that Ullmark will be ready. If not, would the Sabres really have Houser make his NHL debut?
3. Greener pastures for another ex-Sabre: Krueger had a negative impact on the performance of Sabres’ forwards. Another example came Wednesday night with the performance by Rodrigues, a former Sabre who asked out of Buffalo because he could not earn a spot in the lineup under Krueger.
Rodrigues was outstanding in the first period Thursday, logging a team-high four shots on goal. He scored on a 2-on-1 pass from Sam Lafferty and had a shot from the slot stopped by Tokarski. Sure, Rodrigues isn’t a full-time top-six forward, but he provides value with speed and versatility. This is another example of a player who didn’t just suddenly forget how to play hockey under Krueger.
Memo to Adams: don’t hire another coach who is unwilling to use a system that fits the players on the roster.