Observations: Sabres' attempt to push the pace leading to mistakes on defense

PITTSBURGH -- Rasmus Dahlin did not hesitate to take the risk.

The 20-year-old defenseman skated deep in his offensive zone in pursuit of the puck and, more important, the confidence that’s evaporated from the Buffalo Sabres during a winless streak that’s spanned more than a month.

The calculated gamble was rarely seen under former coach Ralph Krueger, who prioritized responsible defense even if it led to very little offense. Not Don Granato. The interim coach is encouraging the Sabres to push the pace and use their skill to create scoring chances.

The growing pains were evident throughout Wednesday night, as the Sabres’ winless streak reached a franchise-record 15 games with a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in PPG Paints Arena.

Buffalo allowed three goals off odd-man rushes, beginning with Dahlin’s teammates failing to cover for him at the blue line. The Penguins broke the puck out quickly to start a 2-on-1 rush and former Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues finished the play with an easy tap-in for the game’s opening goal only 7:36 into the first period.