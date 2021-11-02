Observations: Sabres are too passive in getting schooled by Sharks

"We did good at home. We outworked teams and we got result with it. But now it seems like we think we're better than what we are right now. And we just have to go back to the basics and work for each other and work harder and outwork teams, simple as that."

The Sabres never led in the game and were only even at 1-1 after the first of two goals by Jeff Skinner at 8:48 of the first period.

"We did not play to our identity," said coach Don Granato. "And that's really disappointing in a game that had we done that, I thought the outcome would have been much different."

Granato said playing on the road is a learning experience for a young team, and for a club like his that is also meshing some new veterans as well. Counting their road opener at New Jersey, the Sabres are 1-2-1 away from home but 4-1 in the 716.

"We have to acclimate and adjust to that. It's different," Granato said. "You give something easy to the other team, it's more than giving it to the team, you're giving it to 18,000 people to get excited, get adrenaline in the building. The first couple goals tonight were just too easy."

Here are more observations from the game:

1. Skinner skates