Observations: Sabres appear overmatched in loss to open road trip

Arttu Ruotsalainen had the puck on his stick with only one defender standing between him and New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.
Attempting to stick-handle his way toward the net, Ruotsalainen lost the puck and, moments later, watched from afar as Buffalo Sabres goalie Malcolm Subban allowed his second goal Thursday night in Long Island’s brand-new UBS Arena.
Tired and overmatched in the second game of a back-to-back, the Sabres complicated what should have been a simple strategy to wear down an opponent that hadn’t played in 10 days and had four players in the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol.
Kyle Okposo helped the Sabres keep the game close after another lethargic start, but the Islanders won more battles along the boards and in front of the net on their way to a 4-1 victory.
The Sabres (10-17-5) lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since they dropped six in a row from Nov. 29 through Dec. 10, and their three-game point streak on the road ended.
With conviction in his voice, Sabres center Tage Thompson said following a 4-3 loss Wednesday night, “There are no more excuses.” Buffalo hadn’t played a game in 12 days and was without key members of the lineup because of injury or Covid-19 protocol.
While the Sabres shook off the rust at home, they still hit the road without six players – Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski and Jacob Bryson – and coach Don Granato, all of whom remain in Covid-19 protocol. The lineup on Long Island, again, included six skaters who were recently added from the Rochester Americans, and Alex Tuch was playing only his second game in six months.
The result was another ugly night on the ice. The Islanders (9-12-6) were propelled by goals from Mathew Barzal, Kieffer Bellows, Anders Lee and Noah Dobson. Okposo’s power-play marker in the first period wasn’t enough to provide the Sabres’ entire lineup with the necessary energy to keep up with New York’s attack.
The problems began early with the Sabres having trouble breaking the puck out of their defensive zone. When through the neutral zone, Buffalo’s forwards tried carrying the puck over the blue line rather than forechecking to wear down the Islanders’ defense and sustain possession.
Following another Sabres offensive-zone turnover, the Islanders took the puck down the ice on the rush and failed to cover center Barzal, who had plenty of room to uncork a wrist shot from near the slot to beat Subban for a 1-0 lead at 12:35 into the game.
The scored was tied 1-1 when Ruotsalainen’s turnover sent Bellows down the ice on a rush. Tuch missed a check near the blue line and Henri Jokiharju was too passive, allowing Bellows to cut across the high slot and fooled Subban with a quick shot after appearing to turn his back to the net for a 2-1 lead at 6:45 into the second period.
Less than five minutes later, the Islanders pushed the lead to 3-1 on the power play when no Sabres defender managed to clear a loose puck in front of the net and Lee backhanded it past Subban.
The Sabres finished with more shots on goal than the Islanders (37-32), earned some quality chances in the third period and received some key saves from Subban, who finished with 28, but Dobson sealed the win on a slap shot that went off Subban’s leg pad and in.
Here are other observations from the game Thursday night:
1. Fine night
Okposo had an impressive game for the Sabres by crashing the net and finished with a team-high seven shots on goal.
After struggling on the forecheck at 5-on-5 throughout the first period, the Sabres finally had some success winning puck battles on the power play. They managed to cycle the puck with Brett Murray and Peyton Krebs each winning a key battle for the loose puck to extend zone time.
Victor Olofsson then shot the puck from the left circle and Murray was in front to knock it toward Kyle Okposo, whose seventh goal of the season tied the score 1-1 with one minute remaining in the first period.
2. Improvement
One of few standouts late in the loss Wednesday night, Krebs had a solid second game with the Sabres. Krebs, 19, centered a line between Okposo and Olofsson at 5-on-5, and made a few impressive plays with the puck, including a centering pass to Okposo early in the second period.
Krebs twice came close to scoring in the final minute of the game.
3. On the way
Assistant coach Matt Ellis wasn’t prepared to say Thursday evening if the Sabres expect any of their six players or Granato to exit the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol in time for their game Saturday in Boston. There’s reason for optimism, as the NHL is allowing asymptomatic individuals to exit quarantine after five days if they produce consecutive negative PCR tests.
However, it’s important to note that the Sabres only have one practice before their afternoon game against the Bruins. It’s unlikely that any of those players would be thrust into game action after missing so much time.
4. Around the boards
Rochester coach Seth Appert said Wednesday that prospect Jack Quinn has resumed skating on his own . Quinn, 20, had 11 goals and 24 points in 17 games before testing positive for mono this month. … Prior to puck drop Thursday, the Sabres assigned defenseman Oskari Laaksonen and forwards Brandon Biro and Ryan MacInnis from Rochester to the taxi squad. … Defenseman Colin Miller was scratched again with an undisclosed injury.