Observations: Sabres appear overmatched in loss to open road trip

While the Sabres shook off the rust at home, they still hit the road without six players – Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski and Jacob Bryson – and coach Don Granato, all of whom remain in Covid-19 protocol. The lineup on Long Island, again, included six skaters who were recently added from the Rochester Americans, and Alex Tuch was playing only his second game in six months.

The result was another ugly night on the ice. The Islanders (9-12-6) were propelled by goals from Mathew Barzal, Kieffer Bellows, Anders Lee and Noah Dobson. Okposo’s power-play marker in the first period wasn’t enough to provide the Sabres’ entire lineup with the necessary energy to keep up with New York’s attack.

The problems began early with the Sabres having trouble breaking the puck out of their defensive zone. When through the neutral zone, Buffalo’s forwards tried carrying the puck over the blue line rather than forechecking to wear down the Islanders’ defense and sustain possession.

Following another Sabres offensive-zone turnover, the Islanders took the puck down the ice on the rush and failed to cover center Barzal, who had plenty of room to uncork a wrist shot from near the slot to beat Subban for a 1-0 lead at 12:35 into the game.