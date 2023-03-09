Two Buffalo Sabres stood in front of their net as Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen carried the puck through the left circle, then sent a quick pass in front.

No one was in position and ready to prevent Jamie Benn, the Stars’ captain, from firing a quick shot past Sabres goalie Eric Comrie for Dallas’ second goal in 18 seconds during the first period Thursday night in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres entered the game only five points out of a playoff spot, yet you’d never know by watching their careless decisions with the puck and leisure coverage in the defensive zone against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

There were a few bright spots sprinkled in between the myriad of mistakes. Jordan Greenway, the Sabres’ newest forward, scored shortly after Benn to cut the deficit to two, and Kyle Okposo delivered a similar response after another Dallas goal later in the game.

The Sabres were booed on home ice again, though, after allowing five goals in seven minutes during the third period of a 10-4 loss to the Stars.

Buffalo (32-28-4) has lost five of its last six to jeopardize its opportunity to snap the franchise’s 11-year playoff drought, and it remains one of the worst home teams in the NHL with a record of 13-18-2. Eric Comrie made 39 saves but received little help from his teammates against the Stars (35-17-13), who are atop the Central Division and 5-1-1 in their last six games.

It was the first time the Sabres have allowed 10 goals in a game since Nov. 2, 2005.

Still without top-line winger Alex Tuch, the Sabres fell back into the bad habit of forcing cross-ice and no-look passes instead of trying to methodically breakdown an opponent that entered Thursday ranked fourth in the NHL in goals allowed per game.

Perhaps the impatience was a carry-over from Tuesday, when the Sabres dropped a critical game against the New York Islanders, whom they’re battling with for a playoff spot, on a controversial call that awarded Hudson Fasching a goal.

Don Granato, the Sabres’ second-year coach, acknowledged following his team’s morning skate Thursday that it was a “big disappointment” for his group. He emphasized the need to press on, though, because generating offense against teams like the Stars requires a level of focus. His players showed the opposite once the puck dropped.

“The other night, very, very big disappointment for me and for our guys and it should be a big disappointment,” said Granato. “Unfortunately, in life, you learn from big disappointments. That’s how you become better. You’re disappointed in something, and you rededicate and refocus. For us, we didn’t stick to the process of wearing on the other team, and what wears on another team? Shooting the puck. Tracking the puck. Putting pucks where the other team has to feel pressure.”

The Sabres did none of the above.

Consecutive turnovers, capped by Tage Thompson’s no-look pass in his defensive zone, led to Dallas’ opening goal, as rookie center Wyatt Johnston tipped Jani Hakanpaa’s shot for a 1-0 lead at 9:18.

The Stars continued to press with Max Domi stripping Thompson of the puck, then skating in on a breakaway that Comrie stopped. Dallas made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 19:07 with Joe Pavelski’s one-timer off a pass from Jason Robertson, and the Stars scored again 18 seconds later with Benn left uncovered by Peyton Krebs.

Greenway’s redirect of a Skinner pass made it 3-1 at the first intermission, but the Stars’ lead was back at three goals with Joel Kiviranta left open to unleash a one-timer at 8:37 into the second period.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Buffalo answered quickly with Okposo’s second goal in as many games, a quick shot off an impressive behind-the-net pass by JJ Peterka, but Dallas made it 5-2 less than a minute later when defenseman Ryan Suter crashed the net to turn a broken play into another goal.

The Stars had 10 high danger scoring chances in the second period, while the Sabres had only one, according to Natural Stat Trick. Buffalo was also outshot 18-5 during the middle frame, then thoroughly outplayed in the third despite scoring twice.

The next step for the Sabres is learning how to win games when generating offense is challenging because of goaltending or defense. They have five players with at least 24 goals and entered the game ranked third in the NHL in goals per game, but they are 5-24-3 when scoring three or fewer goals, compared to 27-4-1 with four or more. This team needs to learn how to play in tight games.

This was another case of the Sabres’ impatience and overconfidence leading to another harsh lesson.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Immediate impact

Greenway didn’t need long to show why he was elevated to the top line. The 6-foot-6 power forward chipped the puck deep into the offensive zone on the first shift of the game, leading to Roope Hintz’s high-sticking penalty on Jeff Skinner. Greenway’s hard, direct style of play is a perfect complement to skilled forwards like Thompson and Skinner, as we saw again late in the first period when the trade-deadline acquisition got to the net to redirect Skinner’s pass to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Greenway added an assist on Jeff Skinner’s goal in the third period, his 28th of the season to make it 5-3. Skinner set a new career-high with his 64th point.

2. Finding a way

The Sabres are trying to get Victor Olofsson back to playing the way he did before the All-Star break. The winger scored his first goal in 16 games Thursday night. He's a minus-15 during that span.

He’s struggled defensively and you’re not seeing him earning scoring opportunities from the dangerous areas.

His ability and upside, most notably the 24 goals, are the reasons why he’s remained in the lineup, but he’s pressing to score, and he shouldn’t be immune to a night in the press box.

3. Power-play issues

The Sabres’ reckless decisions with the puck cost them on two power plays in the first period. Multiple turnovers on zone entries spoiled their opportunity on the man-advantage that began 24 seconds into the game, and their follow-up was even worse. Twice, Skinner rushed to pass the puck when unpressured, leading to a turnover that helped Dallas quickly clear it out of their zone.

Buffalo is 6 for 24 on the power play over its past nine games. With fewer penalties called late in the regular season, the Sabres can’t afford to squander chances like those in the first period.

4. Next

The Sabres host the New York Rangers on Saturday in KeyBank Center at 5 p.m., then hit the road for a three-game trip that begins Monday in Toronto.