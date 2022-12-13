Observations: Sabres ace latest test, score six goals in the third period in 6-0 win

Difficult lessons are part of the plan for the Buffalo Sabres this season.

As the youngest team in the NHL, some of their players have never experienced the grind of the 82-game season. They’ve never had to completely change their style of play to beat a specific opponent. The Sabres’ speed and skill are well-known around the league now.

The Los Angeles Kings didn’t arrive at KeyBank Center to try to match the Sabres’ fast-paced offensive attack. Todd McLellan, the Kings’ coach, knew his players wouldn’t have success trying to trade chances with an opponent that entered the game ranked second in the NHL in goals scored per game.

Each time the Sabres carried the puck down the ice, they were met at the opposite blue line by three Kings defenders. The only way into the offensive zone was to chip the puck behind the goalie. And the only way to earn possession was to outskate and outmuscle anyone in their way.

It is not the game the Sabres want to play. Most of their players aren’t comfortable doing so at this point. Combined, they had only three shots on goal in the first period. Once they acclimated, though, the scoring chances began to come Tuesday night. And their effort created a fatal flaw in the Kings’ game plan: penalties.

Tage Thompson’s goal on a 5-on-3 power play started a six-goal third period to back goalie Craig Anderson’s excellent performance in a 6-0 win over the Kings.

"That’s great to see from a young team ," said Anderson, who, at 41 years old, became the second-oldest goalie in NHL history to record a 40-save shutout. "I think a lot of times younger teams that haven’t played the right way for too long get off their game, they start to be too individual. We didn't do that tonight, which is a huge stepping stone in our growth."

Victor Olofsson and JJ Peterka scored 13 seconds apart, followed by power-play goals from Thompson and Alex Tuch to make the Kings pay for their barrage of penalties. Peyton Krebs capped the scoring with his third goal in four games.

The Sabres (13-14-2) snapped a two-game skid by going 3 for 6 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Anderson made 40 saves to earn his sixth win in 12 starts, the 314th victory of his career and his first shutout since March 26, 2019.

"That’s big, showing we can win against any type of team," said center Dylan Cozens, who had three assists in the third period.

In some ways, the Sabres’ first period resembled the one Saturday night in Pittsburgh when they didn’t have a shot on goal until 7:17 into the game. It's no coincidence. The Kings, like the Penguins, were determined to not give Buffalo any room on the ice.

The Kings (15-12-2) had 16 shots on goal in the first 20 minutes Tuesday, but only two high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. Most of their shots were from the outside because Buffalo's defensemen didn't allow Los Angeles to get to the middle of the ice.

The Sabres didn’t have a shot on goal until 7:52, when Tuch’s attempt in front was stopped by the left leg pad of goalie Pheonix Copley. Buffalo’s next shot didn’t occur until almost seven minutes later. It finished the period with only three shots on goal, an anomaly for a club that entered the game ranked second in the NHL in first-period goals.

The solution was obvious, yet the Sabres didn’t win enough puck battles in the first 10 minutes of the second period. They had only six shots on goal through the first 31 minutes of the game.

"There was enough evidence in the first period to show guys on film that the tweaks we needed to make in the sense that we were trying to score pretty, so we were hanging onto pucks even when we had possessions," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "We're trying to pass it all the way to the net."

Gradually, the Kings began to make mistakes in the defensive zone. Owen Power left the blue line to skate uncovered down the slot. Rasmus Dahlin did the same shortly thereafter. The Sabres didn’t take over the game with their speed. They did so with crisp breakout passes and by earning offense the hard way.

The Kings took two penalties in the final 3:30 of the second period because of the Sabres' work on the forecheck, followed by another 1:19 into the third. With 13 seconds left in a two-man advantage, Cozens won the faceoff back to Thompson, whose wrist shot from the high slot sailed over Copley’s left shoulder for a 1-0 lead at 1:21.

The goal was Thompson’s 22nd of the season and ninth in eight games. His 11 power-play goals this season surpasses as many as he totaled in 78 games in 2021-22. Cozens, meanwhile, has 22 points in his last 16 games.

"The first one was huge," said defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. "I think it puts them on their heels. They probably had to change a little bit because they're so defensive and it opened up after that."

Olofsson's 13th goal of the season also started with work on the forecheck, as Tyson Jost won a race to the puck and passed to Rasmus Asplund, who earned the primary assist. Peterka made it 3-0 by finishing a brilliant give-and-go with fellow rookie Jack Quinn. The Kings fell apart, allowing 16 shots in the final 20 minutes.

Thompson scored again, his 23rd of the season, on a power-play one-timer and finished the game with three points. Krebs capped the onslaught by getting to the front of the net, then getting in position to score on a pass from Olofsson.

The Kings took five penalties in the final 23:30 of the game against a power play that entered Tuesday ranked fourth in the NHL. It was the Sabres' second six-goal period in six days. This was more impressive than the 9-4 win against a battered opponent in Columbus.

"We have a lot of speed up front and we score a lot of goals off the rush, so I can see other teams trying to do that," said Samuelsson. "I think what we did tonight, not trying to go one-on-one or anything, just stick with it and eventually they’re going to wear down and break down if you keep going at them."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Down low

Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo were responsible for some of the Sabres’ best shifts in the first two periods of the game. The duo earned time in the offensive zone with their work on the forecheck. Teammates should take note.

Girgensons then drew two minor penalties in a three-minute span to give the Sabres a pair of power plays, which led to five shots on goal. Olofsson also hit the crossbar. It all began with a simple, direct approach after adjusting their style of play to defeat an opponent.

"That’s something we weren’t willing to do enough early on," said Granato.

2. Guiding force

Anderson’s workload, or lack thereof, has sparked talk on social media that the Sabres shouldn’t have brought back the 41-year-old if he can’t handle a starter’s workload. His importance goes beyond the clutch saves and, entering Tuesday, his .912 save percentage, which is above league average.

The first period is a perfect example. The Sabres had only one shot on goal. They were struggling on breakouts and couldn’t enter the offensive zone. Anderson had a long chat with the club’s forwards during a television timeout. During a penalty kill later in the period, Anderson pointed to his teammates that a Kings forward was skating uncovered down the slot. The heads-up allowed Casey Fitzgerald to properly take away the passing lane.

"Craig’s the best," said Samuelsson. "He talks a lot, which is really nice. It’s like a third D man back there telling you what the forecheck is. Or, in zone, if they’re moving around, he’ll say, ‘Sammy backdoor,’ or whatever. It keeps you on your toes and on your details. TV timeouts, he comes to the bench and tells us what he sees. He’s been in the league for a long time, we have a young D corps and he helps us a lot."

3. Around the boards

• Kings winger Alex Iafallo, an Eden native, returned to the lineup from a 23-game injury absence earlier this month. Iafallo, 28, has two goals and seven points in eight games this season. His 175 career points rank third all-time among undrafted New York-born skaters in NHL history.

• Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin resumed skating on his own, the team told reporters, and the hope is that he can return to practice soon. Lyubushkin has missed the past seven games with a lower-body injury suffered when he blocked a slap shot by Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos on Nov. 28.

• Winger Vinnie Hinostroza skated with the Sabres again Tuesday morning and remains on track to return to the lineup soon. Hinostroza has missed the past five games with an undisclosed injury.

4. Next

The Sabres begin a three-game road trip Thursday night in Colorado against the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche at 9 p.m., followed by a game in Arizona on Saturday.