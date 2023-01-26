Observations: Remarkable passing play by Sabres' top line sparks another road win

WINNIPEG – Connor Hellebuyck shook his head slightly, peered up at the scoreboard and showed no emotion.

Few have left one of the best goalies in the world looking so stupefied. But few in the NHL have what Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch possess.

Their innate feel for where each other are on the ice, combined with their remarkable skill, produced a goal Thursday night in Canada Life Centre that will be remembered by fans of the Buffalo Sabres long after this game on the road against one of the top teams in the league.

Skinner crossed the blue line with the puck in the second period and threaded a pass past two defenders to Tuch at the far post. Sensing the Jets weren’t covering the slot, Tuch passed it back to Thompson, who one-timed it into the net while Hellebuyck’s eyes were still fixed on Tuch.

The goal – the 31st the Sabres’ top line has been on the ice for together this season – put Buffalo up by two and punctuated a second period in which it picked apart the Winnipeg Jets. And the Sabres weren’t done, either.

Victor Olofsson added a power-play goal in the third period to back Eric Comrie in the Sabres’ 3-2 win Thursday night.

"A lot of fun," Tuch said with a grin.

The Sabres (26-19-3) won their fifth straight game – their second win streak of at least five this season – and continued their impressive play away from Buffalo. Defenseman Owen Power broke through at 10:32 in the second period after Hellebuyck kept the Jets in the game with a stellar start.

Power’s third goal in as many games sparked a dominant period by the Sabres. They outshot the Jets 15-5 and earned 16 more shot attempts during the 20 minutes to enact revenge on Winnipeg (31-18-1), which needed a win to achieve its best start through 50 games in franchise history.

This was a signature performance by the Sabres. They used their speed to give the Jets fits from the outset and controlled the game at 5-on-5. Winnipeg’s only momentum early came from a pair of first-period power plays, neither of which produced a quality scoring chance.

Comrie was sharp while starting his first game in 16 days. He didn’t face a heavy workload against his former team, but made timely stops early to keep the score tied, including a blocker stop on a one-timer by Kevin Stenlund. Comrie finished with 19 saves while making his second appearance for Buffalo since his conditioning stint with Rochester ended Jan. 7.

The Sabres overpassed on a few clean looks against Hellebuyck – including one by Thompson during a 2-on-1 with Tuch – but Power’s short-side wrist shot gave them their first lead of the night. Then, the club’s top line combined on the memorable goal less than four minutes later for a two-goal advantage. It was Thompson's team-leading 34th of the season, while Tuch has 43 points in his last 33 games and Skinner's two assists Thursday give him 36 points in his last 27 games.

The Jets showed little life until Nate Schmidt’s power-play goal with 4:46 left in regulation made it 3-1. The Sabres’ third goal came at a price, though. Dylan Cozens, amid a breakout season, took a shot to the head in front of Winnipeg’s bench with 10:24 to play and didn’t return to the game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Olofsson scored his 11th goal in 12 games and 23rd of the season on a scramble in front during the ensuing power play. Pierre-Luc Dubois cut Buffalo's lead to one with 41.4 seconds to go in the third period, but the Sabres held on for another road win.

Here are other observations from Thursday:

1. Another one

Regardless of point production, Power should be considered for the Calder Trophy. He entered Thursday averaging at least two more minutes per game than any other rookie. Among defensemen to appear in at least 40 games, he ranked seventh in on-ice goals at 5-on-5 per 60 minutes. The 20-year-old’s work in the offensive zone has helped the Sabres control play, leading to sustained possession and dangerous scoring chances.

His confidence continues to rise as he gains more experience. He showed it again on his goal in the second period by choosing not to defer to anyone else on the ice. Power trusted his instincts, skated to the left circle and took the shot.

“I think just more experience, maybe, and I think I've also just had better opportunities,” Power said Thursday morning. “Puck’s been finding me a little more. So, I don't know if it's too much of what I'm doing, it's more so just the guys around. They've been finding me in good spots, and I've been having some pretty good looks.”

2. Missing piece

The MSG broadcast showed Matthias Samuelsson wincing in pain on the bench Tuesday night in St. Louis as the Sabres were making their way to the dressing room during an intermission. He skated with the team Thursday morning, but didn’t feel well enough to play. Kale Clague drew into the lineup for Samuelsson after being a healthy scratch for eight games and skated next to Dahlin in 5-on-5 situations. Clague was solid against the Jets and, along with Comrie, denied a 3-on-1 prior to the Sabres' surge in the second period.

The Sabres will be cautious with Samuelsson. There are only two more games until the All-Star break and bye week. He shoulders a heavy workload, averaging 22:09 in ice time per game. Entering Thursday, Buffalo was 22-9-3 with him in the lineup and 3-10 when he was out with a knee injury earlier this season.

3. ‘Not far’

Peyton Krebs looks like a different player now, compared to early this season. He’s the same skilled, dynamic forward, but he’s adopted the hard, direct, attacking mentality of his linemates Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo. Krebs is getting to the net, and he’s not backing down against anyone. When Pierre-Luc Dubois went after Jeff Skinner, Krebs jumped in and tried to land a few punches.

“Krebsy's adding that to his game, and he's never had to have that in his game,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “He's been able to impose his skill and will on his opponents until he got to the NHL. So, he never had a chance to work on a base and that base can make you minus one in this league pretty quick. So, Peyton’s done a great job of building that base. ... And all the skill we know he had and showed in junior is not far away from being seen at this level.”

4. Next

The Sabres travel to Minnesota to play the Wild on Saturday at 9 p.m.