Observations: Rasmus Dahlin's overtime goal sends Sabres to win in Vancouver

And all of them showed again in Vancouver that the outlook is far brighter than it was at the deadline one year ago, when Adams was stockpiling as many draft picks as possible and the previous core was still intact.

Mittelstadt, 23 scored the opening goal Sunday, firing a low shot to beat Thatcher Demko only 1:50 into the game. Jeff Skinner, who is under contract for five more seasons, scored his 25th goal of the season to break a 1-1 tie early in the second period.

Even after the Canucks twice tied the score behind goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat, the Sabres made a big push late in the second period to take the lead. Demko stifled their chances, stopping Tage Thompson from the slot and sliding to his right with a two-pad stack to rob Zemgus Girgensons of what seemed like an easy goal in the final minute of the second period.

The Canucks (30-26-8) are a desperate team fighting for their playoff hopes after losing four of their previous five to fall further out of a wild-card spot. Their push came in the third period, as Vancouver outshot Buffalo 6-1 in the first eight minutes

1. Determining value