Observations: Rasmus Dahlin's overtime goal sends Sabres to win in Vancouver

VANCOUVER – Casey Mittelstadt raised extended his arms, nodded his head in approval while pointing at Victor Olofsson and joined his Buffalo Sabres teammates to celebrate the latest sign of progress during a difficult three-game road trip to Western Canada.
The Sabres weren’t don’t there. Rasmus Dahlin skated around the Vancouver Canucks for three periods Sunday night, the club’s young forwards controlled play for stretches and perhaps the most notable improvement was the well-rounded play of the entire lineup after an emotional overtime win in Calgary.
When the Sabres skated off the ice at Rogers Arena with a 3-2 overtime win on Dahlin's goal, they weren’t certain which faces in their dressing room would still be on the team when they gather for practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center.
Change is inevitable before the trade deadline Monday at 3 p.m. Kevyn Adams, the Sabres’ general manager, made his first move before the morning skate Sunday, sending defenseman Robert Hagg to Florida for a 2022 sixth-round draft choice.
That level of uncertainty has bothered experienced teams, including the Canucks, although their status as a fringe contender has them in limbo. The Sabres (22-33-8), unlike most sellers, know the core players who will be on the roster when the club is expected to contend.
And all of them showed again in Vancouver that the outlook is far brighter than it was at the deadline one year ago, when Adams was stockpiling as many draft picks as possible and the previous core was still intact.
Mittelstadt, 23 scored the opening goal Sunday, firing a low shot to beat Thatcher Demko only 1:50 into the game. Jeff Skinner, who is under contract for five more seasons, scored his 25th goal of the season to break a 1-1 tie early in the second period.
Even after the Canucks twice tied the score behind goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat, the Sabres made a big push late in the second period to take the lead. Demko stifled their chances, stopping Tage Thompson from the slot and sliding to his right with a two-pad stack to rob Zemgus Girgensons of what seemed like an easy goal in the final minute of the second period.
The Canucks (30-26-8) are a desperate team fighting for their playoff hopes after losing four of their previous five to fall further out of a wild-card spot. Their push came in the third period, as Vancouver outshot Buffalo 6-1 in the first eight minutes
Here are other observations from thee:
1. Determining value
Contenders are trying to pry Craig Anderson away from the Sabres before the deadline. Anderson, a 19-year veteran of the NHL, has 48 games of playoff experience and would be a great depth add for a team in need of help in goal. But his value exceeds a mid-round draft choice because of the stability he’s brought to the crease and his leadership.
The Sabres need to set the price high. If a team comes close, Kevyn Adams, the club’s general manager, will approach Anderson with the offer to see if he wants to go. But Buffalo would be a better team with Anderson for the final six weeks. Adams needs to give the young core, and by extension Rochester, the best chance to win, which would help with development. Losing Anderson would be a significant risk.
Anderson kept the score tied, 2-2, with 1:14 remaining by extending his right leg pad to stop another drive to the net by Miller.
2. Rare talent
This game was the latest example of Dahlin’s rising confidence. He never hesitated to skate deep into the offensive zone, stickhandling around Canucks defenders to create time and space. Dahlin wisely went behind the net during a 4-on-4 in the second period and somehow collected a dump-in from Mittelstadt perfectly before sending a centering pass in front on Skinner’s goal for a 2-1 lead with 16:05 remaining.
These flashes of Dahlin’s immense talent have become more common this season. He’s making unbelievable plays with the puck every game and, as impressive, continues to improve defensively.
3. Finding space
Mittelstadt gathered the puck with speed, bolted down the middle of the ice and beat Demko with a low shot under the glove at 1:50 into the game. The goal was Mittelstadt’s third in 21 games this season and his second since returning from injury on Jan. 29. He’s been exceptional the past two games, skating 19:03 in the overtime win over Calgary. The nature of the injury made this a difficult comeback for Mittelstadt and it’s an important for Buffalo that he has a strong finish to the season. He also made a smart play by getting the puck deep to earn a secondary assist on Skinner’s goal.
Mittelstadt is still very much an important part of the Sabres’ future, as they suddenly have impressive depth down the middle.
4. Sitting out
Defenseman Mark Pysyk was scratched ahead of the trade deadline to protect him from potential injury. Pysyk, 30, is a pending unrestricted free agent and a trade target for contending teams. He’s beloved in the Sabres’ dressing room and brought stability on the right side of the club’s blue line. If Pysyk is dealt, he will be on Buffalo’s radar ahead of free agency this summer. He could be an ideal partner for Owen Power and wouldn’t require a lucrative long-term contract.
Winger Anders Bjork was a healthy scratch for a seventh straight game, and winger John Hayden was unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19. The Sabres were awaiting results from Hayden’s second test. Teams are only testing asymptomatic individuals when preparing to cross the U.S.-Canada border.
5. Next
The Sabres host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on TNT.