Observations: Rasmus Dahlin scores, celebrates, but Sabres fall apart in OT loss

"At this point, we have nothing to lose in the third period," lamented Dahlin. "We just have to go out there, stick to our game plan and not get tied up in whatever. We have to just play loose in the third and just battle our butt off. We have to get better in the third period."

This wasn't a complete collapse for the Sabres. Dustin Tokarski allowed Brendan Gaunce's shot from the left circle to leak through, cutting Buffalo's lead to one goal. Then the Blue Jackets went on the power play because of a holding call against Kyle Okposo, leading to the tying goal by Oliver Bjorkstrand. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, Buffalo had more scoring chances at 5-on-5 (20-15), and many of Columbus' shots over the first 40 minutes were limited to the perimeter.

However, the Sabres failed to put the game away, as they fumbled pucks and strung together bad shifts in the third period. This overshadowed the fact that Tokarski's only goal against for the first 44 minutes of the game occurred when a puck went off a teammate's skate. Buffalo was only outshot 34-27 and made more plays with the puck. Finishing was the issue, as rust was obvious for most of the team.