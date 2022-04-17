Observations: Rasmus Dahlin reaches 50-point mark as Sabres sweep back-to-back

PHILADELPHIA – Tage Thompson didn’t even bother to celebrate.

Thompson’s done this to enough goalies this season, and the Philadelphia Flyers resisted so little, that the display of skill seemed routine. He collected a pass from Jeff Skinner, skated untouched to the slot and beat rookie goalie Felix Sandstrom with a low shot to push the Buffalo Sabres’ lead to two goals late in the second period.

There’s nothing routine about what Thompson and the Sabres have accomplished in Don Granato’s first full season as coach. Their 5-3 victory over the Flyers on Sunday in Wells Fargo Center was the latest example of how the Sabres, unlike most teams near the bottom of the NHL standings, are trending in the right direction.

The same couldn’t be said in the final weeks of most non-playoff seasons during the franchise’s 11-year postseason drought. The Sabres (29-38-11) swept both games of the back-to-back, home-and-home against the Flyers (23-42-11) behind two goals from Victor Olofsson, one by Anders Bjork and Thompson added his second of the game with the net empty.

With his 19th and 20th goals of the season, the latter of which gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead in the second period, Olofsson established a new career-high in points (44). He’s one of five non-rookie Sabres to reach a new personal best this season, joining Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Rasmus Asplund and Henri Jokiharju.

The Sabres have four 20-goal scorers in the same season for the first time since it was done in 2017-18 by Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, Ryan O’Reilly and Evander Kane. The difference, though, is the current group that’s thriving under Granato – Thompson (36 goals), Skinner (31), Olofsson (20) and Kyle Okposo (20) – will be here next season and, in Okposo’s case, possibly beyond.

For perspective, Thompson’s 36 goals are only one fewer than the career-high 36 totaled by Eichel during the 2019-20 season. And Thompson has done this despite playing center in the NHL for the first time. Olofsson, 26, reached the 20-goal mark after playing through a wrist injury that impacted his left-handed shot. There were no issues with his best weapon Sunday, as the winger scored a pair of power-play goals on one-timers from the right circle to help Buffalo rally from an early 1-0 deficit.

The Sabres’ power play entered Sunday ranked fourth in the NHL since March 17, a product of the club finally having scoring options on both units. And another prominent success story in Granato’s first season shined again, in every situation no less, against the Flyers.

Dahlin became the seventh different defenseman in franchise history to reach the 50-point mark with his pair of primary assists in the first period. Dahlin, still only 22 years old, also has a career-best 10 goals while averaging 23:58 of ice time this season.

Only so much can be gleaned from a game against the Flyers, who are 2-10 in their last 12 games and were missing several key veterans, including former Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Sandstrom, who was playing in his third career NHL game, appeared overmatched and received little help from his teammates. Philadelphia made a horrible line change that led to Bjork’s goal.

The Flyers led 1-0 only 1:18 on a backhanded shot by Kevin Hayes that beat Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski. And they cut the deficit to 4-3 late in the third period on Zack MacEwen's goal.

Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski was beat clean on a shot once, a backhander by Kevin Hayes only 1:18 into the game. The other Philadelphia goal was the result of a scramble in front. But this was a game that showed the contrast of the two teams.

The Flyers don’t have a clear path to contending. Significant changes could occur this summer and they’ll be looking for a permanent head coach. The Sabres, meanwhile, had another game in which their young core showed how far they’ve come since the season began.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Back at it

The celebration was subdued, but there’s no question that the Sabres’ second goal of the game, Bjork’s fifth of the season and his first since Dec. 14, was important for the 25-year-old winger. He was a healthy scratch in 19 of the team’s previous 21 games, including 17 straight, and needs to show management that he can fill a bottom-six role in the final season of his contract in 2022-23.

A bad Philadelphia line change and quick pass by Dahlin sprung Bjork for a breakaway that gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead with 2:26 left in the first period.

2. Biding time

A role on the power play isn’t imminent for Owen Power. Someone is going to have to perform poorly enough to open a spot for the 19-year-old defenseman. The Sabres’ power play entered Sunday ranked fourth in the NHL since March 17. Jokiharju has performed well on the second unit, which is where Power will contribute in the future. Power was outstanding in that role for Michigan this season – the Wolverines ranked second in NCAA Division I on the man advantage entering the Frozen Four – but the Sabres aren’t in a rush to put him in that spot.

The power play had another strong game Sunday with Olofsson tying the score, 1-1, on a one-timer at 8:36 into the game. It was Olofsson’s 19th goal of the season and he has 12 goals over his last 24 games.

3. Around the boards

• Center Cody Eakin was scratched because of an undisclosed injury. Winger John Hayden and defensemen Will Butcher, Colin Miller and Mark Pysyk were healthy scratches.

• This was Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson first NHL game in Philadelphia. His father, Kjell Samuelsson, played nine seasons as a defenseman for the Flyers and has worked with the organization in various coaching roles since 1999-2000. He’s currently a player development coach for the team.

• Okiposo was in the lineup despite experiencing some soreness after he was hit in the knee by a Thompson shot during the first period Saturday night.

4. Next

The Sabres will face the New Jersey Devils in Prudential Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.

