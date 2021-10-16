Observations: Rasmus Dahlin a 'special player' as Sabres start season 2-0

The Coyotes, meanwhile, had trouble entering the zone in the first period. Dahlin stripped Phil Kessel of the puck in the neutral zone and Arizona had only five shots on goal in 20 minutes, though it took a 1-0 lead when Mark Pysyk failed to cover Andrew Ladd in front.

“He has lots of hockey sense,” Granato said of Dahlin. “People, when you think of hockey sense, you think of offense. But it’s defensive as well, might even be more so. Reading situations, anticipating when to jump, when to pick something off, how hard to play something or which guy to play harder. And Dahls has really good instincts. Obviously, he’s still evolving at this level being as good as he is. But he’s showed very good signs in the first couple games.”

It was a continuation of what Dahlin showed during the second half of last season, when he had four goals and 12 points while averaging 22:10 of ice time across the final 28 games. He returned to form with the puck and played the best defensive hockey of his young NHL career.

“We do the job for each other and it’s easy to play,” said Dahlin.

Here are more observations from the game Saturday:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Thompson excels