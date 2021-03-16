Observations: Ralph Krueger's status shakier than ever after loss to Devils

And now we wait.
The Buffalo Sabres are scheduled to be off Wednesday. After Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Newark extended their winless streak to 12 games, coach Ralph Krueger said he will simply get back to work with his team Thursday morning.
But his hollow eyes and somber tone belied his words.
The Sabres fell to 6-18-4 overall, remaining last in the NHL, and the winless streak is two shy of the franchise mark set in 2015.
Krueger knows how this sport works. It's more than reasonable to think he won't get to Thursday. His fate is now in the hands of owners Terry and Kim Pegula and first-year general manager Kevyn Adams, as they decide if they're going to do anything to change the course of a franchise that's suddenly gone adrift.
In the wake of Monday's hideous 6-0 defeat to the Washington Capitals in KeyBank Center, Krueger's team became the butt of jokes from media on both sides of the border.
Sirius XM NHL Network Radio in Toronto played "Sabres Bingo" on its morning show, predicting the date of the next Buffalo victory. Veteran NHL Network host E.J. Hradek predicted later in the day that the club's winless streak could stretch to 20 games before it ends.
Hockey Heaven, that is not.
Asked after the latest loss if he thinks he'll get another chance, Krueger said, "I just don't even go there with my mind. I've been asked to do a job here. And I do it with pride. I do it with pleasure. ...
"All I can say is I continue to enjoy doing this job also in a difficult time. It's easy to stand here when things are going well. It's not that easy to stand here right now in this adversity. But I know we are we are learning and growing as an organization and we will take strength out of this in the future."
When he met with the media about 90 minutes before the game, Krueger was as grim as Buffalo reporters had seen him at any point in his two seasons as coach.
"Everybody is trying to battle out of this precarious situation. Everything is uncomfortable right now," Krueger said. "It's not the kind of fun that we want to have. This is definitely not the space we want to be in."
But it's where the Sabres lie. They fell to 6-18-4 and lost to a team that had dropped 11 straight at home. The Devils are the only team Buffalo has beaten since Jan. 28, with the Sabres going 3-2-1 against them. Against everyone else in the East Division in that span, the Sabres are 0-13-2.
The players clearly feel something is coming.
"We’re in a situation where it’s tough on everyone," admitted defenseman Brandon Montour. "(Monday's game) I think everybody in the hockey world kind of saw that as an embarrassment. Us as players, we don’t want to come out that way and have those results."
Pressed on the possibility of change coming, Montour admitted the thought is in the locker room.
"Yeah, I guess," he said. "I mean, it’s been a while now and there hasn’t been much, but it’s part of the business. That’s 12 in a row now. It is what it is. It’s a business. I think guys expect something just to get out of this in any way possible."
Added winger Jeff Skinner: "Everyone knows this is professional sports. Everyone knows everything that goes into that. For us right now obviously we're in a tough stretch here. You have to work your way out of it."
Krueger is 36-49-12 as Sabres coach – but just 7-24-4 in the last 35 games dating to last season. There's been plenty of well-documented adversity for this team in the last month, but this stretch of abhorrent hockey could be the breaking point for Krueger's time.
"It's amazing what's happened in the month," Krueger admitted. "What happens in your brain after the game right now, as a coach, as you look at the game itself and it was an excellent effort, but we're not rewarded for effort. We're rewarded for results. So very painful at the moment."
Here are some other quick observations on the game:
1. No net results: Jonas Johansson continues to play like an AHL goalie, failing to stop unscreened shots. Only the winner, a deflection on a third-period power play by Miles Wood, was a play he could do nothing on. Johansson fell to 0-5-1, 3.79/.884 on the season. It's hard to see how the Sabres can keep putting him in the crease.
2. Close call: Taylor Hall took a puck directly to the chin on a first-period slapshot by Colin Miller and left the ice bleeding profusely – but returned in the second period and finished the game.
3. Staal stymied: Veteran Eric Staal had one of his most active games in weeks, with a team-high six shots on goal. He had two glorious chances to tie the game in the final minute but was stopped by MacKenzie Blackwood. Staal remains stuck on three goals and he's now at 19 games and counting without a goal. Will he get another here before he's traded to a contender?
4. Teams not so special: The Devils won the game on the Wood goal, which came in the wake of a silly slashing penalty on Miller. New Jersey entered the game 28th in the NHL on the power play and was in a 1-for-26 slump when it converted. The Sabres, meanwhile, went 0 for 2 with no shots on goal. They're 0 for 18 over the last 11 games.
5. Streak busted: The Sabres broke a scoreless streak of 177 minutes, 27 seconds over three games when Tobias Rieder scored in the second period. What does Rieder think has gone wrong of late?
"A lot. Everything that can go wrong pretty much. We play a solid game, we're not putting in our chances. And obviously there have been games that have been unacceptable. It's just not going our way but that being said nobody is going to help us out of that. We have to do it ourselves."