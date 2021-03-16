Observations: Ralph Krueger's status shakier than ever after loss to Devils

"All I can say is I continue to enjoy doing this job also in a difficult time. It's easy to stand here when things are going well. It's not that easy to stand here right now in this adversity. But I know we are we are learning and growing as an organization and we will take strength out of this in the future."

When he met with the media about 90 minutes before the game, Krueger was as grim as Buffalo reporters had seen him at any point in his two seasons as coach.

"Everybody is trying to battle out of this precarious situation. Everything is uncomfortable right now," Krueger said. "It's not the kind of fun that we want to have. This is definitely not the space we want to be in."

But it's where the Sabres lie. They fell to 6-18-4 and lost to a team that had dropped 11 straight at home. The Devils are the only team Buffalo has beaten since Jan. 28, with the Sabres going 3-2-1 against them. Against everyone else in the East Division in that span, the Sabres are 0-13-2.

The players clearly feel something is coming.

"We’re in a situation where it’s tough on everyone," admitted defenseman Brandon Montour. "(Monday's game) I think everybody in the hockey world kind of saw that as an embarrassment. Us as players, we don’t want to come out that way and have those results."

