Observations: Ralph Krueger not looking to 'reinvent' Sabres amid 5-game skid

UNIONDALE – The unraveling of the Buffalo Sabres is no longer a story about bad luck.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak that sidelined the Sabres for two weeks, coach Ralph Krueger cited scoring chances as a reason why he was optimistic that wins were on the horizon.

Those scoring chances are now few and far between. Even shots on goal are hard to come by, as the Sabres finished with only 18 in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders inside Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night.

The Sabres, equipped with superstar talents Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall, have scored the fewest 5-on-5 goals in the National Hockey League. With only 15 points in 21 games, Buffalo sits last in the league standings.

Again, the Sabres responded poorly after allowing an early goal. The Islanders (13-6-4) scored twice in the first period and were never in danger of losing the lead. Yet, for as much as this recent stretch has raised questions about coaching, two Sabres were quick to defend Krueger’s system.

“I don’t think we lose games or make mistakes because of the system,” defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen said. “I feel it’s more individual plays and sometimes we've got to support each other a little better and have a little bit more talk out there.”