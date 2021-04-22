Observations: Power play squanders Sabres' chance to rally against Bruins

The Bruins clogged shot lanes, forced the Sabres to pass the puck behind the goal line and limited shooters to bad angles. Only five of Buffalo’s 30 shots occurred on the power play.

“Obviously, they have a good penalty kill and they’re going to make it hard on you, but those are moments in the game where you can kind of turn the tide, create momentum, capitalize and get a goal,” added Skinner. “We’re not doing that.”

After killing two second-period penalties, the Bruins took a 2-1 lead on defenseman Matt Grzelcyk’s unscreened wrist shot from the point at 12:50. The Sabres failed to score on two additional power plays, the first of which included two offside whistles and only one shot attempt, a Tage Thompson one-timer that went wide of the net.

The Bruins made zone entries difficult by challenging the Sabres at the blue line, forcing them to waste energy by occasionally chipping and chasing the puck to try to regain possession. Still, Buffalo could not get any quality shots, and Boston pulled away with three goals in the third period.

Granato’s personnel adjustments showed promise, particularly Dylan Cozens’ promotion to the top unit. But the Sabres are still searching for answers with little time to make changes ahead of a third straight game against Boston on Friday night.