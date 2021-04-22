Observations: Power play squanders Sabres' chance to rally against Bruins

Don Granato changed his personnel.
The Buffalo Sabres’ interim coach also gathered his players for a meeting Thursday morning to discuss all that’s gone wrong with the power play. His message was simple: shoot.
Too often, even the Sabres’ most talented players have been thinking pass first and the slightest mistake can be magnified against the Boston Bruins’ top-ranked penalty kill.
Granato's directive wasn't put into action. The Sabres failed to score on all five of their power-play opportunities, spoiling what could have been a promising performance in a 5-1 loss to the Bruins on Thursday night in KeyBank Center.
“It’s not good enough,” said Sabres winger Jeff Skinner.
The Sabres are last in the NHL on the power play since Feb. 27, converting at a paltry 7.3% clip in 30 games during that span. Comparatively, Buffalo ranked first in the league through its first 17 games (34.5%).
The regression has worsened since Jack Eichel last appeared in a game for the Sabres on March 7. Additionally, Granato admitted he had to prioritize fixing the team’s 5-on-5 play upon taking over for former coach Ralph Krueger on March 17. The little practice time Buffalo had needed to be dedicated to playing a faster, puck-possession-driven game at even strength.
With a 5-on-5 system implemented, Granato has turned his attention to the power play, which was his responsibility as an assistant coach on Krueger’s staff. Despite Eichel’s absence and Taylor Hall’s trade to Boston, the Sabres still have a talented first unit led by Rasmus Dahlin and Sam Reinhart.
Buffalo (12-28-7), though, isn’t shooting the puck enough. Its first power play came shortly after Brad Marchand’s goal gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the first period. The Sabres mustered zero shots on net. A two-minute stretch that’s supposed to generate momentum had the opposite effect.
“We allowed ourselves to get frustrated partway through the first one,” said Granato. “And that carried over to maybe squeezing our sticks tight the rest of the way. It might have even carried over into the game for some of the guys who were on it.”
Every opportunity matters against the Bruins (27-12-6), who entered the game with zero regulation losses when leading at the first and second intermissions. Boston didn’t play well for most of the first 40 minutes, as illustrated by the Bruins taking four reckless penalties in the second period.
According to Natural StatTrick.com, the Sabres had more high-danger scoring chances (9-6) and owned a better shot-quality share at 5-on-5.
The Sabres managed to overcome the early deficit with rookie forward Arttu Ruotsalainen one-timing an Anders Bjork pass to tie the score, 1-1, at 5:27 into the second period. A lead was attainable with improved special teams.
The Bruins clogged shot lanes, forced the Sabres to pass the puck behind the goal line and limited shooters to bad angles. Only five of Buffalo’s 30 shots occurred on the power play.
“Obviously, they have a good penalty kill and they’re going to make it hard on you, but those are moments in the game where you can kind of turn the tide, create momentum, capitalize and get a goal,” added Skinner. “We’re not doing that.”
After killing two second-period penalties, the Bruins took a 2-1 lead on defenseman Matt Grzelcyk’s unscreened wrist shot from the point at 12:50. The Sabres failed to score on two additional power plays, the first of which included two offside whistles and only one shot attempt, a Tage Thompson one-timer that went wide of the net.
The Bruins made zone entries difficult by challenging the Sabres at the blue line, forcing them to waste energy by occasionally chipping and chasing the puck to try to regain possession. Still, Buffalo could not get any quality shots, and Boston pulled away with three goals in the third period.
Granato’s personnel adjustments showed promise, particularly Dylan Cozens’ promotion to the top unit. But the Sabres are still searching for answers with little time to make changes ahead of a third straight game against Boston on Friday night.
“It’s a mix of things, obviously,” said Casey Mittelstadt. It’s frustrating for sure. If we get a power-play goal with all the penalties in the second it’s a different game. We have to do a better job of helping each other if we’re running into trouble.”
Here are other observations from the game Thursday:
1. This wasn’t Dustin Tokarski’s best game in goal. The 31-year-old should have stopped Grzelcyk’s shot from the point. Nick Ritchie’s short side shot for the Bruins’ fourth goal shouldn’t have gone in, either.
“That was a tough one because (Tokarski’s) been so great for us,” Granato said of the Grzelcyk goal. “You feel bad.”
That said, let’s not ignore how poorly the Sabres played at times around Tokarski, who made 33 saves. Buffalo’s defense corps, which had an average age of 22.7 years old, battled inconsistency throughout the night. Dahlin should have prevented David Pastrnak from cutting to the slot on the Bruins’ third goal only 4:55 into the third period.
Breakout passes weren’t clean. Jacob Bryson missed an open pass on the power play. There were some promising moments – Mattias Samuelsson’s work on a first-period penalty kill stood out – but this is another example of what you’ll see from a roster that, according to CapFriendly.com, was the youngest in the NHL on Thursday.
2. Ruotsalainen is showing he could be a long-term option for the Sabres. Signing Ruotsalainen was a gamble. He was producing offensively in Finland’s top professional league, but he was a 5-foot-9 center who lacked elite speed.
Ruotsalainen, 23, improved his skating and has shown he’s more than a power-play specialist. His third goal in eight NHL games was the product of work done by Bjork and Cozens, whose forecheck gave the Sabres possession. But there's no questioning the production so far.
Ruotsalainen has 24 goals in 40 games this season between Buffalo, Rochester and Ilves of Finland’s Liiga.
“That’s what we want to do over and over, shift after shift,” said Granato.
3. The Sabres preferred to give top goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen one more night on the bench before his NHL debut comes Friday night. Luukkonen, 22, is in line to start – likely against fellow Finnish goalie Tuukka Rask – and this will be his first game at any level since he was pulled after allowing five goals on 27 shots in a Rochester Americans game on April 10.
Granato won’t give some inspirational talk to the rookie. Instead, he’ll speak to Luukkonen about what sort of shots to expect to face based on how the Sabres plan to defend the Bruins.
“Those are things you just want to make sure he has a feel for,” said Granato. “Just obvious preparation for him. But when the game’s on, it’s a read and react. So, he’s on his own in that to internalize all that. That’s why he’s a talented guy. He’ll figure it out in due time.”