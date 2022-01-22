Observations: Peyton Krebs, rest of Sabres' 2-goal club snap home skid

Peyton Krebs’ milestone first goal in the National Hockey League didn’t show all the intangibles that made him a target of Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams in the Jack Eichel trade.
Only 20 years old and playing in his seventh game with the club, Krebs redirected a Henri Jokiharju point shot past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Martin Jones to continue the Sabres’ rout Saturday afternoon in KeyBank Center.
The best was yet to come for Krebs. He chased down Flyers puck-carriers throughout the game, earning a round of applause from the fans in attendance, and showed his blend of speed and skill on a breakaway goal upon exiting the penalty box.
Krebs’ backhander to beat Carter Hart, who replaced Jones in the first period, punctuated the Sabres’ 6-3 win, snapping a nine-game skid at home that dated back to Nov. 26.
This was another game in which Buffalo’s young talent tantalized and featured heroics from key figures in Adams’ plan to reverse the franchise’s fortunes.
This time, though, the Sabres (13-21-7) avoided the sort of third-period collapse that has plagued the club this season. Tage Thompson scored two power-play goals only 24 seconds apart in the first period and had an assist for his first career three-point game. Jeff Skinner scored his team-leading 15 and 16th goals of the season, the latter of which sealed the win in the third.
Winger Alex Tuch, who was the only proven NHLer acquired in the Eichel trade, recorded a pair of assists, and has 10 points in nine games with the Sabres. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin also had two assists.
This performance occurred against a Flyers (13-20-8) team that has dropped 11 straight games, their franchise-record second skid of at least 10 games in the same season, and were without key forwards Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee.
But it’s likely no team in the league has an injury report longer than the Sabres’. They were without Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Jack Quinn, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza, among others. Michael Houser, a 29-year-old with 258 games of experience in the ECHL, got the start in goal and made 30 saves for Buffalo, which was 2-6-2 in its previous 10 games.
Thompson, 24, showed Sabres fans across the first half of the season why he’s an established member of the young core and that continued in the club’s 41st game. He used his heavy right-handed shot to one-time a loose puck in for a 3-2 lead at 15:33 into the game and scored again shortly thereafter when Philadelphia was penalized for a failed coaches’ challenge, cutting across the slot and beating Jones with a wrister.
Krebs, though, is an unknown to many Sabres fans. He appeared in 13 games for the Vegas Golden Knights and his lone point was an assist on a goal by Tuch last season. But Krebs plays the game with an old-school edge, combined with the skill of an elite prospect. Drafted 19th overall by Vegas in 2019, Krebs looked dynamic in his first three games with the Sabres from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, but he spent 10 days in quarantine while repeatedly testing positive for Covid-19.
The time away didn’t seem to impact Krebs’ game, and he reached another level against Philadelphia. His touch from the right-wing wall helped the Sabres go 3-for-4 on the power play, and he helped Buffalo have three effective lines during another game in which they were missing key forwards.
Here are other observations from the game Saturday:
1. Here to stay
This season has always been all about the young core, but Skinner’s return to form is one of the more encouraging developments this team has seen in some time. Skinner, the Sabres’ highest-paid player with a $9 million cap hit per season, is on pace for 30-plus goals after totaling only 21 in 112 games the previous two seasons. He’s under contract through 2026-27, so he’s still a big part of their plan.
The Sabres' top line of Skinner, Thompson and Tuch combined for eight points.
2. Around the boards
With a pair of assists, Tuch has 10 points in nine games in a Sabres uniform. … Jones was replaced by Hart after allowing four goals on eight shots. … The Sabres scored more than three goals in the first period of a game for the first time since Dec. 2, 2019. … This was also the club’s first six-goal game of the season. … Houser improved to 4-2 as the club’s starter since making his NHL debut last May. … Skinner tied his career high of three points, a feat he’s reached 26 times. ... Claude Giroux scored twice for Philadelphia, and Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal in his first game back in Buffalo.
3. Missing time
The Sabres will be without winger Jack Quinn for at least four weeks, and possibly up to six, after he suffered a lower-body injury Thursday night against Dallas, Granato told reporters. Quinn, 20, scored his first career NHL goal in the first period, a wrist shot that went bar down to beat goalie Braden Holtby, and recorded an assist for a multi-point game.
“He just keeps getting better,” said Granato. “Every situation makes him better, he finds a way to continue to learn. I’ve always said as coaches, not me, coaches have always said the fastest learners are the ones that are going to become the best players. You have to have a degree of talent, which he has. He wants to learn, and he learns fast. It’s a bummer for us not to have him, but he’s going to come out of this better, I just know he is.”
Defenseman Will Butcher is day to day while he waits for pain to subside from an upper-body injury that occurred Thursday. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) is on track in his recovery, resumed skating and faces a week-to-week timeline to return.
4. Next
The Sabres are scheduled to play in front of no fans Tuesday night in the Ottawa Senators’ Canadian Tire Centre.