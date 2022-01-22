Observations: Peyton Krebs, rest of Sabres' 2-goal club snap home skid

Winger Alex Tuch, who was the only proven NHLer acquired in the Eichel trade, recorded a pair of assists, and has 10 points in nine games with the Sabres. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin also had two assists.

This performance occurred against a Flyers (13-20-8) team that has dropped 11 straight games, their franchise-record second skid of at least 10 games in the same season, and were without key forwards Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee.

But it’s likely no team in the league has an injury report longer than the Sabres’. They were without Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Jack Quinn, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza, among others. Michael Houser, a 29-year-old with 258 games of experience in the ECHL, got the start in goal and made 30 saves for Buffalo, which was 2-6-2 in its previous 10 games.

Thompson, 24, showed Sabres fans across the first half of the season why he’s an established member of the young core and that continued in the club’s 41st game. He used his heavy right-handed shot to one-time a loose puck in for a 3-2 lead at 15:33 into the game and scored again shortly thereafter when Philadelphia was penalized for a failed coaches’ challenge, cutting across the slot and beating Jones with a wrister.