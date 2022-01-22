Observations: Peyton Krebs, rest of 2-goal club help Sabres snap home skid

Thompson, 24, showed Sabres fans across the first half of the season why he’s an established member of the young core and that continued in their 41st game. He used his heavy right-handed shot to one-time a loose puck in to make it 2-2 at 15:33 into the game and scored again shortly thereafter when Philadelphia was penalized for a failed coaches’ challenge, cutting across the slot and beating Jones with a wrister.

Krebs, though, is an unknown to many Sabres fans. He appeared in 13 games for the Vegas Golden Knights and his lone point was an assist on a goal by Tuch last season. But Krebs plays the game with an old-school edge, combined with the skill of an elite prospect. Drafted 19th overall by Vegas in 2019, Krebs looked dynamic in his first three games with the Sabres from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, but he spent 10 days in quarantine while repeatedly testing positive for Covid-19.

"I think he’s a really smart hockey player, so when he plays the game, he makes everyone else better," Thompson said of Krebs. "It opens up stuff for other guys to use their skill and he creates a lot of open ice for guys because of his high hockey sense."