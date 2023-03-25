ELMONT – When the Buffalo Sabres buckled under the pressure caused by a playoff push over the past month, their captain, Kyle Okposo, tried to reel in the youngest team in the NHL with some sage advice that can take some time to resonate.

Okposo urged them to stay in the moment. He saw a team that became too emotional because every mistake felt like life or death. The Sabres proved again Saturday evening against Okposo’s former team that his advice was heeded.

Aggressive to a fault at times, the Sabres showed patience in UBS Arena. The playoff-tested New York Islanders had little time and space to try to score on goalie Eric Comrie. Several in blue and gold delivered blue-collar performances on a second game of a back-to-back, from Tage Thompson playing through a painful injury to Casey Mittelstadt relentlessly pursuing the puck whenever it wasn’t on his stick blade.

The Sabres bided their time and kept pushing until Okposo broke through on a short-side shot from the left circle that beat goalie Semyon Varlamov with 6:29 left in the third period, and Jeff Skinner added an empty-netter to lift Buffalo to a 2-0 win.

“He means everything,” Sabres center Dylan Cozens said of Okposo. “He’s such a great guy on and off the ice. So easy to talk to. He includes everyone and he’s such a positive leader. So grateful to have him as our captain, play alongside him and learn from him. Since I came here, he’s been great to me, so he’s huge for this team.”

This was an important redemption game for the Sabres on two fronts. It was a must-win against an opponent that’s also trying to earn one of the Eastern Conference’s wild-card playoff spots. Buffalo lost on Long Island earlier this month on a controversial goal when Hudson Fasching directed the puck in with his leg. Everyone in the dressing room also wanted to deliver a strong defensive effort after they failed Comrie during his last appearance, a brutal 10-4 loss to Dallas in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres (35-31-6) accomplished both by simply sticking to the game plan that had them on the cusp of a playoff spot a month ago. They were the aggressor from the outset and never relented, finishing with 35 shots on goal against a strong defensive team. Smart decisions with the puck led to fewer turnovers. As a result, the Islanders (37-28-9) had only two high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 in the third period, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Comrie didn’t have to deliver numerous bailout saves. He controlled rebounds and took advantage of a defensive effort that kept the Islanders to the perimeter. His second career shutout required only 27 saves.

“It was a very mature game, I thought, from us,” said Okposo. “We haven’t always done that this year. We’re the youngest team in the league, I’ve said that before, but we played the game that needed to be played today and we didn’t get frustrated.”

On the second game of a back-to-back, it’s natural for either or both teams to have a sluggish start.

It wasn’t an issue for the Sabres. They were the better team in the first period, threatening goalie Varlamov by forcing turnovers and using their speed to create space in the offensive zone. Owen Power had a shot from the slot because of an impressive pass by Jack Quinn, and Varlamov slid to his right to stop Cozens on a 2-on-1.

The Sabres didn’t become impatient when Varlamov stifled their opportunities, but they weren’t able to earn as much time in the offensive zone during the second period. Fasching had two scoring chances, the latter of which forced Comrie to stop a backhander from the slot, and Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson hit the post on a shot from the right point.

It was tied 0-0 at the second intermission after Varlamov gloved a Mittelstadt one-timer in the final minutes, and the Sabres kept pushing. Cozens earned a breakaway early in the third after delivering a big hit on defenseman Scott Mayfield, and Rasmus Dahlin hit the post on a power play.

The go-ahead goal started with a broken play. Ilya Lyubushkin's pass was redirected to the left circle, where Okposo gathered the puck and fired a quick shot that beat Varlamov at the near post. The Islanders had a brief push to tie the score, but they couldn't prevent Skinner from scoring his 31st goal of the season.

Only 10 games remain, and the Sabres began Saturday with a 3.1 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to HockeyViz.com. The franchise’s first postseason berth since 2011 would require an almost-perfect finish. Consecutive wins over the Devils and Islanders showed that Buffalo learned from the difficult lessons of the slide in recent weeks.

“There’s been some emphasis put on that and put on the playoffs, put on results and I just think it caused us to get a little too emotional over the last three weeks to a month,” Okposo explained. “And I think our game suffered because of it. Just stay in the present moment, take it day by day, try to win each game and yeah, everybody is going to be watching the scoreboard, but you have to try to stay in the moment as much as you can.”

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Fighting through

Thompson need only a few strides on the ice during warmups to know that something was wrong.

His injury, the result of an elbow to the side from Devils winger Timo Meier, caused issues for Thompson when he took a few laps during warmups Saturday. He left the ice to receive treatment from the trainers, while the rest of the Sabres, including rookie call-up Lukas Rousek, took line rushes.

All signs pointed to the Sabres being without their leading scorer. Then, Thompson emerged from the tunnel and returned to the ice for one last try. He decided he was well enough to play. He finished with two shots on goal and eight shot attempts while clearly playing through discomfort in 17:03 of ice time.

“He loves the game that much that it’s worth it to fight through pain, and obviously, we benefit from having him in those spots,” Granato said of Thompson.

2. Promising games

This was another fine performance by Mittelstadt. He annoyed the Islanders all over the ice and drew the ire of Mayfield on multiple occasions. His work, along with that of Cozens, led to Skinner’s empty-netter. Mittelstadt was credited with three takeaways and three shots on goal.

“Feisty, ultra-competitive and work,” Granato said of Mittelstadt. “He’s willing to do the work, the details but extremely competitive. His skill shines at that point.”

3. Shutting down

The Sabres succeeded defensively because of all six defensemen. The team didn’t allow a high-danger scoring chance when Jacob Bryson or Riley Stillman were on the ice. Power had five shots on goal in 25:52 of ice time and Dahlin was on the ice for a team-high 27:03, while Lyubushkin and Henri Jokiharju helped kill two penalties.

4. Responding

This was also another impressive performance by Cozens, who had six shots on goal and stickhandled around an Islanders defenseman to create room for Skinner to score the empty-net goal. His line with Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka used their speed to give New York fits.

5. Still waiting

Rousek's NHL debut will have to wait. The 25-year-old winger was in position to play until Thompson returned to the ice. Rousek earned the recall through 11 months of impressive play in Rochester, including the Calder Cup Playoffs last spring. The 2019 sixth-round pick has 15 goals and 48 points in 61 games with the Amerks.

6. Next

The Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday in KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.