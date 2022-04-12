Observations: Owen Power's impressive NHL debut ends with Sabres win

TORONTO – Owen Power had been in this situation before.

He was skating backward toward his own net while trying to prevent two opponents from connecting on a goal. The degree of difficultly was far different Tuesday night, though.

This time, the puck carrier was defenseman Mark Giordano, a 16-year NHL veteran appearing in his 1,015th career regular-season game, and the opponent looking for a cross-slot pass was Auston Matthews, the NHL’s leading goal scorer and favorite to win the Hart Trophy.

Even when defending one of the best players in the world, Power showed the same poise that made him the first pick 2021 NHL Draft. He intercepted Giordano’s pass intended for Matthews to stifle the Toronto Maple Leafs rush in the first period. It was one of several notable plays made by Power in his long-awaited NHL debut in Scotiabank Arena, only 25 miles from his hometown of Mississauga, Ontario.

The box score from the Sabres’ 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs doesn’t properly show the impact Power made in his first game for Buffalo.

At only 19 years old, Power finished with 19:50 of ice time and a plus-2 rating on defense. He kick-started his team’s offensive attack with crisp breakout passes, played sound defense around his own net and stabilized the Sabres’ defense corps.

Power accomplished this while facing one of the top teams in the NHL in front of a capacity crowd that included his family and friends. The moment has never been too big for Power, though.

Kyle Okposo, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres (27-37-11), who snapped a three-game skid and defeated Toronto three straight times for the first time since April 1, 2015 to March 7, 2016. Craig Anderson made 24 saves in goal, and Rasmus Asplund added an empty-net goal with 2:18 left in regulation.

Power’s parents were among the crowd of supporters standing at the glass as he took his first lap during pregame warmups. Fans held signs around the Sabres’ end of the ice to celebrate the top prospects’ arrival. One boy even asked for a stick in exchange for a bottle of Powerade.

Cameras were fixated on Power during the national anthems, only moments before he was on the ice for opening puck drop. The faceoff was won to Power, who played the puck up the boards to begin an offensive-zone possession.

He was unflappable in the face of the Maple Leafs’ pressure, escaping opposing forwards to help the Sabres exit the defensive zone. Don Granato couldn’t shelter Power in 5-on-5 situations. On the road, Buffalo has the second line change, meaning Toronto could choose which forward line to put on the ice against Power.

Power looked like a man among boys when playing for the Michigan Wolverines the past two seasons. There were few one-on-one battles Power didn’t win, even when he competed against eventual national champion Denver at the Frozen Four in Boston on Thursday. He quickly adjusted to the size, speed and strength of NHL competition. There were no signs that Power was going to get beat around the edge when defending a rush, even with Matthews on the ice.

Power’s game defensively is more mature than most teenagers entering the NHL. His remarkable instincts with the puck weren’t on display, yet. He wasn’t on either power-play unit, and he wasn’t eager to skate deep into the offensive zone. There will be more daring plays when Power becomes more comfortable. With the Sabres leading by three goals in the third period, Power was on the ice for a penalty kill and a batted a puck out of the air, away from Buffalo's crease.

But Power has the advantage of not needing to be a catalyst for change with the Sabres. He’s part of a promising young core of players who contributed to another solid performance against the franchise’s long-time rival. There’s also a group of reliable veteran players and a behind-the-scenes culture that fits Power’s desire to work toward a common goal of winning a Stanley Cup.

Okposo’s 19th goal of the season, his highest total since 2015-16, gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 7:25 into the game. A one-timer by Okposo on a pass by Victor Olofsson went past the outstretched glove hand of goalie Erik Kallgren.

After Toronto’s Timothy Liljegren tied the score, the Sabres roared back to take the lead with Thompson scoring his 32nd goal of the season. He received a pass in the slot from Alex Tuch during a power play and beat Kallgren five-hole. When the Maple Leafs gained momentum with a long possession in their offensive zone, Buffalo responded with Skinner scoring on a wrist shot in the third period for a 3-1 lead.

The advantage grew to four goals with Dahlin’s goal off a cross-ice pass by Olofsson that froze Kallgren in the crease.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Helping hand

The goals by Thompson and Skinner were possible because of Tuch, who had his 10th multi-point game as a Sabre. Tuch has 10 goals and 35 points in 43 games since joining Buffalo’s lineup. He frustrates opponents on the forecheck and has the creativity to make remarkable passes that create space for his linemates in the offensive zone.

2. Close call

The Sabres’ structure was mostly sound Tuesday night. They weren’t allowing odd-man rushes or wide-open looks at Anderson. Liljegren scored Toronto’s first goal after the puck took a fortuitous bounce off the end boards, and Alex Kerfoot cut the deficit to 4-2 when his shot leaked through Anderson with 11:07 remaining in regulation.

3. Versatility

This wasn’t the first time Dahlin has played the right side in the NHL. He saw some time there early this season. But Dahlin’s confidence is far higher now than it was months ago. He’s having a breakout season and should be considered one of the top young defensemen in the league. His value to the Sabres was on display again Tuesday with his reliable play on the right side of the blue line next to Mattias Samuelsson.

Dahlin has the instincts and skating to kill plays on the left or right side. He’s learned how to take the proper angles when defending the rush. His comfort there – remember, Dahlin played his off-hand side in the Swedish Hockey League – will create additional options for Granato with Power on the roster.

Dahlin had two points to reach a new career-high (46), and he has 10 goals this season.

“There’s more upside to the offense on the right side, I feel like,” Dahlin said following practice Monday. “So, we’ll see. But I will take my times, too. No rush."

4. Next

The Sabres will host the St. Louis Blues in KeyBank Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

