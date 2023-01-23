Observations: Owen Power provides the OT juice as 'Young Guy Andy' wins for Sabres in his 700th game

DALLAS – When Craig Anderson made his NHL debut on Nov. 30, 2002 with the Chicago Blackhawks, Owen Power was eight days old. Power is 20 now and the goalie they lovingly call "Young Guy Andy" in the Buffalo Sabres dressing room is 41. The team's youngest player and its oldest combined for moments they'll never forget Monday night in American Airlines Arena.

Anderson became the 31st goalie in NHL history and just the fifth American to play in 700 career games. The milestone came as he made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars that opened Buffalo's four-game Central Division road trip. And it was Power who won it for him at 56 seconds of OT, taking a pass from Tage Thompson and banging home his first goal of the season and his first NHL OT winner.

Anderson kept his team afloat with huge saves in the first 10 minutes of the game. The Sabres fell behind on Jamie Benn's power-play goal at 1:48 of the first and easily could have been in a three- or four-goal hole were it not for Anderson's acrobatics.

The Sabres repeatedly struggled with their puck management and Dallas had a 10-0 lead in shots on goal through 9½ minutes. Joel Kiviranta got stoned by Anderson twice, once on a breakaway during a Buffalo power play. Wyatt Johnston, Benn again and Joe Pavelski all had chances in tight and failed to beat Anderson, who said he was having great fun in the crease.

"Bailing the team out in the first making some big saves for them, allowing us to get our legs where the goalie is of the last line of defense," Anderson said in describing his early objectives. "When you can make a big save and elevate the team's morale, gosh, it's just a great feeling. It's like that adrenalin just kicks in and makes you just want to keep coming back."

"He was amazing the first 10 minutes, outstanding," marveled coach Don Granato. "We were able to collect ourselves after the first 10 minutes with him holding us in there. At that point our guys understood the competitive level of the game and we rose to it."

The Sabres got the game even at 1-1 on Rasmus Dahlin's one-timer at 11:29 of the first on a back-and-forth passing play with Casey Mittelstadt. And they stopped committing turnovers, creating much more zone time late in the first period and through the second period. The shots on goal finished in Dallas' favor, 31-25, but that means it was 25-21 for Buffalo over the last 51 minutes of the game.

Victor Olofsson's 22nd goal at 1:44 of the third period extended his goal streak to four games and gave the Sabres 2-1 lead. But Jason Robertson's 32nd for Dallas at 5:58 got the Stars even in the game, and even with Thompson for third in the NHL goal scoring race along with Colorado's Mikko Rantanen.

The Sabres won it as Power one-timed home a shot to the left of Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger on a Thompson feed. It came just a few seconds after he had hit the post from the opposite side of the net. And it gave Anderson his 316th career win, 32nd on the all-time list. Anderson's 700 games are No. 3 among active goalies behind Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury (937) and Los Angeles' Jonathan Quick (738). He's 8-6-2 this season with a 2.73 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

"It's insane," Dahlin said prior to the game of Anderson's 700th. "We go to dinners and he tells us all the stories about what happened 15 years ago and I was barely born. It's great to have him. We're very lucky to have him, he brings so much experience and he loves hockey, loves being around the guys. That's the type of hockey player I want to be when I'm in my 40s. He's a role model."

"It's crazy how long he's been able to do it and at such a high level too," Power said. "That first period he made probably 5-10 Grade A chance big saves. It's pretty impressive to play for this long and still be do it at such a high level. We started on our heels and luckily we had Andy back there making huge saves. You get that confidence in him and it's like nothing is going to go in."

Granato said he prefers Anderson dressing as much as possible, even as the backup, because of the observations and advice he can give the team's starting goaltender and defense at the bench during the game.

"Yeah, 700 games is amazing but for a goaltender, that's just incredible," Granato said. "He's a guy that's gone through that, and accumulated that experience. He hasn't gone through it absent minded. He actually never would have made it to the NHL if he didn't pay attention to details. He wasn't on anybody's radar as a top draft pick, so he had to find ways to make himself better to learn his position, learn the game, the shooters.

"So as he's gone through his career, he's had to continue to prolong his career studying the game, because he didn't stay in the league through his 30s because he was the best athlete. He's probably stayed because he had a commitment to working commitment to finding ways to be successful."

After the game, Anderson was clutching the puck from the milestone win. When he was languishing as Washington's No. 3 goalie in the Covid season two years ago, he probably never imagined he would get to 700.

"You stick with it, and try to be consistent. Give the team an opportunity to win and earn your ice time," he said. "Donnie and the boys here have been great as far as instilling confidence in yourself and the group. You just keep chugging along, and whatever the milestone might be the milestone is. The love of the game is for real, and just keep enjoying coming to the rink with these guys and enjoying the time. It doesn't feel like it's been that long."

Here are more observations on the game:

1. In the standings

With the win, the Sabres improved to 24-19-3 and climbed within three points of Pittsburgh for the last playoff slot in the Eastern Conference. And they got plenty of help out of town too.

The New York Islanders lost at Toronto, 5-2, and the Florida Panthers were drubbed, 6-2, by the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden -- so that means the Sabres are now even with those teams and still with three games in hand over each so are actually ahead of them in points percentage.

The Sabres have no more teams to climb over to get to wild-card teams Washington and Pittsburgh. They are now the first team below the playoff line.

2. Power's play

Power has taken a lot of ribbing from his teammates about having no goals, especially when you consider he entered the game with 16 assists. He made no mistake on the game-winner, his third career NHL goal.

"He could have six, seven or eight goals by now and none of us would be surprised," Granato said. "He's put himself in scoring areas, generated high quality scoring chances. He just hasn't hit the back of the net. Lots of time when you break that ice as he did tonight, more follow pretty soon and we hope that is the case."

Said Power: "I just kind of had that open space there and 'Tommer' made an unbelievable player there, so it was nice to get it."

The Sabres improved to 6-3 in overtime, winning five of their last six. They have road wins in the extra five minutes at Boston, Washington and now Dallas.

On the road, the Sabres improved to 13-7-1 overall and 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.

3. Next

The Sabres flew to St. Louis immediately after the game and will meet the Blues on Tuesday night at 8 in Enterprise Center. Buffalo has not won there since 2009, going 0-7-2 in that stretch. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who did not dress Monday, is expected to start in goal.

Winger Vladimir Tarasenko (out since Dec. 31 with a hand injury) and defenseman Torey Krug (out since Dec. 23 with a lower body injury) both returned to practice Monday and look like they will return to the lineup on Tuesday.

Former Buffalo center Ryan O'Reilly, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019, remains out of the lineup with a broken foot.