Observations: Owen Power gets his first NHL goal as Sabres bedevil New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. – A crazy game that looked under control and then was suddenly hanging in the balance became one that Owen Power will never forget.

The Buffalo Sabres' No. 1 overall draft choice scored his first NHL goal Thursday night, taking a Jeff Skinner pass and beating New Jersey goalie Andrew Hammond at 8:33 of the third period. It gave the Sabres a 4-2 lead and the breathing room they needed in a 5-2 win over the Devils before 12,014 in Prudential Center.

Skinner fell down in the New Jersey zone after taking a long stretch pass from Tage Thompson, but managed to get a pass off to Power from his knees. Power, moving in from the left of the net, got a step on New Jersey center Pavel Zacha and slid a low shot through Hammond's legs and celebrated with his teammates along the end boards.

Skinner, who grabbed Power's goal puck for safekeeping then added his 32nd of the season on a Tage Thompson pass with 3:57 left to put the game away.

"I saw it as a one on one and I had beaten my guy up the ice," Power said. "So I was hoping (Skinner) would see me and lucky enough he saw me. So it was a good play."

The Sabres improved to 30-38-11 overall and 4-1 in their last five games, moving one point ahead of Detroit for fifth place in the Atlantic Division with three games to play.

Power's goal came 3 1/2 minutes after Devils defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk scored his first NHL goal – in his first game – with a slapshot on the left wing that cut the Sabres' lead to 3-2.

"I wouldn't say I was pressing to get my first goal. I think that's just how I play," Power said. "I like to get up the ice, I like to jump in the play so obviously it's nice to get the first one but I don't think I was pressing or anything."

Asked his reaction to the goal, a smiling Power said, "it was pretty surreal. It was obviously nice just to get it out of the way."

After 31 scoreless minutes, the Sabres took charge of the game and added to the Devils' woes on the power play as former Sabres farmhand Hammond suddenly went haywire. Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals on the same penalty in a 47-second span of the second period to suddenly put the Sabres up by two goals.

Okposo got his 21st goal of the season at 11:53 on a flip shot from outside the blue line that knuckled past the glove of Hammond, who simply missed catching the puck. Tuch made it 2-0 at 12:40, surprising Hammond by backhanding a loose puck off the goalie's left leg after Hammond had stopped Victor Olofsson on a breakaway.

MSG cameras caught Devils coach Lindy Ruff staring down Hammond after the second goal and Sabres analyst Rob Roy cracked of the former Buffalo coach, "Lindy is not happy. I've been on the other end of that look before."

It's the fifth time in franchise history the Sabres have scored two shorthanded goals on the same penalty. The last time it happened was when defenseman Brandon Montour scored a pair on March 31, 2021 against Philadelphia in the game that saw Buffalo snap its franchise-record 18-game winless streak.

The Devils, who were 0 for 4 on the power play, entered the game 0 for 25 in their previous 10 games and ranked 28th in the NHL. It was their first 10-game blanking with the man advantage since a 13-game run in 2002. New Jersey had a close call on a first-period power play when Jasper Bratt got the puck behind goalie Craig Anderson and had a wide-open net – but backhanded it off the goalpost.

Buffalo made it 3-0 at 17:58 as Rasmus Dahlin scored his 12th of the season on a broken-stick shot that hit the skate of Dawson Mercer and deflected past Hammond. The Devils, however, got some late momentum with 7.2 seconds left in the period as Jasper Boqvist jammed home a puck at the goalpost ahead of Dahlin to make it 3-1 at the second intermission.

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. In the net

Anderson had one of his sharpest games in the last few weeks, making 29 saves. It was his 308th career win, tying retired Boston goalie Tuukka Rask for 33rd on the all-time NHL list.

2. Lessons of Lindy

Ruff entered the game with 782 career wins, tied with New York Islanders legend Al Arbour for fifth on the all-time list. Ruff is 43-71-13 in two seasons in New Jersey. He became the Sabres' all-time victory leader with 571 from 1997-2013.

Asked prior to the game by The Buffalo News about the sudden emergence of Sabres defenseman Owen Power, Ruff said he's watched some recent games and was impressed. He then added, “I think you look at a Dahlin and a Power and you look at two players that could be cornerstones for a long period of time. And those guys are hard to find.”

3. Next

The Sabres returned home after the game and will practice Friday in KeyBank Center. They host the New York Islanders Saturday at 12:30 in the penultimate game of the home schedule – and of Rick Jeanneret's career at the play-by-play microphone.

