Observations: Not much help for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as Sabres fall to Blue Jackets

Luukkonen made 25 saves in the game and stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period.

"There's no point thinking backwards and thinking about the goals you let in," he said. "You want to make a good last impression on the game. There's still 20 minutes left so play as well as you can and leave it on a high note."

The Sabres struggled mightily in the first period of this one with shoddy breakouts, poor passing and too many giveaways. Defensive zone coverage then fell apart in a three-goal Columbus second period.

"We were not quick to close out anybody," Granato said. "Where we got in trouble tonight was hesitation. And it killed us there."

"In the second period, we made a couple fatal mistakes and kind of let the game get away," said Buffalo center Casey Mittelstadt, who scored twice. " ... A couple of those goals, we hung him out to dry, but I thought it was a helluva response by him coming out in the third."

Luukkonen gave up six goals in his other preseason start, Thursday's 6-2 loss in Detroit, although that included an 18-save first period. Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski seem to have a leg up on the goalie competition, with Luukkonen and Aaron Dell the likely tandem for Rochester.