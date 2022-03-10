Observations: New faces of the Sabres spoil Jack Eichel's return to Buffalo

As the biggest crowd of the season in KeyBank Center waited for another opportunity to shower Jack Eichel with boos, Peyton Krebs drew their attention to what the Sabres are building in Buffalo without their former captain.
Krebs, one of two players acquired in the blockbuster November trade with Vegas, took over the spotlight by one-timing a cross-ice pass in for the opening goal of a game that garnered national attention because of Eichel’s return to the city where he was expected to revive the downtrodden franchise.
The crowd roared in approval as Krebs pumped his fist and celebrated in front of his former team. Then, Alex Tuch, the other player who arrived the deal, finished the night with a goal of his own to send the 12,437 fans home with a reason to celebrate. They weren’t alone, either.
Rasmus Dahlin continued his wizardry with the puck, Dylan Cozens used his speed to challenge the Golden Knights, Mattias Samuelsson played a shutdown role on defense and Victor Olofsson scored the deciding goal with a shot from the left circle in the third period that coach Don Granato called, "elite."
Together, the new faces of the Sabres franchise helped Craig Anderson, a 40-year-old goaltender, achieve career win No. 300 with a 3-1 victory over Eichel’s Golden Knights on Thursday night.
“That was exciting,” said Krebs, who was a first-round draft pick of Vegas in 2019. “Me and Tuchy, we’re passionate about playing here in Buffalo. We want to do the best we can for this organization. And that felt good giving that guy a hug.”
The Sabres (19-32-8) snapped a two-game skid despite totaling only three shots on goal during the second period when Anderson delivered 15 saves, none more impressive than his stop on William Carrier’s shot from the slot. Anderson became the sixth American-born goalie to reach a milestone he described as, “memorable.”
And the challenge increased in difficulty as the game went on. Winger Rasmus Asplund and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald did not return to the ice after suffering injuries in the first and second period, respectively. Their absences left the Sabres with only 11 forwards and five defensemen against an angry opponent determined to move up in the Western Conference standings.
Buffalo was coming off consecutive losses in which it totaled only one goal. Yet the Sabres stuck with their plan to attack Vegas with speed, even when the Golden Knights tried to intimidate them. The game featured a combined 40 penalty minutes, including four fighting majors, and several notable body checks.
“We’re not really the biggest team, the most physical team,” said Tuch, a 25-year-old Syracuse-area native. “Playing against teams that try to come in and bully us, and they’ve got to know we’re not going to back down. Or we’re going to be physical. We’re going to push back. … We had a lot of guys show some serious character.”
On a night when the national broadcast inundated viewers with talk of Eichel, it was one of the Sabres’ prominent young players who capped a first period in which Buffalo was the far better team.
Krebs, 21, sped past Vegas winger Michael Amadio down the middle of the offensive zone and used the backhand of his stick to one-time a pass from Vinnie Hinostroza for a 1-0 lead at 7:53 into the game. The Sabres almost added to their lead when Olofsson’s shot from in front was stopped by goalie Laurent Brossoit later in the first.
Olofsson missed the open net on a pass from Dahlin in the second period, the lone quality scoring chance for Buffalo in the middle frame. When the Sabres disagreed with multiple penalties calls, the boos from the crowd were louder than those for Eichel, who had zero points and two shots on goal in his return.
The Sabres faced a test in the third that had Granato waiting for a response.
Buffalo was in jeopardy of losing for the 10th time this season when leading at the second intermission after the Golden Knights (32-23-4) finally broke through. Defenseman Ben Hutton lobbed a shot through a screen and over Anderson's right shoulder to tie the score 1-1 with 7:59 remaining in regulation.
In another significant sign of growth from the young team, the Sabres didn’t fall apart. They continued to frustrate Vegas with physical play along the boards and in front of the net. Angered by a hit from Samuelsson, Jonathan Marchessault took a slashing penalty that put Buffalo on the power play and injected more energy into the crowd.
“Guys kept feeding off each other,” said Granato. “One guy seemed to almost outdo the next as the game went along. Fun to be a part of.”
Olofsson needed only 1:43 to give the Sabres the lead, as he collected a pass from Kyle Okposo in the left circle and fired a shot off the far post and in. With Vegas desperate, Tuch knocked the puck away from Eichel and scored with the net empty, sending the fans into a frenzy. The atmosphere was unlike any in the building since before the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I think, as a team and as an organization we've got to earn back our fans," said Krebs. "And that's a step in the right direction. I think we showed tonight that we're a good hockey team and we're obviously building.
"And it's exciting to hear those fans and what it's going to be like in the future when we get rolling here."
Here are more observations from the game:
1. Milestone win
Every Sabres player remained on the ice after the win to stand with Anderson as a five-minute-long video played on the scoreboard above. Anderson’s family, friends, and former coaches and teammates congratulated him on a career that began with an 0-11-4 record. Anderson made 30 saves before waving to the fans who stuck around to honor him.
“I'm just fortunate and thankful for each year that I get to play,” said Anderson. “I learn a lot each year. I learned from the guys and learn about myself. And at the end of the day, I'm still having fun. Again, if you do what you love, it's not work.”
2. Sacrifices
As the Sabres sat in the dressing room following the win, Granato read off a list of individual efforts that made it all possible, from Asplund blocking a shot that led to the injury to Olofsson’s remarkable game-winning shot in the third period. Samuelsson made a particularly strong impression with helping Buffalo kill each of Vegas’ four power plays.
"A lot of young guys really stepped up," Granato said.
3. Next
The Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs will play outdoors in the Heritage Classic at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday at 4 p.m. A fan fest will be held from noon until the second intermission outside the stadium. Ticket is required for entry.