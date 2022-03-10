Observations: New faces of the Sabres spoil Jack Eichel's return to Buffalo

“That was exciting,” said Krebs, who was a first-round draft pick of Vegas in 2019. “Me and Tuchy, we’re passionate about playing here in Buffalo. We want to do the best we can for this organization. And that felt good giving that guy a hug.”

The Sabres (19-32-8) snapped a two-game skid despite totaling only three shots on goal during the second period when Anderson delivered 15 saves, none more impressive than his stop on William Carrier’s shot from the slot. Anderson became the sixth American-born goalie to reach a milestone he described as, “memorable.”

And the challenge increased in difficulty as the game went on. Winger Rasmus Asplund and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald did not return to the ice after suffering injuries in the first and second period, respectively. Their absences left the Sabres with only 11 forwards and five defensemen against an angry opponent determined to move up in the Western Conference standings.

Buffalo was coming off consecutive losses in which it totaled only one goal. Yet the Sabres stuck with their plan to attack Vegas with speed, even when the Golden Knights tried to intimidate them. The game featured a combined 40 penalty minutes, including four fighting majors, and several notable body checks.