Observations: Mistakes on defense cost Sabres in loss to open road trip

Casey Mittelstadt and Tage Thompson had good intentions.
The two young Buffalo Sabres forwards backchecked hard down the ice after New York Rangers winger Alexis Lafreniere skated with the puck around Rasmus Ristolainen at the blue line.
Sam Reinhart's one-timer from the left circle cut the deficit to two in the third period, but the New York Rangers used an empty-net goal to hold on for a 6-3 win to begin the two-game series.
Skating too deep into the defensive zone left Mika Zibanejad wide open in the slot, where the dynamic center scored his first of three goals Sunday in Madison Square Garden.
It was one of four glaring mistakes that allowed the Rangers to grab a three-goal lead, and the Sabres’ comeback attempt fell short in a 6-3 loss to open a four-game road trip.
“I think we were a little flat-footed coming out of the gate there, but they’re a good team,” Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson said. “If you give them opportunities, they’re going to capitalize every time.”
The final weeks of the season have been about looking at prospects, and the Sabres have gone with a kiddie corps on defense – with an average age of 22.7 years.
The Sabres have become an intriguing team to watch since their franchise-record 18-game winless streak ended March 31. They have scored the fifth-most goals in the National Hockey League during that span, despite losing center Jack Eichel to a season-ending injury in March.
Interim coach Don Granato’s preference for an entertaining style of hockey has led almost every player on the roster to improve over the past five weeks, including Mittelstadt, Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Sam Reinhart, whose third-period goal Sunday was his 21st of the season.
Defense remains a priority for Granato, though. Pressuring opponents is an effective way to regain possession. And while the Sabres rank last in the NHL in shots allowed per game since March 31, Granato’s preferred method of defensive-zone coverage has limited the sort of high-danger scoring chances that were common in Ralph Krueger’s final days as coach.
“Even though I don’t speak of defense a lot, it’s a cornerstone. … I know how important that is,” Granato said. “I believe we’ve done a progressively better job defending, certainly limiting quality chances. Even though we’re giving up shots, it’s through sticks, it’s pushed outside. And we’ll get better at limiting shots.”
That is what made this game somewhat of an anomaly. Zibanejad’s shot from the slot was the first notable breakdown. After Jeff Skinner tied the score with a backhander in front, the Rangers took a 2-1 lead when defenseman Adam Fox made a perfect seam pass to an uncovered Kaapo Kakko in the right-wing circle and Kakko beat goalie Dustin Tokarski short side with 7:58 remaining in the first period.
Is another deep playoff run in the offing for the Golden Knights?
The breakdowns continued on the penalty kill, a recent area of strength for the Sabres. Some deception by Artemi Panarin near the blue line created space in the slot and Zibanejad redirected a pass over Tokarski’s glove for a 3-1 lead.
“They’re a skilled team,” Sabres winger Victor Olofsson said. “They spread the ice well in their o-zone. They’re keeping the puck on the outside a lot and then they’re trying to find those seams. I think we just gave them too much time and I think it started up ice. We were backing up too much instead of going right at them, which I think we kind of did more in the second and the third.”
Support Local Journalism
The Rangers, unlike the Sabres’ previous opponents, play a more wide-open style in which they use their speed and passing to create time and space. Though New York is four points out of a playoff spot in the East Division, it has a plus-33 goal differential. The Rangers’ 88 goals in 22 games since March 17 rank first in the NHL – 13 more than the closest team.
The Sabres (13-29-7), meanwhile, rank 29th in the league in limiting 5-on-5 shot quality since the winless streak ended, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.
Their 48 goals against is tied for the second-worst mark during that span. As Olofsson noted, the Sabres were better in the second and third periods, as illustrated by them allowing only one high-danger scoring chance at 5-on-5 over the final 40 minutes. This made a comeback possible with goals from Olofsson and Reinhart to make it 5-3, but an empty netter sealed the Rangers' win.
A more consistent showing on defense is one of several important steps this team must take to become a contender in 2021-22.
“We did make some adjustments as the game went along, gave up a lot less, but obviously we couldn’t make up the goal differential and that was the problem,” Granato said. “We dug ourselves too big of a hole. So, it’s, again, a different style of team. We’re obviously an evolving group here.”
Here are other observations from the game Sunday:
Tokarski has been a winner a lot in his career. He's earned a Memorial Cup in Spokane, a World Junior gold for Team Canada and two Calder Cups in the AHL.
1. Granato considered pulling Tokarski after the Rangers’ fourth goal. There was reason to wonder if rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would enter the game after Zibanejad’s hat trick goal that leaked through Tokarski’s five hole and gave New York a 4-1 lead at 2:05 into the third period.
Granato consulted with goalie coach Mike Bales, but the decision was made to stick with Tokarski, who finished with 23 saves. It was the right move considering Tokarski has helped the Sabres post the NHL’s seventh-best 5-on-5 save percentage since March 31, and relief duty would not be an ideal second appearance for Luukkonen after the chaotic third period he experienced Friday.
“I was concerned at that point with Dustin’s confidence, probably the fourth goal,” Granato said. “But the fifth one I believe was a power-play goal by them. So, he did, his competitive fire came back in the game there and I don’t think that was the difference.”
This also allows the Sabres to move forward with their plan to start Luukkonen on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old won his NHL debut on Friday with 36 saves in a 6-4 win over Boston. Granato preferred to have Luukkonen prepare by watching his next opponent from the bench, like he did last week ahead of the game against the Bruins.
2. Reinhart has been the Sabres’ most valuable player. The 25-year-old forward delivered with his sixth goal in five games, a one-timer on the power play off a remarkable cross-ice pass by Dahlin.
Reinhart has 21 goals – a 37-goal pace in an 82-game season – with a team-high 35 points. He also assisted on Olofsson’s power-play marker by waiting patiently for space to open in the slot. Reinhart is also thriving while playing center, a position he had not played full-time since early in the 2017-18 season.
The price for a long-term contract is rising significantly because Reinhart has shown he can drive play at 5-on-5 from center or the wing.
“He’s got good poise with the puck, he makes great plays because he sort of is aware of where everyone is on the ice,” Skinner said of Reinhart.
3. This was another solid game from Dahlin. The rebirth of Dahlin is one of several reasons why Granato should be the top candidate to take over as the full-time coach. Dahlin has 11 points in the past 13 games and played a team-high 26:22 on Sunday against the Rangers.
Since Granato took over as interim coach, Dahlin is averaging 21:40 of ice time and his 12 points are second on the team.