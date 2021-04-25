Observations: Mistakes on defense cost Sabres in loss to open road trip

Defense remains a priority for Granato, though. Pressuring opponents is an effective way to regain possession. And while the Sabres rank last in the NHL in shots allowed per game since March 31, Granato’s preferred method of defensive-zone coverage has limited the sort of high-danger scoring chances that were common in Ralph Krueger’s final days as coach.

“Even though I don’t speak of defense a lot, it’s a cornerstone. … I know how important that is,” Granato said. “I believe we’ve done a progressively better job defending, certainly limiting quality chances. Even though we’re giving up shots, it’s through sticks, it’s pushed outside. And we’ll get better at limiting shots.”

That is what made this game somewhat of an anomaly. Zibanejad’s shot from the slot was the first notable breakdown. After Jeff Skinner tied the score with a backhander in front, the Rangers took a 2-1 lead when defenseman Adam Fox made a perfect seam pass to an uncovered Kaapo Kakko in the right-wing circle and Kakko beat goalie Dustin Tokarski short side with 7:58 remaining in the first period.

Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings Is another deep playoff run in the offing for the Golden Knights?

The breakdowns continued on the penalty kill, a recent area of strength for the Sabres. Some deception by Artemi Panarin near the blue line created space in the slot and Zibanejad redirected a pass over Tokarski’s glove for a 3-1 lead.