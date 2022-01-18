Observations: Michael Houser makes 43 saves in season debut as Sabres tip Sens

Goaltender No. 6 gave the Buffalo Sabres a No. 1 performance Tuesday night.
In his first NHL game of the season, Michael Houser made 43 saves in Buffalo's 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. It was a game played in front of no fans in Canadian Tire Centre due to Ontario pandemic mandates against large gatherings.
Houser set the tone of the night just 1:40 into the first period when he stopped Ottawa's winger Alex Formenton on a breakaway and then corraled a rebound attempt by Tim Stutzle.
Houser was active in his crease all night, moving well laterally and getting to rebounds quick. He stopped all 15 shots he faced in the first period and 18 of 19 in the second. Ottawa finished with a season-high shot total and the final count was 44-32 in the Sens' favor.
The Sabres won the game on Mark Jankowski's breakaway goal with 9:57 left. It came on the tail end of a bizarre play when Erik Brannstrom crushed Kyle Okposo into the boards at center ice and a group of players gathered in a scrum.
If the Sabres ever want to get anywhere in the Atlantic Division, they first better conquer Ottawa and Detroit, Harrington says.
The puck went into the Ottawa zone and defenseman Josh Brown was stripped from behind by Jankowski while trying to carry it through the neutral zone. Alex Tuch's empty-netter with 39.4 seconds left wrapped up the win.
Playing just their fourth game in 30 days, the Senators' skated and pressured the Buffalo net in waves, and that made them particularly dangerous playing a Buffalo team on a back-to-back that traveled into town late Monday after an overtime loss to Detroit.
Houser was one of the Sabres' biggest feel-good stories of recent seasons last year, when he went 2-2 in four late-season starts after moving up all the way from the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL. In both seasons, Houser was the sixth man Buffalo used in the crease due to epidemics of injuries in goal.
The Sabres staked Houser to a lead on Dylan Cozens goal at 12:07 of the first period, a softie from the right circle that slid past Senators backup goalie Anton Forsberg. Buffalo nearly pushed the lead to 2-0 while killing a penalty in the second period as Tuch just missed converting a Jankowski pass.
The close call was tougher to take a few seconds later as the Senators tied the game when All-Star winger Drake Batherson banged home his own rebound at 7:44.
While Houser's return to an NHL net is the big story on the ice, there's also major news off it for the Sabres on the injury/Covid-19 front as center Tage Thompson and winger Vinnie Hinostroza will both sit out the game.
Here's some more observations around Sabreland:
Comings and Goings
Center Tage Thompson, who returned from the Covid-19 protocol list to play the last two games against Detroit, sat this one out due to Canadian protocols because he is not yet 10 days from his last positive test. Winger Vinnie Hinostroza was also out of the lineup with an undisclosed injury suffered Monday against the Red Wings. There is no update yet on his status.
Brett Murray was recalled from the taxi squad and joined center Mark Jankowski in re-entering the lineup.
Ottawa goalie Matt Murray was a late scratch due to a non-Covid-19 illness, forcing Forsberg to play his first game since Dec. 18.
Jack Quinn picked up another goal for the Rochester Amerks on Tuesday without even playing a…
Quinn goes fourth in Rochester
A scoring change by the American Hockey League has credited Jack Quinn with the tying goal in Rochester's overtime loss to Belleville on Saturday in Blue Cross Arena – thus creating the first four-goal game of Quinn's career.
Quinn's shot at 19:56 of the third period was initially ruled to be deflected in off the face of captain Michael Mersch, but that decision was reversed Tuesday and the goal was awarded to Quinn. An overhead camera shot from the Amerks showed Mersch flinching away from the puck on Quinn's shot, but that it actually struck the back side of a Belleville defenseman.
The change makes Quinn the first AHL player to score four goals this season and the first Amerk since Derek Whitmore on Nov. 25, 2011. Quinn has 17 goals in 23 games and is one off the AHL lead, which is shared by Chicago center and Williamsville native Andrew Poturalski. The Amerks host Syracuse on Wednesday.
Around the boards
It was the first Buffalo-Ottawa game since Feb. 18, 2020, the 7-4 Senators win most notable for the TSN shots of then-Buffalo general manager Jason Botterill spiking his game notes in disgust in his booth in the Ottawa press box. ... The Sabres entered the game exactly at .500 against the Senators on the road all-time at 31-31-12. ... As part of the NHL-wide celebration of the retirement of Willie O'Ree's number in Boston, the Sabres and Sens stood on their blue lines to watch a video on his career and stood at their blue lines during the national anthems.