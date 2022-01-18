Observations: Michael Houser makes 43 saves in season debut as Sabres tip Sens

The change makes Quinn the first AHL player to score four goals this season and the first Amerk since Derek Whitmore on Nov. 25, 2011. Quinn has 17 goals in 23 games and is one off the AHL lead, which is shared by Chicago center and Williamsville native Andrew Poturalski. The Amerks host Syracuse on Wednesday.

Around the boards

It was the first Buffalo-Ottawa game since Feb. 18, 2020, the 7-4 Senators win most notable for the TSN shots of then-Buffalo general manager Jason Botterill spiking his game notes in disgust in his booth in the Ottawa press box. ... The Sabres entered the game exactly at .500 against the Senators on the road all-time at 31-31-12. ... As part of the NHL-wide celebration of the retirement of Willie O'Ree's number in Boston, the Sabres and Sens stood on their blue lines to watch a video on his career and stood at their blue lines during the national anthems.