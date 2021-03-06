Observations: 'Mental toughness' the latest culprit in Sabres' downfall

A Sabres roster dotted with talented forwards – most notably, Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall – and playoff hardened veterans is faltering in adverse situations.

“I think it’s just been a struggle for us,” said Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour. “Obviously, everyone is frustrated right now with the way everything is going, but it’s a tough league. You have to bring it every night. If you don’t, the score shows up like that.”

The Sabres imploded after ultra-skilled Islanders center Mathew Barzal tied the score with possibly the NHL’s goal of the year. The 23-year-old chased down a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated past Rasmus Ristolainen, cut across the slot and tucked the puck between his legs before lifting a shot past goalie Carter Hutton at 3:51 into the second period.

The Islanders scored two more goals in less than five minutes, both of which were the result of poor coverage in the defensive zone, and added another in the third period. Krueger admitted he’s not sure how to fix the Sabres’ propensity to respond poorly to adversity, a trend that’s followed this team for years before his arrival.