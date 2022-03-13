Observations: 'Maturing' Sabres defend Rasmus Dahlin, earn 5-2 win over Toronto

HAMILTON, Ont. – Dylan Cozens didn’t leave the bitter cold Sunday night without sending a message to the Toronto Maple Leafs and the 26,119 fans who endured the frigid conditions outside at Tim Hortons Field.
Cozens spotted Maple Leafs superstar center Auston Matthews, lowered his shoulder and delivered a hit to drop the league’s leading goal scorer to the ice. It didn’t matter to Cozens that the Sabres sealed their opponent’s fate with Tage Thompson’s empty-net goal.
This was a clean form of retribution for the vicious cross-check Matthews delivered to the neck of Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin only 66 seconds after Buffalo’s lead grew to two goals late in the third period with Peyton Krebs’ second of the game.
“I just want to talk about Cuzzy, what he did,” Dahlin said. “You can really see we’re brothers in the locker room. We care about each other. We have something really good going on. Everyone wants to win together, and it’s fun to be a part of for sure.”
Cozens didn’t take the long walk to the dressing room when he was assessed a 10-minute game misconduct after officials separated him from Michael Bunting. Cozens knelt near the players’ entrance in the final moments of the Sabres’ 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs at the Heritage Classic, waiting to celebrate with teammates in front of their rival.
This was the latest sign of growth from the Sabres amid a season that will be evaluated based on the development of individual players and the response in pressure-packed situations such as the two they experienced this week.
When Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo was the talk of the hockey world Thursday, the Sabres sent their former captain home with a 3-1 loss. And when a Toronto-friendly crowd packed the Canadian Football League stadium, the Sabres proved that progress is taking place in two areas that are needed to change the franchise’s fortunes: toughness and poise late in games.
"I think it’s more a sign of character," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "The guys, the will, is strong. I think it’s always been strong, but there’s a little more conviction with the will.
"The belief is a little stronger and the determination is a little higher. Things were I would say a little out of hand there at the end and we were able to take the emotion, hold it and finish the game the right way."
The Sabres (20-32-8) are still 31 points behind the Maple Leafs (37-17-5) in the standings, but the maturation of Granato’s players was on display in an environment that can be difficult for young teams. Despite the conditions, Buffalo had five players with four or more shots on goal, and it has scored 10 goals in two straight wins over Toronto.
Toronto scored the game’s first goal only 40 seconds into the second period when the Sabres lost a defensive-zone faceoff and failed to tie up Ondrej Kase, allowing the Maple Leafs forward to score on William Nylander’s rebound as snow flurries fell to the ice.
Then, Matthews fired a wrist shot through goalie Craig Anderson for his 45th goal of the season and a 2-1 Toronto lead at 2:57 into the second period, leading the crowd to chant, “MVP! MVP! MVP!”
The Sabres, though, are finally proving that they’ve learned from their many difficult nights this season, particularly the nine games in which they lost when leading at the second intermission. They didn’t fall apart when the crowd got behind Toronto or when skating toward the 17-mile-per-hour wind in the second period and first half of the third.
Krebs’ first goal of the game occurred only 42 seconds after Kase’s rebound marker, and the Sabres tied the score again, 2-2, when Vinnie Hinostroza’s centering pass went off defenseman TJ Brodie’s skate and in at 10:53 into the second period.
“We’re maturing as a team,” said Krebs, who has three goals in the past two games.
Toronto didn’t appear ready for the Sabres’ push in the third period and Anderson delivered a 2-on-1 save to bail out Buffalo’s struggling power play. Hinostroza then exposed the Maple Leafs’ glaring weakness in the crease, giving Buffalo a 3-2 advantage with 14:44 remaining in regulation on a shot from a foot in front of the goal line that went in between goalie Petr Mrazek’s blocker and the near post.
The Sabres’ lead grew to 4-2 when Mrazek knocked his net off its moorings and Krebs’ shot crossed the goal line.
Frustrated by his team’s play, Matthews responded with a dangerous high cross-check after Dahlin delivered a low hit to the Toronto center and gave an extra shove. Both were assesed minor penalties and the Sabres' bench was incensed.
“It’s hockey,” said Dahlin. “You know, things happen out there, it goes fast. It was intense. So, I’m fine. I’m just happy we won. I’m not too worried about that stuff.”
With the dressing room still closed to the media, most of reporters’ behind-the-scenes look at the Sabres’ off-ice interactions have come from the team’s social media accounts, but there have been a few obvious signs that the organization has improved team chemistry, most recently the realization that even Anderson, 40 years old and amid his 19th NHL season, spends time away with Krebs, a 21-year-old, away from their rink. And their comedic interactions during a dual press conference late Sunday in which Anderson explained why a goalie would be upset by Krebs' goal counting, only for Krebs to interrupt, "Come on, man. I just scored."
And there’s the moments on the ice, none more telling than Cozens sticking up for Dahlin with a hit against one of the league's best.
“We’ve been having a lot of fun,” said Dahlin.
Here are other observations from the game:
1. Stock up
We’re seeing why Granato holds Hinostroza in such high regard. Hinostroza, 27, is tenacious on the forecheck and uses his speed to pressure opponents. He also has poise with the puck, as illustrated by his patience on the pass to Krebs on Buffalo’s first goal.
Hinostroza has 10 goals and 21 points in 40 games. The pending unrestricted free agent might be entering his final week with the Sabres, but Kevyn Adams, the club’s general manager, should considering bringing Hinostroza back next season.
“Every night, he brings it,” Krebs said of Hinostroza.
2. Finishing touch
This was another impressive performance by Krebs, who scored against his former team Thursday night. Krebs was active with and without the puck Sunday, scoring his first goal on a one-timer that was possible because of a tremendous play by Hinostroza. Krebs had a plus-4 rating in 14:20 of ice time.
3. Difference-maker
As Krebs answered a question about the Sabres’ improvement late in games, Anderson coughed and mumbled in a joking manner, “goaltending.” Anderson has been the difference, though. He can deliver big saves to help his team withstand an opponent’s push, such as the Maple Leafs’ 18-shot second period where the wind was to their backs.
Anderson finished 34 saves, including his stop on Matthews’ shot from the slot only 36 seconds into the Maple Leafs’ 18-shot second period. With the win, Anderson is now tied with Mike Richter (301) for fifth all-time among U.S.-born goalies.
“He's been a huge key for us in stabilizing things back there,” said Granato.
4. Next
The Sabres begin a three-game road trip to Western Canada on Thursday with a matchup in Edmonton against the Oilers. Puck drop is 9 p.m.