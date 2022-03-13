Observations: 'Maturing' Sabres defend Rasmus Dahlin, earn 5-2 win over Toronto

This was the latest sign of growth from the Sabres amid a season that will be evaluated based on the development of individual players and the response in pressure-packed situations such as the two they experienced this week.

When Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo was the talk of the hockey world Thursday, the Sabres sent their former captain home with a 3-1 loss. And when a Toronto-friendly crowd packed the Canadian Football League stadium, the Sabres proved that progress is taking place in two areas that are needed to change the franchise’s fortunes: toughness and poise late in games.

"I think it’s more a sign of character," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "The guys, the will, is strong. I think it’s always been strong, but there’s a little more conviction with the will.

"The belief is a little stronger and the determination is a little higher. Things were I would say a little out of hand there at the end and we were able to take the emotion, hold it and finish the game the right way."