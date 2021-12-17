Observations: Malcolm Subban strong in the crease as Sabres fall in OT

The Penguins outshot Buffalo, 21-5, in the opening 20 minutes as Subban prevented any other damage. He was moving quickly in the crease, showing no signs of the injury, and lit up social media with a highlight-reel stop on Rodrigues by reaching behind his body with his left arm and propelling the puck off his glove and out of harm's way.

It was Dominik Hasek slinky-for-a-spine stuff.

After a minute of play later, the game was stopped and that sequence was reviewed. Replays proved inconclusive about the puck being over the line and the save stood.

"Honestly I didn't even know happened. I thought someone hit my glove," Subban said. "I didn't know it was the puck. I had no idea. (Backup Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen) asked me if I hit it with my glove. I thought maybe like a stick hit my glove or something. I didn't know."

What was Subban's arm doing torqued behind him?

"I don't know. I honestly don't know," he said, failing to conceal his laughter. "I guess it's a bad habit -- but it turned out to be a good thing."

Here's are some more thoughts and issues surrounding Friday night's game:

1. Pulling even

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month