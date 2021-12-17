Observations: Malcolm Subban strong in the crease as Sabres fall in OT

PITTSBURGH -- It was a game that felt like a do-over for Malcolm Subban in the Buffalo Sabres' net.
His debut with the Sabres on Dec. 4 in Carolina was a disaster, as he gave up six goals on 25 shots and left early with a right leg injury. Subban lost again Friday night but it wasn't his fault. He was almost entirely the reason the Sabres got a point
Subban made a career-high 45 saves -- including 20 in the first period -- in the Sabres' 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in PPG Paints Arena. Jeff Carter scored the game-winner off a Kris Letang pass on a 2-on-1 break with 2:07 left in OT.
In a back-to-back and playing their third game in four nights on this road trip, the Sabres were outshot in the game, 48-21. They finished the trip 2-0-1 and are on their first four-game point streak (2-0-2) since Dec. 7-14, 2019.
"You never know how you're going to feel. There's a lot of good players over there and made some really nice plays," Subban said. "But I felt pretty good. I was seeing it pretty good. And just tried to keep it up the whole game."
The Penguins quickly fired on Subban, getting six shots on one early power play. They finally beat him on ex-Sabre Evan Rodrigues' wrist shot from the right circle at 5:53, one Subban deflected but let dribble under his right arm and into the net.
The Penguins outshot Buffalo, 21-5, in the opening 20 minutes as Subban prevented any other damage. He was moving quickly in the crease, showing no signs of the injury, and lit up social media with a highlight-reel stop on Rodrigues by reaching behind his body with his left arm and propelling the puck off his glove and out of harm's way.
It was Dominik Hasek slinky-for-a-spine stuff.
After a minute of play later, the game was stopped and that sequence was reviewed. Replays proved inconclusive about the puck being over the line and the save stood.
"Honestly I didn't even know happened. I thought someone hit my glove," Subban said. "I didn't know it was the puck. I had no idea. (Backup Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen) asked me if I hit it with my glove. I thought maybe like a stick hit my glove or something. I didn't know."
What was Subban's arm doing torqued behind him?
"I don't know. I honestly don't know," he said, failing to conceal his laughter. "I guess it's a bad habit -- but it turned out to be a good thing."
Here's are some more thoughts and issues surrounding Friday night's game:
1. Pulling even
The Sabres got this one even at 2-2 on Rasmus Dahlin's goal with 5:18 to play as his quick wrist shot from the slot beat Tristan Jarry. It came off a super pass out of the right corner from Rasmus Asplund. It was Dahlin's sixth goal of the season and third of the trip, as he had the first two-goal game of his career Tuesday in Winnipeg.
2. Big debut
Casey Fitzgerald came up from Rochester and was in the thick of the action in his first NHL game. Playing right defense alongside Jacob Bryson, Fitzgerald was in the starting lineup and got a shot on goal during a shift against the line centered by Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby.
He had his first NHL fight in the second period, going toe to toe with Pittsburgh's Sam Lafferty after a big hit by Lafferty on Sabres winger Vinnie Hinostroza. Television cameras showed his parents in the stands and his father, Tom, was wildly applauding his son while his mother, Kerry, was holding her breath awaiting the end of the bout.
Tom Fitzgerald is a longtime NHL player who is the current general manager of the New Jersey Devils. He was an assistant GM of the Penguins for their three Stanley Cup titles from 2009-2017.
Casey Fitzgerald returned from the penalty box and got his first NHL point, an assist on a point shot that Zemgus Girgensons potted a rebound off of at 12:35 of the second.
"It was so fun. That was awesome," Casey Fitzgerald said. "I found out two days ago. So just a crazy two days. But that was a lot of fun. It was a nice for us to get a point there. I wish we got two but that was just an awesome experience."
3. The missing
Defenseman Will Butcher joined forward Anders Bjork out of the lineup with what the Sabres are terming as non-Covid illnesses. But that doesn't mean the club is letting its guard down, given the sudden uptick in Covid cases around the league.
"Very concerned and we're very pro-active with both of these guys," Granato said. "We're limiting them around the rest of the group the first sign of symptoms. Obviously getting them tested right away. ... A very elusive thing we're all dealing with culturally. The only thing we can do is work hard to minimize it. That's our focus."
4. Schedule change
The Colorado Avalanche's season being put on pause Friday by the NHL means their trip to Buffalo next week is off and Wednesday's game against the Sabres has been postponed. There is no makeup date to this point and the Sabres said they will communicate with ticket holders in the coming days.
5. Next
The Sabres flew home after the game and will take Saturday off. They practice Sunday in KeyBank Center and host Columbus there Monday night.
With the Colorado game off, it's now a home-and-home series against the Blue Jackets, as the teams meet again Thursday in Nationwide Arena for their final game prior to the NHL holiday break.