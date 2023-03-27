The Buffalo Sabres are still trying to play for their present but their time is running out. While the wait for Devon Levi to make his debut in goal continues, they got another glimpse of their future Monday night.

Winger Lukas Rousek, summoned from Rochester because Tage Thompson's upper-body injury forced the Sabres' No. 1 center from the lineup for the first time this season, scored a goal on his first NHL shift and added an assist in Buffalo's 4-3 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens in KeyBank Center.

The Habs won the shootout, 2-1, on Michael Pezzetta's goal in Round 6. Jack Quinn scored for Buffalo in Round 4 but Jesse Ylonen kept Montreal alive as Eric Comrie just got a piece of the puck but couldn't keep it out. It was Buffalo's first home shootout decision of the season.

It took Rousek just 53 seconds on his first shift to find the net at 3:49 of the first period. He was at the ready to the right of Montreal goalie Jake Allen, got a perfect shot pass off the end boards from center Tyson Jost and quickly swatted the puck back into the net.

Rousek then assisted on defenseman Riley Stillman's goal at 8:31 of the second that gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead. It was Stillman's first of the season since joining the Sabres prior to the trade deadline.

Sabres prospect Lukas Rousek making 'jaws drop' with his passing, playmaking “He is so good,” beamed Sabres prospect Jack Quinn, a teammate of Rousek’s in Rochester and during the 3-on-3 tournament. “He is really good. He’s a great guy to play with. He’s just so smart, and he makes other players around him better.”

Rousek became the first Sabres player with at least a goal and an assist in his NHL debut since Maxim Afinogenov did that on Nov. 10, 1999, vs. Boston.

Rousek took a circuitous route to the moment. Originally undrafted as an 18-year-old, the Sabres made him a sixth-round pick in 2019 at age 20 after he had spent two years in the Czech league. He stayed there another two years before joining the Amerks last season but only played 19 games after an ACL injury in his knee.

Rousek's breakthrough came in the Calder Cup playoffs, when he had two goals and four assists in 10 games and was noticeable much of the time during Rochester's three-round run. And he was one of the Sabres' top players during the Prospects Challenge in September at LECOM Harborcenter.

Rousek has 15 goals for the Amerks this year and is second on the club in both assists (34) and points (49). For all the talk about how Jiri Kulich will graduate from Rochester next year and 2022 first-round pick Matthew Savoie will come from the junior ranks, it's easy to forget that Rousek is making a claim to be a regular NHL regular as well.

And it won't be like throwing a 19-year-old into the fire either. Rousek was older than seven Sabres teammates who he was in the lineup with Monday.

Rousek became the 27th player in Sabres history to score a goal in their NHL debut, the last being defenseman Ethan Prow vs. New Jersey on Dec. 29, 2021.

Doing it after 53 seconds of his NHL career was quick but not the fastest goal in Sabres history on a player's first shift. Danny Gare scored after 18 seconds in 1974 against Boston and Alexander Mogilny needed only 20 seconds to score against Quebec in 1989. Those goals both came off the opening faceoffs in season openers.

Casey Mittelstadt moved to Thompson's spot between Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner. Rousek played with Jost and Victor Olofsson in Mittelstadt's spot on the wing.

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. In the net

Playing back-to-back games for the first time since November, Comrie made 36 saves, including a Kirby Dach breakaway in OT.

Comrie posted his first Buffalo shutout Saturday in UBS Arena against the New York Islanders and the Sabres went back to him Monday. He was strong most of the night, particularly in one second-period sequence where he stoned Mike Hoffman twice on the edge of the crease and then got help from Owen Power in sweeping the puck off the goal line from a third attempt.

Comrie stopped 17 of 18 shots in the second period, getting beat when he was down prematurely on Alex Belzile's shot under the crossbar at 5:49 of the second that got the Habs even. Comrie had no chance on Brandon Gallagher's screened shot from the right circle that got Montreal even at 8:35 of the third.

Levi could get in the mix in upcoming games once he gets in full practices this week. Craig Anderson, meanwhile, was absent from the morning skate and has not been on the ice since being pulled last Tuesday against Nashville.

2. In the house

Shortly after the Rousek goal, the Sabres tweeted a group of pictures that featured Kulich in the stands watching the game and celebrating the Rousek goal.

Also in one of the shots was Cleveland Monsters defenseman and fellow Czech David Jiricek, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 draft by Columbus. Jiricek was in Rochester playing the Amerks on Sunday and will be back in Blue Cross Arena for the teams' rematch on Wednesday.

When your BFF scores his first @NHL goal😁Jiri Kulich is in the house to see Lukas Rousek in his debut! pic.twitter.com/65wy3RjFN4 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 27, 2023

3. By the numbers

• The Buffalo power play was 1 for 4 in Thompson's absence, with the goal coming from JJ Peterka at 5:49 of the second period as he banked home a shot from beyond the goal line off Allen's right shoulder.

• The Thompson injury leaves Casey Mittelstadt as the lone Sabre to play in all 73 games this season. Thompson and Dylan Cozens have appeared in 72 and Thompson had suited up for 110 straight.

• By getting outscored, 2-1, Montreal's second-period goal differential fell to minus-26 and that's tied for 29th in the NHL.

4. Next

The Sabres are currently scheduled to practice each of the next three days. They don't play again until a weekend back-to-back, with the New York Rangers coming to town Friday night and Buffalo heading to Philadelphia on Saturday.