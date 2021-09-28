Observations: Linus Weissbach sparks Sabres' big rally in preseason opener

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Sabres' top pick Owen Power doing his best to downplay the hype at Michigan A lineup chock full of NHL draft picks will make Michigan a huge target in college hockey this season. And no one will be bigger than Owen Power, the defenseman the Buffalo Sabres took No. 1 overall in July.

"It was fun. It's where you want to be," he said. "It's what you work for. It's a good first game, really awesome to get a win. It's something special no matter when it is. A lot of guys here pushing for a spot on the Sabres. It's just fun to be with this group and getting to know everyone. If I can keep playing like this and show everyone I want to play here, that's what I want to do."

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. The lineup: Zemgus Girgensons centered the starting line between Anders Bjork and Hinostroza. The kid line featured Cozens between Peterka and Quinn. The other trios were Brett Murray-Arttu Ruotsalainen-John Hayden and Weissbach-Ryan MacInnis-Mersch. Among the missing were Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Asplund.

The defense was mostly filled by AHLers. Jacob Bryson was paired with Oskari Laaksonen, Will Butcher was with Ethan Prow and Brandon Davidson was with Casey Fitzgerald. Rasmus Dahlin and Henrik Jokiharju were among those not traveling.

+2 Sabres notebook: Preseason opens Tuesday, and what's with Aaron Dell's number? It's only preseason, but the Buffalo Sabres have an actual NHL game Tuesday night for the first time in nearly five months as they open their exhibition schedule in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.