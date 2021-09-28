Observations: Linus Weissbach sparks Sabres' big rally in preseason opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio – J-J Peterka, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn got a lot of the focus in the Buffalo Sabres' preseason opener and with good reason. They're high draft picks and future foundational players for this franchise.
But Linus Weissbach doesn't want you to forget about him either.
A seventh-round pick in 2017, Weissbach played four years at Wisconsin and just signed his entry-level contract in April. The winger has showed plenty of speed and a nose for the puck during prospect games and training camp.
That carried over to a big Buffalo comeback against the Columbus Blue Jackets as the 5-foot-9 Weissbach piled up three points in the third period, including the tying goal with 53.4 seconds left. In a 4-1 hole through 42 minutes, the Sabres pulled out a 5-4 shootout victory at Nationwide Arena as Quinn's filthy deke accounted for the only goal of the skills competition.
"We really kind of became desperate there the last 30 minutes," Weissbach said. "We really showed we wanted to push back and scored a couple goals. It started off with us forechecking hard around their 'D', got the pucks in where we had to go and got in on them.
"It took a few shifts to get used to the pace. The whole game seemed new at first. But once we got it going, our line had a bunch of shifts down low and there's good things to build on."
Weissbach got the secondary assist on Michael Mersch's goal at 2:33 of the third and made a nifty feed to Peterka at 17:56 to make it 4-3. He scored the tying goal himself on a rebound via an assist from Vinnie Hinostroza, the latter two goals coming with goaltender Dustin Tokarski out for an extra attacker.
"It was cool. You want to help the team any way you can," Weissbach said. "We really wanted that goal at the end. It meant something to get it. We made a strong push and we were able to finish it off. A good team win."
"He makes plays under pressure," coach Don Granato said. "He made a lot of plays under pressure at moments there's limited time and space. He senses and feels what's around him and the right play to make. He's slippery. Very slippery player and obviously very intelligent."
Weissbach had a career-high 41 points in 31 games during his senior year at Wisconsin while playing for Granato's brother, longtime former NHLer Tony Granato. So getting into his first NHL exhibition was a big moment for the 23-year-old Swede.
"It was fun. It's where you want to be," he said. "It's what you work for. It's a good first game, really awesome to get a win. It's something special no matter when it is. A lot of guys here pushing for a spot on the Sabres. It's just fun to be with this group and getting to know everyone. If I can keep playing like this and show everyone I want to play here, that's what I want to do."
Here are some other observations on the game:
1. The lineup: Zemgus Girgensons centered the starting line between Anders Bjork and Hinostroza. The kid line featured Cozens between Peterka and Quinn. The other trios were Brett Murray-Arttu Ruotsalainen-John Hayden and Weissbach-Ryan MacInnis-Mersch. Among the missing were Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Asplund.
The defense was mostly filled by AHLers. Jacob Bryson was paired with Oskari Laaksonen, Will Butcher was with Ethan Prow and Brandon Davidson was with Casey Fitzgerald. Rasmus Dahlin and Henrik Jokiharju were among those not traveling.
2. The Cozens line: There were turnovers aplenty in the first period and Quinn was particularly struggling in that area. Peterka had one nice rush in the first period and Cozens had a good scoring chance in the second. Peterka especially found the range in the late going with his goal.
"Very nice," Granato said. "Quinner's goal in the shootout was outstanding and J-J from Linus Weissbach, what a play that was. That was fun to see. That was a tough game for all the young guys. It's a new level, not quite the NHL yet. It's preseason still. There's a whole other level coming, but there's a lot in that game they can take away."
"I had to take some time to figure out how high the pace is here and how much time you've got here," Peterka said. "But I think as the game went on, I felt more comfortable in those areas. Both awesome players, and so I was really happy to play with them. I think Dylan did a heck of a job there to help us get in the game."
3. The first goal: In a 2-0 hole, the Sabres cut the deficit in half at 11:20 of the first period as Ruotsalainen held his position on the edge of the crease and banged home a John Hayden pass. It was a strong play on the wall from Hayden, who spun away from a Columbus defenseman to get the puck in front. Hayden, trying to play for his fourth NHL team in four years, had the great assist and a team-high four hits.
4. Granato's second intermission message: "Don't analyze anything. We're not playing hard enough. There's no excuse for not working as hard as you possibly can work and compete, and doing things more direct when you're not on your game. Putting pucks on the net, getting to the net. Putting pucks to spaces you can track them down in. We weren't doing enough of that."
5 In the nets: Aaron Dell got the start and stopped 12 of 15 shots while playing the first 30 minutes. Tokarski relieved and stopped 16 of 17 shots – including an Eric Robinson breakaway in overtime – and went 3 for 3 in the shootout (although the decisive save was made by the goalpost).
6. Next: The Sabres flew home immediately after the game and will have another double practice session Wednesday in KeyBank Center. They play Detroit Thursday in Little Caesars Arena and the home exhibition opener is Friday against Pittsburgh.