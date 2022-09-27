Observations: Linus Weissbach impresses on top line, Sabres beat Flyers 2-1

Linus Weissbach laid out his plan to the media at the start of Prospects Challenge earlier this month.

At 24 years old and entering his second pro season, Weissbach wanted to deliver a standout performance at the rookie camp while leading with his play on the ice and how he carried himself in meetings. He also was determined to show in NHL training camp that he’s ready to help the Buffalo Sabres.

So far, so good.

Weissbach’s performance and effort early in his second training camp earned him a spot on the Sabres’ top line Tuesday night alongside Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner, who combined for 71 goals last season. And Weissbach didn’t disappoint.

Though the 2017 seventh-round draft point didn’t record a point in the Sabres’ 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a preseason game at KeyBank Center, he helped create quality scoring chances, including his breakaway, and showcased his well-rounded game with a defensive play in the first period that prevented a goal.

"It was great playing with him," Thompson said of Weissbach. "He’s a really smart hockey player, made some really good passes and he pushes the pace a little bit. In these early preseason games, it can be tough to get your legs under you. With someone like him, he can push our line speed wise and force me and Jeff to keep up with him a little bit."

Sabres center Brandon Biro scored twice, and goalies Craig Anderson and Malcolm Subban combined to make 20 saves in the victory. Though there wasn't much to takeaway from a game so soon in preseason, Weissbach's assignment and response were noteworthy.

Weissbach garnered attention last fall with a strong camp under Granato, whose brother, Tony, coached the Swedish winger at the University of Wisconsin. But Weissbach has reached a different level following a strong rookie season in Rochester.

With the Amerks, Weissbach recorded 16 goals and 37 points in 67 regular-season games, but he appeared in only one game during Rochester’s memorable playoff run because of a hit to the head. He returned to Sweden this summer knowing what he needed to improve to have a chance to stand out in a training camp in which there are few roster spots up for grabs.

Weissbach knew the areas of the ice he had to excel. He’s always been a talented, smart playmaker who can get the puck to a goal-scoring linemate. At Wisconsin, he played on a line with Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield and the duo combined for 93 points. But Weissbach needed to show more on the forecheck and when protecting his own net.

His improvement was on display in the first period when he chased down a Flyers forward on the backcheck to prevent a backdoor pass that would have been an easy goal. Weissbach finished with 16:26 of ice time and his line generated five scoring chances at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

"Coming into last year, I had no idea what to expect," Weissbach said. "It was my first year pro and with all the games we play, the travel, I learned a lot. Just trying to take the wisdom I got last year and adapt this year."

Skinner and Thompson are going to be paired together when the season opens Oct. 13, but the question is who will be on their right wing. Granato plans to experiment with different options, like Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson. But the Sabres also wanted to see how a playmaker with Weissbach’s skillset would mesh with Thompson and Skinner. It worked brilliantly, as the trio sustained pressure in the offensive zone and generated several scoring chances.

Weissbach earned a breakaway and hit the post. Thompson had a few chances in tight stopped by the goalie’s leg pad. Skinner skated in alone with the puck but couldn’t capitalize in the first period.

There doesn’t appear to be a route for Weissbach to earn a spot out of camp. Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka are competing to make the team. Anders Bjork also is pushing to be among the top 12 forwards. But the Sabres are going to need capable players in Rochester who can help in Buffalo. Weissbach is showing that he might be the best, NHL-ready option on the wing.

"Wherever I end up to start the season, that’s going to be my mindset going forward," said Weissbach.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Showing promise

Biro’s strong rookie season in Rochester was overlooked. In 48 regular-season games, Biro totaled 12 goals and 41 points. He even earned an NHL game and might have earned more if he hadn’t suffered an injury in February that kept him out for six weeks. Undrafted and signed out of Penn State, Biro can play center or wing and brings a scoring touch, as he showed in the first period with his shot over Troy Grosenick’s blocker for a 1-0 lead at 8:24.

Biro, 24, wasn’t done. He scored his second goal with a shot from the right circle for a 2-1 lead at 8:57 into the third period.

The Sabres will have a talented forward group in Rochester, but it’s important that young players with AHL experience, like Biro and Weissbach, show they’re ready to help in Buffalo.

"It was nice to hold onto that win, gut it out early and play the right way down the stretch," said Biro.

2. Lineup

The lineup gave us an early look at some of the forward duos and defense pairs that could be together when the season begins Oct. 13. Skinner remained with Thompson and Weissbach was on their right wing; Matt Savoie centered Casey Mittelstadt and Kyle Okposo; Biro was between Tuch and Lukas Rousek; and Zemgus Girgenson was back at center between Isak Rosen and Filip Cederqvist.

On defense, Rasmus Dahlin skated with Mattias Samuelsson; Owen Power was again next to Henri Jokiharju and Lawrence Pilut lined up with Ilya Lyubushkin.

In other roster news, forwards Sean Malone and Josh Bloom returned to practice Tuesday in noncontact jerseys.

3. Defense pairs

While Granato is using training camp to experiment with different forward lines, he’s not planning to do the same with his top defense pairs. Dahlin skated on his offside with Samuelsson, a duo we saw for 140:22 at 5-on-5 last season, and Power was back with Jokiharju, whom the No. 1 pick was paired with the most over his eight games. The Sabres have enough depth on the blue line to try different groupings once the season begins – for example, Lyubushkin could be a good fit with Dahlin – but Granato explained there’s risk in trying that so early in training camp.

“These are the guys going back for pucks, these are guys that are in situations you can get run pretty hard,” he said. “The familiarity there is important to me. I want to make sure they’re in a good spot, that there is some continuity. You retrieve pucks, you break out of your zone, you’re under the potential for physical hard, really. So, that’s an area that I don’t want to mess around with. Guys that have chemistry, I want to make that easier, believing they know how to push to get themselves ready every day for the start of the season.”

Dahlin was outstanding and led the Sabres time on ice (23:05) and shots on goal (5). Buffalo blocked three shots in the final minute of the game, capped by Samuelsson's to help secure the win.

4. Next

The Sabres will face the Blue Jackets in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The next game at KeyBank Center is Saturday between the Sabres and Penguins at 1 p.m.