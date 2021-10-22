Observations: Linus Ullmark leads Bruins to win, ends Sabres' undefeated start

The encouraging part is the Sabres have a clear identity. Granato’s preferred style of play, combined with their team speed, should have this team possessing the puck more than we’ve seen in recent years. But the offense at 5-on-5 will take time develop and there will be growing pains, particularly when it comes to finishing, no matter who is in net for the other team.

"The feeling for us, watching our guys, we played tight and we pressed," said Granato. "When you then fall behind, you press and play a little tighter. We did that the whole game."

Here are more observations from the game Friday night:

1. Rough night

This was Rasmus Dahlin’s worst game since last season. He had trouble handling the puck when under pressure and could use a defensive-minded partner. While Butcher has shown flashes of brilliance during his three games in the lineup, the Sabres miss Henri Jokiharju, who has the patience to sit back and allow Dahlin to use his brilliance in the offensive zone. No need to worry about Dahlin, though. He still skated a team-high 25:04 and the difficult moments will be an important lesson for him.

2. Slow starts