Observations: Lightning thunder past Sabres to snap four-game skid

TAMPA, Fla. -- By far the best part of the day came in the morning, when No. 1 overall pick Owen Power hit the ice for his first workout with the Buffalo Sabres. It was an optional morning skate and not nearly the intensity of the full practice the 19-year-old will see Monday in Toronto.

The Sabres need to find some of that intensity Monday. There wasn't much of if during the game Sunday in Amalie Arena.

Goals by Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat in a 17-second span in the first half of the first period put the Sabres on their heels for good and the Tampa Bay Lightning blitzed Buffalo, 5-0, before a roaring sellout crowd of 19,092.

The Lightning (44-20-8) moved one point ahead of Boston in the battle for third place in the Atlantic Division as the Bruins lost at Washington, 4-2. Tampa Bay snapped an 0-2-2 skid and avoided its first five-game losing streak since 2014. The Sabres (26-37-11) fell to 0-3 on their road trip.

It was a disastrous game for the Buffalo defense as the Sabres suffered from giveaways and miscommunication in their own zone on several Tampa Bay scoring chances. The shots on goal in the game were even at 28-28, but the quality of chances the Lightning had against Craig Anderson was much higher than what Buffalo managed against Lightning backup Brian Elliott.

Anderson couldn't do much on four of the five Tampa Bay goals. But the first one, by Perry at 9:23 of the first, was an along-the-ice shot that seemed to surprise him as it skittered through him into the net. Palat then tallied at 9:40 off a Brayden Point feed on a 3-on-1 break after a giveaway by Casey Fitzgerald sent the Lightning away.

Any thought of a Buffalo comeback quickly went away early in the second period as former Sabres prospect Brandon Hagel tipped home a backhand from in tight at 1:12 for his 24th goal of the season between Chicago and Tampa Bay. Nikita Kucherov slammed home a one-timer off a beautiful pass from defenseman Ryan McDonagh at 4:28.

Ross Colton made it 5-0 off a Steven Stamkos feed at 2:09 of the third to give some added spice to the result. Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson had a minus-4 rating in the game while Fitzgerald and Kyle Okposo both rang up minus-3s.

Here are some other observations on the day:

1. A change at forward

Sabres center Cody Eakin missed a game for the first time since Halloween, failing to make the lineup due to an injury. Bjork came back into the lineup and played with Dylan Cozens and Vinny Hinostroza. Peyton Krebs, who has been at left wing on that line, moved into Eakin's slot between Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons.

2. No Vasilevsky, no problem

The Sabres didn't face Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay's Vezina Trophy-winning goalie, and that was no problem for the Lightning and a big one for Buffalo. The reason? Lightning backup Brian Elliott continued his careerlong domination of the Sabres. Elliott improved to 18-4-2 in his career against the Sabres, and entered the game with a 1.93 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

Vasilevskiy had started 56 of Tampa Bay's previous 71 games, including Friday's overtime loss to Boston, and this gave him a chance to have four days off before the Lightning's next game Tuesday at Dallas.

Elliott made a huge save in the first period on a Rasmus Asplund one-timer while the game was still scoreless and it came shortly before Tampa Bay's quick two-goal burst put the Bolts in front.

3. Next

The Sabres were slated to fly to Toronto after the game and will practice Monday at the Leafs' training facility in suburban Etobicoke. The teams meet for the final time this season Tuesday night in Scotiabank Arena. Buffalo's next home game, and Power's presumptive debut at home, will be Thursday night vs. St. Louis.

