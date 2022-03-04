Observations: Late heroics by Jeff Skinner send Sabres past Wild

"Sometimes that's the way it goes, a lot of emotions in some games," Skinner said. "That just happens. Guys want to win and everyone sticking up for each other is a good sign. That's how some games go. And it's a good job by us responding to that kind of game."

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. Mittelstadt is a standout

Casey Mittelstadt's first multi-point game of the season came against his hometown team and was easily his best showing of the season. He scored his second goal of the season and first since Dec. 2 on a power play at 8:51 of the first period and assisted on Kyle Okposo's power-play goal at 6:01 of the second with a beautiful weaving entry into the Minnesota zone.

"I think most of the guys would tell you I'm pretty proud of Minnesota," said Mittelstadt. "So yeah, that one felt good. I got my parents here and a couple other family members. So definitely that felt good."

Mittelstadt pumped both his fists after his goal, an easy tap-in for an empty net after a Dahlin shot bounced right to him. It was his first in four career games against his hometown team.