Observations: Late heroics by Jeff Skinner send Sabres past Wild

Jeff Skinner loves to talk on the ice, and he certainly backed up his chirping Friday.
Skinner scored a pair of highlight-reel goals in the final eight minutes, reversing a 3-2 deficit and sending the Buffalo Sabres to an eventual 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild before a roaring crowd of 8,432 in KeyBank Center.
Coach Don Granato is pleased with how Skinner has handled the pressure that accompanies his contract and past goal-scoring prowess in the NHL.
Buffalo goalie Craig Anderson gave up three long third-period goals, two to Kirill Kaprizov, but still got the 299th career win of his NHL career. The Sabres (18-30-8) have won two straight after a six-game losing streak.
The 40-year-old Anderson has Skinner mostly to thank. Buffalo had a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes before the game went completely haywire in the third period as both teams scored three goals.
After Kevin Fiala and Kaprizov scored for the Wild, Skinner tied the game at 12:20 when Tage Thompson's shoot-in deflected off a linesman and caromed to the front of the net. Minnesota goalie Kaapo Kahkonen was caught out of position and left diving on the ice. He made one save on Skinner but couldn't stop Skinner's second shot.
"Got a little lucky there," said a smiling Skinner. "... Kind of a big scramble (after the first shot) and just pops right to me. I guess when you talk about trying to find bounces, those are the ones that you've got to remember."
Skinner put the Sabres ahead for keeps with 3:20 to play, getting his 23rd of the season on a spectacular individual effort after Alex Tuch did work to get the puck into the Minnesota zone. After one shot was blocked, Skinner found the net with Kahkonen down, lifting the puck just under the crossbar to put Buffalo in front, 4-3.
"'Skinny' was on and obviously rose to the occasion of the third period," said coach Don Granato.
Jeff Skinner is super-hype 4-3 #LetsGoBuffalo #mnwild pic.twitter.com/sO4RFMGPWW— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) March 5, 2022
The Sabres wrapped things up on Victor Olofsson's empty-net goal with 1:06 left, but Kaprizov made things interesting on a goal with 31.4 seconds to go that forced the Sabres to hold on for the win.
Skinner was howling in celebration after his tying goal and Dylan Cozens was waving good-bye to players on the Minnesota bench after a large scrum following the final horn. A feisty game included Casey Fitzgerald's third-period fight with Mason Shaw that energized the Sabres and ended in near chaos after Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon slashed Rasmus Dahlin. Cozens and Ryan Hartman had to be separated by officials as well.
"Sometimes that's the way it goes, a lot of emotions in some games," Skinner said. "That just happens. Guys want to win and everyone sticking up for each other is a good sign. That's how some games go. And it's a good job by us responding to that kind of game."
Here are some other observations on the game:
1. Mittelstadt is a standout
Casey Mittelstadt's first multi-point game of the season came against his hometown team and was easily his best showing of the season. He scored his second goal of the season and first since Dec. 2 on a power play at 8:51 of the first period and assisted on Kyle Okposo's power-play goal at 6:01 of the second with a beautiful weaving entry into the Minnesota zone.
"I think most of the guys would tell you I'm pretty proud of Minnesota," said Mittelstadt. "So yeah, that one felt good. I got my parents here and a couple other family members. So definitely that felt good."
Mittelstadt pumped both his fists after his goal, an easy tap-in for an empty net after a Dahlin shot bounced right to him. It was his first in four career games against his hometown team.
"It's always hard to get that first one when you come back from an injury," Mittelstadt said. "To get an empty net, it was a nice bounce right on my tape."
"He wanted the puck tonight and it showed," Okposo said. "When there was an opportunity, he took the space and he wanted that puck. Great to see."
2. Holding the lead
The Sabres (17-30-8) snapped their six-game skid in their first trip to Toronto since Dec. 17, 2019 and beat the Maple Leafs for only the third time in their last 11 meetings.
The Sabres still lead the NHL with nine losses when leading after two periods but they have now won four straight in those spots to improve to 13-9-6. They had an easy time in Wednesday's 5-1 win at Toronto but had to survive here after blowing their lead.
"Tonight, we had quite a bit of adversity with them coming out hard and gaining the lead in the third period," Okposo said. "But I thought that we stuck with our game. And I think that's what the best teams in the league do. They never change the way they play."
"Just reload and reset and move on," Granato said. "There were a tough couple of moments there in the third period."
3. Around the boards
• Dahlin's assist on Mittelstadt's goal extended his home point streak to eight games, the longest by a Buffalo defenseman since Hockey Hall of Famer and former coach Phil Housley went eight straight twice during the 1989-90 season. Dahlin has 14 assists and 16 points in his last 15 games downtown.
Rasmus Dahlin extended his home point streak to eight games, the longest by a Sabres defenseman since Phil Housley (8 GP, 2x) in 1989-90.#NHLStats: https://t.co/EoUv4ci0e1 https://t.co/LXTdTfXrSR— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 5, 2022
• Friday was the 50th anniversary of one of the most important trades in Sabres history. On March 4, 1972, the Sabres traded fan favorite Eddie "The Entertainer" Shack (who was then 35) to Pittsburgh for unheralded 23-year-old winger Rene Robert. He went on to become a franchise legend as the right winger of the French Connection. Robert, whose No. 14 resides in the rafters, died on June 23, 2021, at 72.
• Jack Quinn, the Sabres' No. 1 draft pick in 2020, was back on the ice Friday for the Rochester Amerks for a 3-2 overtime win in Belleville. He has been out since suffering a lower-body injury in the Sabres' Jan. 17 loss to Dallas.
• The Rochester opener of the two-game series with the Ottawa affiliate was the 5,000th game in Amerks history. Arttu Ruotsalainen scored two goals, including the OT winner.