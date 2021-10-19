Observations: Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons inspiring undefeated Sabres

Kyle Okposo heard what people outside KeyBank Center are saying about the Buffalo Sabres.
Okposo insists he doesn’t care. He and one of his longtime teammates aren’t playing like it, though.
With each shift, shot on goal, drive to the net and forecheck, Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons are showing media members across North America that tanking isn’t on the mind of any player in the Sabres’ dressing room.
Facing their most difficult test yet, Okposo and Girgensons used their blend of blue-collar tenaciousness and savvy play with the puck to lead the young, mostly unproven Sabres to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.
The Sabres are 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2008-09. The roster back then boasted the beloved Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek, Derek Roy and Jason Pominville.
"Anybody on the other side of the ice expecting an easy night is forewarned: The first step to respectability is not giving opponents a night off. The Sabres are getting there fast," writes Mike Harrington.
There are no playoff heroes on this version of the Sabres. The star power isn’t around anymore, either. Fueled by a collectiveness that hasn’t been evident with the club in recent years, Buffalo has proven its skeptics wrong through the opening days of the season.
It all starts with the Sabres’ two leaders in the room: Okposo and Girgensons.
Neither was discussed much by the media during the offseason, and both were left exposed in the Seattle expansion draft. Okposo, a 33-year-old amid his 15th NHL season, hasn’t recorded double-digit goals since he had 14 in 2018-19. Girgensons missed last season with a hamstring injury suffered during a training-camp scrimmage.
It was unclear where either would fit in a youth movement led by Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Rasmus Asplund and Tage Thompson, among others. It turns out that Okposo and Girgensons are leading the way.
With Mittelstadt still out because of injury, Okposo tied the score 1-1 when he collected a pass in the neutral zone from Girgensons and bolted down the right wing before beating goalie Thatcher Demko with a shot short side over the glove at 8:22 into the first period. The goal was the 200th of Okposo’s career and his second in three games this season.
“All our guys need experience, they need situations. It’s the only way they’re going to learn," coach Don Granato said.
Girgensons, 27, tied the score again at 17:37 into the second period – moments after an unsuccessful four-minute power play for the Sabres – by tipping Okposo’s shot in to make it 2-2. Through three games, the duo and their linemate, Cody Eakin, have combined for five goals and nine points.
The Sabres pushed their lead to 4-2 with Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scoring 23 seconds apart in the third period. Rasmus Asplund added an empty-net goal.
This provided insurance for goalie Craig Anderson, who made 32 saves. The Canucks, who were without defenseman Quinn Hughes, are now 1-2-1 and were outshot by Buffalo 43-33.
Okposo arrived in July 2016 as a prized free-agent signing, brought to Buffalo to shepherd a push to contend with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. Now, Okposo and Girgensons, the current longest-tenured Sabre, are instilling pride in a quest to achieve what this franchise hasn't during the decade-long playoff drought.
Here are more observations from the game Tuesday night:
1. Sure, it’s only three wins in October, but this is significant.
The way the Sabres are playing is more important than the result. You’re seeing relentless pressure on the puck and maximum effort on every shift. This style of play resembles what we see from successful teams around the league. You couldn't say that about Ralph Krueger's Sabres.
There haven’t been enough high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 and yes, it’s important to note that teams across the league are playing with poor structure this early. But it’s an encouraging start to what many thought would be a lost season.
3. The Sabres didn’t need the first intermission to rebound from a slow start.
The Canucks outshot Buffalo 5-0 for the first 4:30 of the game, only for the Sabres to have a 11-3 advantage over the 15 minutes that followed. During that span, Okposo tied the score and the Sabres controlled possession in the offensive zone, although their breakouts and passing were sloppy at times.
Still, the Sabres entered the intermission trailing 2-1 after goals by Bo Horvat and Justin Dowling.
4. Matchups don’t matter to Granato early in the season.
Part of Granato’s plan late last season was to allow the Sabres’ young centermen, specifically Cozens and Mittelstadt, to face the opponent’s top lines. With Buffalo playing five of its first six games at home, Granato won’t worry about line matchups yet.
The challenge will be greater on the road when the opponent has second change and can decide who to put on the ice against an inexperienced line. Granato is aware that three of his four centermen face a steep learning curve.
“Matchups for us, that’s going to be evolving, too,” Granato said. “I like the experience out of Eakin, Girgensons and Okposo. They have tremendous sense of objective as three experienced NHL players of what the task at hand is when they look across the ice and see the opposition. I think the rest of us are evolving in that area and it’s going to take some learning in that area, unfortunately. Again, as I mentioned, we don’t have much of a choice. These guys are going into these situations. I’m not paying as much attention to matching yet as I may later on.”
5. Next
The Sabres will practice Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for their game Friday against the Boston Bruins in KeyBank Center. Former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark is expected to make his first start of the season for Boston. Ullmark, 28, signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Bruins in July after appearing in 117 games with Buffalo since 2015-16. The game will be shown exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.