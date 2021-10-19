Observations: Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons inspiring undefeated Sabres

Part of Granato’s plan late last season was to allow the Sabres’ young centermen, specifically Cozens and Mittelstadt, to face the opponent’s top lines. With Buffalo playing five of its first six games at home, Granato won’t worry about line matchups yet.

The challenge will be greater on the road when the opponent has second change and can decide who to put on the ice against an inexperienced line. Granato is aware that three of his four centermen face a steep learning curve.

“Matchups for us, that’s going to be evolving, too,” Granato said. “I like the experience out of Eakin, Girgensons and Okposo. They have tremendous sense of objective as three experienced NHL players of what the task at hand is when they look across the ice and see the opposition. I think the rest of us are evolving in that area and it’s going to take some learning in that area, unfortunately. Again, as I mentioned, we don’t have much of a choice. These guys are going into these situations. I’m not paying as much attention to matching yet as I may later on.”

5. Next

The Sabres will practice Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for their game Friday against the Boston Bruins in KeyBank Center. Former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark is expected to make his first start of the season for Boston. Ullmark, 28, signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Bruins in July after appearing in 117 games with Buffalo since 2015-16. The game will be shown exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

